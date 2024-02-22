February 22, 2024
Small caps traded slightly lower the first two sessions of this holiday-shortened week while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq wobbled a bit but enjoyed a bigger pop than small caps today.
Nothing high level that’s a huge priority at the moment, other than that today we saw a significant “risk on” rally as Nvidia’s (NVDA) monster quarter restoked the AI enthusiasm flame that was beginning to dim earlier in the week.
Given all the earnings reports, and another due up early tomorrow (DCBO) I’m jumping right into our stocks for short and sweet updates.
Recent Changes
None
Updates
Alphatec (ATEC) reports official results next Tuesday (we’ve already received preliminary results, which were better than forecast). The stock has pulled back to the 50-day line near 15.4. Investors are waiting for 2024 guidance before making any decisions here. We’re in the same boat. HOLD
Earnings Date: Tuesday, February 27
Braze (BRZE) reports in March so no news to discuss here. A little pullback in shares over the last week, but nothing out of the ordinary. Braze offers a customer engagement software platform that customers/brands use to connect with consumers in real-time. HOLD
Expected Earnings Date: March 29
Docebo (DCBO) reports tomorrow morning with a conference call at 8 AM ET to follow. Revenue in Q4 should be up at least 24% to $48.4 million and EPS should be $0.13 or better. We’re looking for Docebo to grow revenue by about 23% in 2024, when EPS should be up about 42% to $0.76. BUY
Earnings Date: Friday (AM), February 23
Enovix (ENVX) reported earlier in the week, and I detailed the results in a Special Bulletin. Nothing major to report since. The stock has been “meh,” but the story/potential is still great. BUY
Earnings: Done
EverQuote (EVER) will report on Monday. I’m expecting a good result, as are other investors (EVER moving to multi-month highs above 16 today). BUY
Earnings Date: Monday, February 26
Intapp (INTA) is stepping up its AI game with the release of new capabilities and a new “Intelligence Applied” strategy and branding aimed at supporting AI workflows in the accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital and real assets industries. This is according to a press release put out this morning which was followed up with the announcement the company will acquire Berlin, Germany-based AI software company Delphai. According to that press release, “Delphai applies AI across public data from tens of millions of company websites, news sources, financial statements and more, creating structured, attributable firmographic data.” In other words, Intapp will integrate this technology into existing (and probably new) products to help speed up data collection and analysis. Details on the deal are scarce, but we’ll hear more in due course. BUY
Earnings: Done
Liquidity Solutions (LQDT) reported two weeks ago, had a bad reaction, but has popped back since. No news to report. HOLD
Earnings: Done
Remitly Global (RELY) reported after the close yesterday and I detailed the results in a Special Bulletin this morning. Nothing new to add from a fundamental/story perspective. Shares are up around 18% (smack on the 200-day line) and I’m eyeing RELY for an upgrade to buy. Management will speak at Citi’s Annual FinTech Conference (February 27) and The Citizens JMP Tech Conference (March 4). HOLD HALF
Earnings: Done
TransMedics Group (TMDX) reports next Monday and there’s nothing new over the last week. This will be an extremely interesting report given how much new business the aviation service can add. HOLD A QUARTER
Earnings Date: Monday, February 26
Weave (WEAV) reported Q4 results after the close yesterday, and I sent out a Special Bulletin detailing the results this morning and keeping the stock at “buy.” Shares are trading down more than 10% this afternoon but I don’t think that’s indicative of anything wrong with the story. WEAV has a market cap under $800 million and sometimes these smaller stocks get a little weird. The company added 3,809 locations in 2023 (450 more than 2022) to end with over 31,000 locations, 2024 guidance was above consensus and I expect a beat-and-raise rhythm throughout the year. Bank of America, Stifel and Piper Sandler are all bullish. Keeping an eye out as we may fill the second half of our position soon. BUY HALF
Earnings: Done
That’s it for this week. Please email me at tyler@cabotwealth.com with any questions or comments about any of our stocks, or anything else on your mind.
Currently Open
|Ticker
|Stock Name
|Date Bought
|Price Bought
|2/22/24
|Profit
|Rating
|ATEC
|Alphatec
|4/10/23
|15.7
|15.4
|-2%
|Hold
|BRZE
|Braze
|8/3/23
|42.3
|57.1
|35%
|Hold
|DCBO
|Docebo
|12/7/23
|44.6
|45.9
|3%
|Buy
|ENVX
|Enovix
|10/6/22
|20.4
|9.7
|-52%
|Buy
|EVER
|EverQuote
|2/1/24
|13.7
|16.5
|20%
|Buy
|INTA
|Intapp
|1/4/23
|25.7
|41.2
|61%
|Buy
|LQDT
|Liquidity Services
|11/2/23
|19.2
|17.1
|-11%
|Hold
|RELY
|Remitly Global
|9/7/23
|24.7
|20.9
|-16%
|Hold Half
|TMDX
|TransMedics Group
|7/7/22
|34.1
|84.8
|149%
|Sold 3/4, Hold 1/4
|WEAV
|Weave Communications
|1/4/24
|11.3
|10.9
|-3%
|Buy A Half
