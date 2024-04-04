Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Options Trader Pro
Advanced Trading Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Trader Pro

Buy Call GDX

April 4, 2024
Jacob Mintz

April 4, 2024
Buy the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) January 33 Calls (exp. 1/17/2025) for $5 or less.

Let me start here … I am not a gold and silver “bug.” What I mean is I don’t own gold bars in my basement as a hedge should the world end. However …

There is no question that gold and silver, and really all commodity plays, have been attracting wild call buying the last week. Here is just a small sample of some of those trades:

Today - Buyer of 10,000 Gold Miners ETF (GDX) June 34/38 Bull Call Spread for $1.10 – Stock at 33.2

Today - Buyer of 3,000 Barrick Gold (GOLD) January 20 Calls for $1.25 – Stock at 17.5

Yesterday - Buyer of 13,500 Barrick Gold (GOLD) June 17 Calls for $1.19 – Stock at 17.3

Yesterday - Buyer of 4,000 Pan American Silver (PAAS) October 20 Calls for $1.20 – Stock at 16.5

Monday - Buyer of 5,000 Newmont Mining (NEM) January 60 Calls (exp. 2026) for $2.08 – Stock at 36.25

This is just a small sample of the call buying, which also could include the countless trades in FCX, which we already own, and which has a gold/silver element to it as well.

Let’s get involved with this theme with a January call in the GDX, which is a Gold Miner ETF, which also has some silver exposure as well.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the GDX January 33 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $500 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward …

Gold can get RED hot but also turn ICE cold very quickly. So, there is a chance we are top-ticking the commodity.

Also, with FCX already in our portfolio, we will have quite a bit of commodity exposure.

That being said, option activity in Gold/Silver and FCX has shown no signs of backing down, and for that reason, I am going to add the GDX to the portfolio today.

Position (Original)

GDX January 33 Call

Position Strategy

Buy Call

Opened Date

4/4/24

Expiration

January 17, 2025

Net Price

5.00

Strike

33
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.