December 5, 2023

Sell Last Quarter Position Repligen (RGEN)

As I’ve been writing for the last few weeks, I’ve been contemplating exiting the rest of our Repligen (RGEN) position to free up some room in our portfolio, and my mind, given that we’ve held on to the position for five years now, are holding just a quarter of our original stake and are probably looking at several quarters before RGEN stock can really start working again (bioprocessing recovery, China weakness and all that). The current gain on this position is 158%. Today, let’s let it go. Repligen is now a $9 billion market cap company, and while I think the stock will do well over the coming years (and is a buyout candidate) the profile doesn’t really fit with our core objective, which is small-cap companies with the potential to double in a year or two. It’s been a good, and interesting ride. That all said, for those of you who wish to hold a chunk of RGEN, I wouldn’t argue with you. SELL FINAL QUARTER for roughly 158% gain.