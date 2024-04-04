Buy Call GDX

April 4, 2024

Buy the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) January 33 Calls (exp. 1/17/2025) for $5 or less.

Let me start here … I am not a gold and silver “bug.” What I mean is I don’t own gold bars in my basement as a hedge should the world end. However …

There is no question that gold and silver, and really all commodity plays, have been attracting wild call buying the last week. Here is just a small sample of some of those trades:

Today - Buyer of 10,000 Gold Miners ETF (GDX) June 34/38 Bull Call Spread for $1.10 – Stock at 33.2

Today - Buyer of 3,000 Barrick Gold (GOLD) January 20 Calls for $1.25 – Stock at 17.5

Yesterday - Buyer of 13,500 Barrick Gold (GOLD) June 17 Calls for $1.19 – Stock at 17.3

Yesterday - Buyer of 4,000 Pan American Silver (PAAS) October 20 Calls for $1.20 – Stock at 16.5

Monday - Buyer of 5,000 Newmont Mining (NEM) January 60 Calls (exp. 2026) for $2.08 – Stock at 36.25

This is just a small sample of the call buying, which also could include the countless trades in FCX, which we already own, and which has a gold/silver element to it as well.

Let’s get involved with this theme with a January call in the GDX, which is a Gold Miner ETF, which also has some silver exposure as well.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the GDX January 33 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $500 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward …

Gold can get RED hot but also turn ICE cold very quickly. So, there is a chance we are top-ticking the commodity.

Also, with FCX already in our portfolio, we will have quite a bit of commodity exposure.

That being said, option activity in Gold/Silver and FCX has shown no signs of backing down, and for that reason, I am going to add the GDX to the portfolio today.