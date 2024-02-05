Week of February 5, 2024

February 5, 2024

Weekly Update

Before I dive into the Weekly Review I wanted to let you know that I was a guest on the Cabot Street Check podcast last Friday. The YouTube link is below, and I jump into the conversation at the 24:30 minute mark:

https://www.cabotwealth.com/cabot-street-check-podcast/is-the-ai-bubble-about-to-burst-cabot-street-check

Moving on …

Despite some worries early in the week, the bulls once again bought the dip, and pushed the indexes near all-time highs. For the week, the S&P 500 and Dow gained approximately 1.35%, and the Nasdaq rallied 1.7%.

Stocks on Watch

While most earnings winners have initially popped following their announcements, and then traded sideways in the days that followed, I did want to note that call buyers on Friday were looking for much greater gains from market leaders Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META), which rallied 8% and 20% on earnings. And following those big stock moves, here are just two of the many bullish trades in these tech titans looking for greater gains:

Buyer of 8,300 Amazon (AMZN) April 180 Calls for $5.05 – Stock at 171.5 (rolled from March calls)

Buyer of 6,500 Meta (META) January 500 Calls (exp. 2025) for $62 – Stock at 480.

I’m intrigued by both the stock moves and this call buying as it may be another banner year for the “magnificent seven” stocks.

And while I am encouraged by the market, and the strong stock reactions to the market leaders’ earnings reports, my only worry (for now) for the market is the put buying last week in the Regional Banks (KRE) and many Real Estate (IYR) related plays. Here is a small sample of this bearish activity:

Thursday - Buyer of 3,000 Blackstone (BX) June 115 Puts for $6.10 – Stock at 122.5

Thursday - Buyer of 5,000 Blackstone (BX) April 120 Puts for $5.30 – Stock at 124

Wednesday - Buyer of 4,000 Regional Bank ETF (KRE) March 45 Puts for $0.50 – Stock at 50.5

Wednesday - Buyer of 12,000 Regional Bank ETF (KRE) May 46 Puts for $1.40 – Stock at 51

Wednesday - Buyer of 2,000 Starwood Properties (STWD) September 18 Puts for $0.80 – Stock at 20.5

Wednesday - Buyer of 3,400 Ares Capital (ARCC) June 20 Puts for $1 – Stock at 20.25.

In the short term, the market has handled the weakness in the Regional Banks and Real Estate well, and because of that I’m encouraged. That being said, I absolutely have my eye on these sectors.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 14, which was mostly unchanged. This is somewhat surprising to me as I would have assumed that now that the Federal Reserve announcement and January Jobs Report have passed, and a great deal of market leaders have reported earnings, I would have thought that the VIX would be at 13 or below.

If I were to speculate as to why the VIX didn’t fall this last week despite many worries passing, it might be due to the fears about the Regional Banks (KRE).

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 6

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 6

Events for the Week to Come

This week is very light in terms of economic data, though it continues to be heavy in terms of earnings reports, including Caterpillar (CAT) today, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Snap (SNAP) on Tuesday, and Disney (DIS), PayPal, (PYPL), and Uber (UBER) on Wednesday, as well as countless others, noted below.

What Traders are Saying

I received two questions from a Cabot Options Trader subscriber last week that I wanted to share with the larger group, as I thought they would be of interest to you all. Here are those questions, and my answers, broken up into two:

COT Subscriber: I was wondering what the best outcome is when you make a covered call. … Do you want the stock to stay sort of flat and just collect the call premium?

Jacob: It really depends on your goals with the trade. And I will use our Ford (F) trade from Friday to illustrate what I mean.

If you want to make approximately 3-6% in a month, and then walk away with your profits and move on to a new opportunity, then you want the stock to trade higher and above the strike price of the call you sold (in the case of F, above 12 on February expiration).

If you want to make 2-4% in a month, and keep the trade going month after month, then you want the stock to chop around, close below 12 in the case of F, at which point the call expires worthless, and then you/we could sell a new call.

The worst-case scenario for a covered call is the stock tumbles dramatically.

For me personally, when I execute a covered call I’m looking to make the yield/profit, have my position called away, and then move on to the next trade/opportunity.

COT Subscriber: Also – just curious – will NVDA just keep going up forever?

Jacob: Forever is a long time, so probably not. That being said, a Cabot saying is “trends can go much further that you can imagine.” And on Friday, and really all week, traders continued to buy wild out-of-the-money calls in Nvidia (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI), as noted below:

Buyer of 1,000 Nvidia (NVDA) August 1200 Calls for $3.40 – Stock at 665 ($535 out-of-the-money!)

Buyer of 1,000 Super Micro Computer (SMCI) March 800 Calls for $8 – Stock at 585 ($215 out-of-the-money).

At some point these stocks will fall, but I can tell you that I’m not betting against them given the stock momentum and the call buying.

Open Positions

Celsius (CELH) July 60 Call – CELH gained 2% last week, with most of those gains coming on Friday following an upgrade by Wall Street firm Maxim, which upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, noting CELH’s strong fundamentals are undervalued.

Ford (F) February 12 Covered Call – On Friday we added a short volatility covered call in F, ahead of earnings on Tuesday morning. Should F stock close above 12 on February expiration, which is our ideal scenario, we will walk away with a yield of 3.35% in two weeks’ time.

Li Auto (LI) June 40 Call – Last week we took a partial loss on our LI position as the stock, and it’s China peers, continue to be under intense selling pressure. Because we have five months until our calls expire, I will give this trade a bit more time.

Marvell (MRVL) August 70 Calls – There aren’t many stocks that I watch that so consistently attract as much call buying as MRVL. Here is a small sample of this action from last week:

Wednesday - Buyer of 2,000 Marvell (MRVL) February 70 Calls for $1.55 – Stock at 68

Buyer of 2,200 Marvell (MRVL) March 80 Calls for $1.50 – Stock at 69

Buyer of 2,000 Marvell (MRVL) April 77.5 Calls for $2.71 – Stock at 68

Monday - Buyer of 3,000 Marvell (MRVL) April 80 Calls for $2.40 – Stock at 69

Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5/65 Bull Call Spread – NTNX closed at a new 52-week high on Friday and our position is now at a potential profit of approximately 360%.

Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call – PLTR will report earnings this morning. Not much to add until the numbers are out, and more importantly, how the stock reacts to those numbers.

Equal Weight ETF (RSP) June 158 Calls – The RSP is trading near its highs, though didn’t “explode” higher last week as most of the action in the market was in the mega-cap technology stocks.

Snap (SNAP) August 17 Calls – SNAP traded back above 17 following “peer” META’s strong earnings on Friday. Snap will report earnings on Tuesday after the market close, which will likely make or break our position.

TJX (TJX) April 92.5 Calls – TJX closed Friday at a new 52-week high, and looks terrific. Not much more to add as this stock continues its slow ascent.

Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Put – Our XLF puts are essentially a “back-pocket” hedge against a steep market decline at this point.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.