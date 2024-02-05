COI Quant Trader Issue: February 5, 2024

Weekly Commentary

Not much to say this week. The plan remains simple. I continue to focus on balancing out the overall deltas of our current positions by adding a trade, most likely a bull put spread. I’ll be concentrating on sector ETFs and individual stocks as the major indices continue to see low levels of volatility.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 1/16/2024 SPY Iron Condor March 15, 2024 510/505 - 440/435 $0.66 $1.57 68.65% - 94.88% -0.11 1/23/2024 QQQ Bear Call March 1, 2024 445/450 $0.60 $0.87 79.91% -0.07 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00% 12/1/2023 1/10/2024 SPY Bear Call Spread January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.75 -40.00% 26.97%

Volatility Talk

Volatility picked up again last week, but still sits in “complacency” territory. What was interesting was the “fear gauge” didn’t push lower during the sharp rally to end the week. Typically, we would see the VIX significantly lower during such a rally, but that didn’t happen. In fact, the VIX held steady throughout the rally … a sign this rally could be nearing a short-term point of exhaustion.

As I stated over the past few weeks, I do think implied volatility will increase going forward. In fact, we could be seeing some of the lowest levels of volatility for 2024. Since 1992, there have only been four years where the VIX has not pushed above 20. The long-term average, according to the CBOE, is 20. As I’ve stated over the past few issues, I’m still looking at a variety of different volatility plays to take advantage of a potential pop in implied volatility over the next three to six months.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of February 5, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 37.8 22.1 48.6 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 58.6 30.5 49 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 12.0 13.4 71.9 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 15.7 13.5 48.8 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 15.3 19.8 54.6 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 23.5 41.6 71.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.1 31.8 37.5 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 32.2 50.8 32.6 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 32.6 33 44.7 SPDR Gold GLD 12.4 16.9 52.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.2 22.2 40.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 23.1 41.2 46.9 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 33.8 22.8 28.5 VanEck Oil Services OIH 29.7 12.3 30.2 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.7 14.8 65.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 23.4 5.4 43.5 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 27.4 37.3 66.7 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 13.7 13.5 69.8 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 16.7 24.9 53.1 United States Oil Fund USO 33.6 38.4 33.4 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 96.3 28.9 51.9 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 84.2 47.2 55.3 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 66.8 20.8 53.6 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.2 10.1 52.2 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.2 7.7 55.7 SPDR Financials XLF 15.3 7.6 69 SPDR Utilities XLU 19.3 23.6 46.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 27.0 10.8 40.1 SPDR Retail XRT 25.6 0.2 59.6

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 22.0 28.8 37.8 Bank of America BAC 26.0 14.1 51 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.9 55.4 25.3 Citigroup C 25.8 10.8 63.5 Caterpillar CAT 32.3 56.6 78.9 Comcast CMCSA 22.0 13.6 48.8 Costco COST 20.1 33.6 74.5 Cisco Systems CSCO 27.4 61.6 33 Chevron CVX 21.5 18.3 71 Disney DIS 33.9 71.5 67.2 Duke Energy DUK 19.4 25.0 49.2 FedEx FDX 21.0 7.8 34 Gilead Sciences GILD 29.1 58.7 23 General Motors GM 29.2 7.5 83.3 Intel INTC 34.4 17.9 25.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 16.0 27.6 22.9 JPMorgan JPM 18.5 7.2 64.2 Coca-Cola KO 16.9 36.3 60.7 Altria Group MO 17.2 16.9 61.5 Merck MRK 16.7 0.1 86.3 Morgan Stanley MS 22.9 11.0 46.3 Microsoft MSFT 20.1 3.9 68.7 NextEra Energy NEE 28.9 44.0 42.9 Nvidia NVDA 49.2 44.9 84.8 Pfizer PFE 25.0 38.5 25.9 PayPal PYPL 49.2 70.3 50.7 Starbucks SBUX 19.7 19.7 47.2 AT&T T 21.7 15.3 67.7 Verizon VZ 20.3 16.3 62.4 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 38.5 45 43.2 Wells Fargo WFC 25.5 10.2 47.4 Walmart WMT 23.3 65.7 82.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 22.5 13.8 54.5

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: SPY March 15, 2024, 510/505 – 440/435

Original trade published on 1-16-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 474. We sold the March 15, 2024, SPY 510/505 – 440/435 iron condor for $0.66. The expected range or move was 455 to 494. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 91.07% on the call side and 86.77% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: The SPY now it sits at 494.35. Admittedly, we are still early in the trade, but the probability sits at a somewhat precarious 69.22% on the call side and 94.82% on the put side. While there isn’t anything to do at the moment, a continued push to the upside and we will need to make an adjustment to our position.

Call Side:

Put Side:

Bear Call: QQQ March 1, 2024, 445/450

Original trade published on 1-23-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, QQQ was trading for roughly 422.16. We sold the March 1, 2024, QQQ 445/450 iron condor for $0.60. The expected range or move was 405 to 440. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 85.41% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: QQQ now sits slightly higher at 429.01. Our probability sits comfortably at 80.17% on the call side. There are 26 days left until our position is due to expire. If we see a move to the downside over the next week or so, we should be able to take off our trade for a nice return. Until then, there isn’t much to do at the moment other than to allow time decay to work its magic.

Call Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on February 12, 2024.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.