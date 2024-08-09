August 9, 2024

Artivion (AORT) Delivers Q2 Beat

Shares of Artivion (AORT) should have a decent day following another solid quarterly report. This is a steady growing MedTech company focused on aortic disease that has a good portfolio now and is likely to have a much stronger one in the years ahead.

On to the quarter ... revenue grew by 9.8% to $98 million (1.4% beat) while adjusted EPS grew 16.7% to $0.07 (beat by $0.11). Management increased the low end of full-year guidance by $2 million into a range of $388 - $396 million (+10% to 12%). Guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth also went up at the low range by $1 million to $69 - $72 million (+28% to 34%).

In terms of the pipeline, the big attraction is the NEXUS aortic arch stent graft system, which is owned by partner Endospan (Artivion has a deal to acquire it upon U.S. FDA approval). NEXUS allows for aortic arch disease patients with aneurysms and dissections to avoid open chest surgery (multi-week recovery) and instead have a minimally invasive endovascular procedure (walk out of hospital next day). Management sees a global revenue opportunity of $600 million from NEXUS alone (roughly 1.5x this year’s estimated company-wide revenue).

NEXUS is being studied in the U.S. IDE TRIOMPHE trial which should be fully enrolled by the end of 2024 (50 of 60 patients enrolled) and is expected to be approved in the back half of 2026.

Beyond NEXUS, much of the conference call revolved around expansion of the rest of the portfolio in Latin America and APAC, sales force efficiency, continued market share gains with current products, and other factors that should drive consistent double-digit growth with earnings growing about 2x the rate of revenue.

Overall, another good quarter. We’ve seen AORT stock jump after the last three earnings reports and while I’m not anticipating a blastoff rally today (though it would be nice) I do expect shares to have a positive reaction to the report. BUY

