COI Income Trader Issue: October 30, 2023

As discussed over the past few weeks, we finally added the SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU) to the portfolio, which now gives us seven total income-producing positions. My goal is to have 8 to 10 positions, so we’re almost there. I plan to add another position this week, but I’ll be taking the opposite approach. I plan to add a stock or ETF with a little higher IV to give us the opportunity for greater options premium. As I’ve stated in the past, I like to diversify by not only using uncorrelated assets, but to use assets with varying levels of implied volatility.

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 10/23/2023 DKNG $28.43 $26.64 Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 $0.50 0.19 10/13/2023 PFE $32.40 $30.11 Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.09 0.14 10/23/2023 GDX $29.42 $29.20 Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.47 0.27 10/13/2023 KO $53.23 $55.24 Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 $1.33 0.55 10/23/2023 WFC $40.02 $38.76 Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 $0.46 0.26 10/2/2023 BITO $14.24 $17.11 Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 $2.14 0.95 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/3/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 107.42%

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 46.8 39.8 24.3 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 77.4 33.9 74.7 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 17.5 47.9 21.1 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 19.5 32.1 30.2 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 18.7 44.1 24.2 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 28.3 54.8 50.1 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 32.5 18 44.9 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 31.8 18.2 45.2 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 36.3 38.9 59.1 SPDR Gold GLD 17.4 57.6 85.7 iShares High-Yield HYG 10.3 39.2 46.4 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 25.5 55 25 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 41.8 27.5 37.1 VanEck Oil Services OIH 36.6 35.9 25.4 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 25.1 47.6 27.6 iShares Silver Trust SLV 29.7 45.2 63.3 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 35.3 60.4 29.9 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 21.1 56.8 20.9 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 23.8 74.8 45.1 United States Oil Fund USO 46.0 74.2 50 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 133.8 60.8 65.4 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 104.4 62.1 63.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 91.9 60.5 66 SPDR Biotech XLB 21.6 43.1 35.9 SPDR Energy Select XLE 27.8 37.2 22.3 SPDR Financials XLF 23.7 36.4 20.4 SPDR Utilities XLU 22.8 58.8 47.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 33.1 32.5 31.6 SPDR Retail XRT 27.7 35.3 32.9

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 31.5 44.9 29.4 Bank of America BAC 34.4 35.3 35.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.7 81.8 37.4 Citigroup C 31.0 22.1 27.6 Caterpillar CAT 40.6 89.9 21.4 Comcast CMCSA 31.1 42.9 28.9 Costco COST 23.9 43.6 31.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 30.3 56.2 30.4 Chevron CVX 27.8 44.8 52.6 Disney DIS 38.1 46.9 40.5 Duke Energy DUK 28.7 75.6 36.7 Fedex FDX 29.6 31.9 23.4 Gilead Sciences GILD 30.9 78.2 52.7 General Motors GM 46.1 61.7 36.2 Intel INTC 49.6 63.9 31.5 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 21.4 66.9 29.4 JP Morgan JPM 25.8 28.4 30.2 Coca-Cola KO 22.6 61.6 56.6 Altria Group MO 24.0 49.0 52.3 Merck MRK 28.2 89.8 45.6 Morgan Stanley MS 29.5 31.2 24 Microsoft MSFT 33.8 60.9 46.3 Nextera Energy NEE 41.5 94.0 34.6 Nvidia NVDA 49.8 38.2 26.9 Pfizer PFE 33.1 89.1 24.1 Paypal PYPL 57.6 54.5 22.2 Starbucks SBUX 36.6 62 62 AT&T T 28.1 36 67.9 Verizon VZ 30.4 72.4 50.8 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 44.6 70.5 37.1 Wells Fargo WFC 32.4 25 42.2 Walmart WMT 25 56.2 40.1 Exxon Mobil XOM 30.5 49.2 48.1

Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 34 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 32.40.

Now, with PFE trading for 30.11, the probability of success stands at 93.07%, and the price of the 34 calls sits at $0.09. There are 26 days left in the November 24, 2023 expiration cycle. With the price at these levels and several weeks left until expiration, I plan to lock in some early profits early this week and immediately sell more calls.

Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 55 calls for $0.75. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 53.23.

Now, with KO trading for 55.24, the probability of success stands at 46.95%, and the price of the 55 calls sits at $1.34. There are 26 days left in the November 24, 2023 expiration cycle. KO has rallied off fresh 52-week lows and through our 55 calls with 26 days left until expiration. No worries, if KO closes above our 55 calls in 26 days our shares will be called away, and we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

Original trade published on 10-2-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 15 calls for $0.47. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 14.24.

Now, with BITO trading significantly higher at 17.11 the probability of success stands at over 95%, and the price of the 15 calls sits at $2.13. There are 19 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle. Similar to KO, if BITO closes above its short call strike of 15 in 26 days, no worries, our shares will be called away, we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 32 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 28.43.

Now, with DKNG trading for 26.64, the probability of success stands at 85.3%, and the price of the 32 calls sits at $0.50. There are 19 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle and not much to say other than, so far, so good.

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 31.5 calls for $0.58. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 29.42.

Now, with GDX trading for 29.20, the probability of success stands at 76.66%, and the price of the 31.5 calls sits at $0.47. There are 33 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle. We are early in the trade, so there isn’t much to discuss at the moment. Like all of our positions, it’s just a matter of allowing time decay to work its magic.

Original trade published on 10-23-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 1, 2023, 41 calls for $0.87. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 40.02.

Now, with WFC trading for 38.76, the probability of success stands at 76.76%, and the price of the 41 calls sits at $0.46. There are 33 days left in the December 1, 2023 expiration cycle. We are early in the trade, so there isn’t much to discuss at the moment. Like all of our positions, it’s just a matter of allowing time decay to work its magic.

Original trade published on 10-25-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the December 15, 2023, 56 puts for $0.75. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 59.

Now, with XLU trading for 58.73, the probability of success stands at 70.51%, and the price of the 56 puts sits at $0.85. There are 47 days left in the December 15, 2023, expiration cycle. XLU has recently rallied off fresh 52-week lows and if the recent trend continues, we should be able to take off the trade early for a small profit.

