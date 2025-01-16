Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Buy Call MRVL

January 16, 2025
Jacob Mintz

January 15, 2025
New Trade: Buy the Marvell (MRVL) June 115 Calls (exp. 6/20) for $18 or less

We have been paring back the portfolio in the last two weeks, as well as not buying new positions, which has been the right move as the market has been under pressure. Because of this somewhat defensive stance, it’s time to get off the sidelines with our first stab into the market decline.

First, let’s add MRVL to the portfolio as the stock has pulled back some but looks great compared to its growth peers and continues to attract bullish options.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the MRVL June 115 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,800 per call purchased.

Of note, there is absolutely risk in this new buy as the market is under pressure, and while MRVL looks great, should the sellers come after stocks with “meat on the bone,” MRVL will almost surely fall.

Position
MRVL June 115 Call
Position Strategy
Buy Call
Opened Date
January 15, 2025
Expiration
June 20, 2025
Net Price
18
Strike
115
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
