Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Small-Cap Confidential
Undiscovered stocks that can make you rich
Premium Growth Advisories  Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

December 5, 2023

Sell Last Quarter Position Repligen (RGEN)

December 5, 2023
Tyler Laundon

Sell Last Quarter Position Repligen (RGEN)

As I’ve been writing for the last few weeks, I’ve been contemplating exiting the rest of our Repligen (RGEN) position to free up some room in our portfolio, and my mind, given that we’ve held on to the position for five years now, are holding just a quarter of our original stake and are probably looking at several quarters before RGEN stock can really start working again (bioprocessing recovery, China weakness and all that). The current gain on this position is 158%. Today, let’s let it go. Repligen is now a $9 billion market cap company, and while I think the stock will do well over the coming years (and is a buyout candidate) the profile doesn’t really fit with our core objective, which is small-cap companies with the potential to double in a year or two. It’s been a good, and interesting ride. That all said, for those of you who wish to hold a chunk of RGEN, I wouldn’t argue with you. SELL FINAL QUARTER for roughly 158% gain.
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.