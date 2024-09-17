Cabot Profit Booster Issue: September 17, 2024

The market bounced back very nicely from the previous week’s losses, ahead of the big Federal Reserve announcement this week. By week’s end the S&P 500 had rallied 3.2%, the Dow added 1.9%, and the Nasdaq rebounded 4.9%.

The Stock – Doximity (DOCS)

The percentage of physicians using telemedicine—which involves making video calls to patients—has grown from 15% in 2019 to a staggering 80% today. Doximity is the leading digital network for healthcare professionals in the country, with a substantial percentage of U.S. doctors (over 80%), medical school graduates, nurse practitioners and pharmacists included among its verified members.

The company’s Doximity Dialer feature, which enables telemedicine calls, is an integral part of its offerings and a reason why investors are enthusiastic about its future growth prospects. Some 47% of all billing physicians with Medicare telemedicine claims were Doximity Dialer users last year, according to Doximity’s annual State of Telemedicine report, making it one of the top telemedicine platforms behind Zoom. And with a total addressable market of nearly $19 billion, the company believes it has plenty of upside.

While the growth potential for telemedicine is huge, the lion’s share of Doximity’s revenue is currently from subscriptions among biopharma companies and healthcare providers that use the platform for employment recruiting, as well as to market new therapies and update disease management protocols.

In fiscal Q1 (ended June), Doximity’s top 20 customers (mainly pharmaceutical manufacturers) outpaced other segments of its clientele, with the firm not just retaining all of those clients but also seeing same-customer revenue growth of 21%. Meanwhile, the company’s 102 customers with more than $500,000 in annual spending grew by 16% (and accounted for 82% of total revenue), prompting a major Wall Street institution to raise its price target for Doximity shares (a reason for the strength). Growth isn’t projected to be rapid, but the stock is likely looking ahead to estimate-beating results.

Technical Analysis

Following a steep post-pandemic drop from its 2021 peak near 100, DOCS clawed its way from 20 to 32 between last November and January, then spent the next six and a half months building a launching pad for the next phase of its turnaround. Earnings gapped the stock to multi-month highs in August, with DOCS tightening up beautifully during the next month before following through to new highs last week. Stop — 32.5

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Doximity (DOCS) Stock at 40, Sell to Open October 40 Strike Calls (exp.10/18) for $1.40, or a Net Price of 38.6 or less

Static Return: $140 per covered call (3.62%)

Breakeven: 38.6

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $140 per covered call (3.62%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the Net Price, or 38.6 or less. (In this case 40 minus 1.40 = 38.6. Or another example is you could pay 40.15 for the stock and sell the call for 1.55, which also equals 38.6.)

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) 96 106 80 September 95 -- $5.20 $11.00 Coupang (CPNG) 22.6 24 20 September 23 -- $0.80 $1.00 Sweetgreen (SG) 34.9 34 29 September 34 -- $2.90 $1.00 Rocket (RKT) 20.55 20.4 16.4 October 20 -- $1.80 $1.50 Samsara (IOT) 46.9 46.5 38 October 45 -- $3.70 $3.00

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on September 24, 2024.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.