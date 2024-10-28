Week of October 28, 2024

October 28, 2024

Weekly Update

Ahead of a monster week of economic data and earnings releases the S&P 500 fell 0.85%, the Dow lost 2.6%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%

Stocks on Watch

Let’s start here … my list of earnings season winners continues to grow, and all of these stocks below are on my watchlist for new buys should the market react well to earnings season this week, and then the election:

MS

TSM

BXGM

PM.

And while I’m intrigued by those earnings winners, and more, I do want to note about those stocks above, none have really ramped higher in the days after their initial earnings move, which isn’t terribly surprising given the choppy market action.

Next up on my watchlist is Starbucks (SBUX) as the company reported a disaster quarter last week, and yet despite the bad news, the stock initially sold off, but then came all the way back to unchanged. When a stock reacts OK/good to bad earnings, it leads me to believe that traders are betting the worst is behind the company.

And in fact, option activity was bullish following the earnings report, including this longer-term call buy:

Friday - Buyer of 1,000 Starbucks (SBUX) December 95 Calls (exp. 2026) for $19.50 – Stock at 97.

Speaking of earnings reaction and option activity, Tesla (TSLA) stock soared higher following earnings last week, and more importantly to me, option activity went wildly bullish following the earnings move, including these BIG premium call buys:

Thursday - Buyer of 50,000 Tesla (TSLA) February 240 Calls for $36.85 – Stock at 250 ($185 million call buy)

Friday - Buyer of 10,000 Tesla (TSLA) February 240 Calls for $48.40 – Stock at 266 ($48 million call buy).

I’ve never gotten a firm grasp on what makes TSLA stock move day to day, but goodness gracious this call buying is powerful and intriguing.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 20. Of note, with the election just a week away, I anticipate the VIX will not be a great indicator of market movement as it will likely remain elevated into the big event no matter if the market is up or down this week.

However, once the election has been called for one candidate or another, I expect the VIX will get hit very hard … assuming the election process goes “smoothly.”

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

On the macroeconomic front, it will be a somewhat full week as traders will be watching GDP on Wednesday, PCE (inflation data) on Thursday and the Jobs Report on Friday.

And in terms of earnings, it’s going to be a monster of a week led by AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, META, XOM, CAT, UBER and MORE.

What Traders are Saying

To be frank, I don’t have a lot to say in terms of the market, as traders (myself included) continue to bide their time until the election next week. For that reason, I figured I would note the expected earnings moves for some of the most anticipated earnings announcements this week:

AAPL - $8 expected move, or 3.5%

AMD - $11 expected move, or 7%

MSFT - $26 expected move, or 6%

META - $47 expected move, or 8.2%

UBER - $6 expected move, or 7.8%

AMZN - $13 expected move, or 7%.

Open Positions

Robinhood (HOOD) January 15/26 Bull Call Spread – HOOD made a new high last week, ahead of earnings on Wednesday. Our position is now at a potential profit of approximately 340% headed into the big event.

Corning (GLW) May 47 Calls – Much like the market, GLW mostly chopped around last week ahead of the company’s earnings report on Tuesday before the market open.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) January 22 Calls – HPE gave up some of its recent gains last week, which is not what we are looking for. My patience with this position is running out very fast.

Lyft (LYFT) November 13 Covered Call (exp. 11/1) – LYFT continues to chop around aimlessly, which is exactly what we are looking for ahead of the expiration of our 11/1 call this Friday.

Of note, late last week a trader bought 10,000 Lyft (LYFT) June 20 Calls for $1.16 – Stock at 13.75.

Marijuana ETF (MSOS) November 8 Covered Call – The MSOS made a new recent high last week ahead of the election next week. Our covered call is working well as we await the next big catalyst for the sector.

On Holding (ONON) January 42.5 Calls – ONON looked somewhat suspect last week, until peer Deckers (DECK) reported a blowout earnings report which catapulted ONON back above the 50 level.

Oracle (ORCL) March 160 Calls – ORCL mostly chopped around like the market last week. Not much more to add other than our trade is at a potential profit of approximately 140%.

Palantir (PLTR) January 26/45 Bull Call Spread - PLTR made a new high on Friday and looks terrific despite the market’s wiggles. Our position is now at a profit of approximately 315%.



Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) November 430 Puts – The election next week is the last remaining catalyst for our lone hedge, that we hope will expire worthless.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) March 52.5 Calls – OXY will likely come under pressure this morning as oil is down 6% pre-market following a less-than-expected response from Israel … but who knows how this situation will play out longer term.

Of note, last week a trader/traders bought these positions:

Tuesday - Buyer of 3,500 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) December 60 Calls for $0.50 – Stock at 52.3

Friday - Buyer of 1,000 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) December 55 Calls for $1.35 – Stock at 51.7.

Rocket (RKT) March 20 Calls – RKT continues to be a choppy mess ahead of earnings which I would expect will be released soon, though interestingly I don’t yet see a date announced for the quarterly results. Of note, on Friday a trader bought 4,000 Rocket (RKT) November 16 Calls for $1.40 – Stock at 16.35.

Unity Software (U) December 18 Calls – U gave up some ground last week, which is not what we are looking for ahead of earnings on November 7 (election week, yuck).

Walmart (WMT) January 65/95 Bull Call Spread – Another week, another new high for WMT as our position is now at a potential profit of approximately 315%.

NuScale Power (SMR) November 17 Covered Call (exp. 11/1) - SMR is our newest short-term play that will expire this Friday. This stock is nuts, but hopefully I’ve given our trade enough room to the downside to compensate for the wild swings.

