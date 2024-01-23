January23, 2024

Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader – Alert (QQQ)

Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ)

I want to add some downside exposure; so, with QQQ trading for 422.16, I want to place a short-term bear call spread going out 38 days and outside of the expected range to the upside, or 440. My intent is to take off the trade well before the March 1, 2024, expiration date.

IV: 18.3%

IV Rank: 9.8

Expected Move (Range): The expected move (range) for the March 1, 2024, expiration cycle is from 405 to 440.

Call Side:

The Trade

Simultaneously:

Sell to Open QQQ March 1, 2024, 445 call strike

Buy to Open QQQ March 1, 2024, 450 call strike for a total of $0.60 (as always, the price of the spread will vary, so please adjust accordingly).

Delta of spread: -0.06

Probability of Profit: 85.41%

Probability of Touch: 27.84%

Total net credit: $0.60

Total risk per spread: $4.40

Max return: 13.6%

Risk Management

Since we know how much we stand to make and lose prior to order entry, we can precisely define our position size on every trade we place. Position size is the most important factor when managing risk, so keeping each trade at a reasonable level allows not only the Law of Large Numbers to work in your favor … it also allows you to sleep well at night.

I tend to set a stop-loss that sits 1 to 2 times my original credit. Since I’m selling the 445/450 bear call for roughly $0.60, if my bear call reaches approximately $1.20 to $1.80, I will exit the trade. As always, I will keep you updated on the status of the position as it progresses and send any necessary updates.