Week of February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024

Weekly Update

Despite some heavy selling pressures early in the week, the market rallied to close the week following Nvidia’s (NVDA) blowout earnings report that highlighted the growth potential of AI. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 1.2%, while the Dow rose marginally and the Nasdaq fell slightly.

Stocks on Watch

Having added TSM and HOOD to the portfolio in the last two weeks I am fairly open to adding any stock or sector to the portfolio if the market is in gear, option activity in that stock is strong, and the stock is performing well.

And the leader in terms of repeated bullish option activity last week was Starbucks (SBUX) which attracted several call buys on Thursday and Friday. Here are those trades:

Friday - Buyer of 1,200 Starbucks (SBUX) April 105 Calls for $0.50 – Stock at 96

Thursday - Buyer of 3,500 Starbucks (SBUX) May 100 Calls for $2.26 – Stock at 94.5

Thursday - Buyer of 7,000 Starbuck (SBUX) June 100 Calls for $3.27 – Stock at 95.5.

I like this call buying, but for now I may sit on the sidelines when it comes to new buys with SBUX as the stock has been stuck in the mud for months. That being said, if the bullish option activity continues to ramp, my intrigue will grow.

And finally, it’s hard to be bearish on the overall market when traders continue to buy big premium call positions in market leaders, including this $350 million call buy in NVDA, and the $21 million buy in MSFT below:

Friday - Buyer of 31,000 Nvidia (NVDA) May 720 Calls for $113 – Stock at 793 (rolled from March calls)

Thursday - Buyer of 23,000 Microsoft (MSFT) July 460 Calls for $9 – Stock at 411.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) was mostly unchanged on the week, having closed at 14.

In terms of order flow, despite some market weakness on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, especially in growth stocks, my options scanner never flipped bearish, which was encouraging throughout the selling. In fact, put buyers were fairly few and far between, and they never attacked the market leaders. This is one of the reasons we did not add puts to the portfolio despite some worrisome signs.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 7

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

It will be a fairly quiet week in terms of economic data releases with the biggest events being ISM and Consumer Confidence on Friday.

In terms of earnings, this week we will get a very diverse group of releases including Workday (WDAY) today, Lowe’s (LOW) Tuesday, salesforce.com (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW) on Wednesday, Elastic (ESTC) and Zscaler (ZS) on Thursday and many more.

What Traders are Saying

I have a love/hate relationship with taking partial profits. This is what I mean …

When we took partial profits of 24% on a third of our Nutanix (NTNX) calls, for example, and the stock raced higher in the weeks/months to come, and the balance of our calls are now at a potential profit of 385%, it kills me that we aren’t holding a full position.

However, last week was a perfect example of why we do take partial profits as NTNX (and other stocks in our portfolio) fell from their highs on Tuesday and Wednesday when the market was under pressure, and if we didn’t have those partial profits in the bank, I might have sold out of fear of deeper losses.

However, because we have a system of taking partial profits at 20-30% on the first third, and then 60-100% on the second third, we were able to ride out the short-term weakness we saw early last week. And that patience was rewarded as the Nvidia-fueled rally helped push NTNX and others in the portfolio back to higher levels.

Big picture, if we have a system that we stick to, I/we shouldn’t second guess taking partial profits, even if it turns out to be the wrong move in the long run. And as I always say when we lock in those early gains, hopefully those sales are massive mistakes and the stock and the balance of our position run much higher in the weeks/months to come.

Open Positions

Celsius (CELH) July 60 Call – Ahead of earnings on Thursday, CELH stock again made a run at a multi-month high last week. Of note, option activity remains very strong in the stock, including this trade from Tuesday:

Tuesday - Buyer of 3,500 Celsius (CELH) March 70 Calls (exp. 3/8) for $3 – Stock at 64.

Robinhood (HOOD) January 15 Call – HOOD is the newest addition to the portfolio via a buy of the January 15 call for $2.70. I really like the way HOOD stock is trading and option activity is very bullish. That being said, this stock is a bit crazy, so I would expect some ups and downs.

Li Auto (LI) June 40 Call – LI is trading higher by 10% this morning in pre-market trade following the release of its quarterly results. This position is certainly waking back up as the stock once again makes a run at the 40 level.

Marvell (MRVL) August 70 Calls – MRVL is all over the place day-to-day as the AI story gets hot, cold, and then hot again. And while the stock is moving up and down, option activity remains very strong including this buy from Wednesday:

Wednesday - Buyer of 3,500 Marvell (MRVL) August 77.5/95 Bull Call Spreads for $2.80 – Stock at 64.5.

Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5/65 Bull Call Spread – As noted above our NTNX position is now at a potential profit of 385% ahead of earnings this Wednesday. The reaction to earnings will be interesting as the stock has been on a massive run.

Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call – Somewhat disappointingly, PLTR didn’t explode higher along with the rest of the AI group late last week. Fortunately, we took partial profits of 90% a couple weeks ago so we can ride out some short-term volatility.

Equal Weight ETF (RSP) June 158 Calls – The RSP busted out to a new high on Friday and we took advantage of that strength to lock in a gain of 14.4% on a third of our position. While a 14% gain is hardly a home run, this is not necessarily a “grand slam position” (though I would love to be wrong about that).

Snap (SNAP) August 17 Calls – We took a loss on half of our SNAP calls last week, and I’m debating exiting the final half as the stock looks dreadful. That being said, we do have time until August.

TJX (TJX) April 92.5 Calls – TJX continued its slow-and-steady ascent towards the 100 level ahead of earnings on Wednesday. The stock looks terrific, though as always earnings are the great unknown.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) September 130 Calls – Despite some day-to-day volatility TSM stock has been steady in comparison to its Semiconductor/AI peers. The 130 level in the stock has been sticky, but I hope the stock will finally break out from that level should the Nasdaq continue to strengthen.

Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Put – Our XLF puts are essentially a “back-pocket” hedge against a steep market decline at this point.

