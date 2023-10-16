Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Income Trader

COI Income Trader Issue: October 16, 2023

Expiration is upon us, and three of our six positions are due to expire this week.

I plan to buy back our calls in WFC, as they are essentially worthless, lock in some profits and immediately sell more call premium.

As for our GDX covered call position, the current probability is basically 50%, so we are in coin toss territory. I’ll update my thoughts on the position, with any necessary alerts, as the week progresses.

October 16, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

Click here to register for the next subscriber-exclusive event, Wednesday, October 18 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Expiration is upon us, and three of our six positions are due to expire this week.

I plan to buy back our calls in WFC, as they are essentially worthless, lock in some profits and immediately sell more call premium.

As for our GDX covered call position, the current probability is basically 50%, so we are in coin toss territory. I’ll update my thoughts on the position, with any necessary alerts, as the week progresses.

And to wrap it up, DKNG is currently trading below our DKNG 30 puts. If DKNG closes below the 30 put strike at expiration, no worries, we will simply be put shares (100 shares per put contract sold) of DKNG and immediately begin to sell calls against our newly acquired shares.

Current Positions

Open DateTickerStock Price (open)Stock Price (current)StrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceDelta
Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades
9/14/2023DKNG$31.40 $28.44 Short PutOctober 20, 2023 30 Put$0.98 $1.74 0.77
10/13/2023PFE$32.40 $32.11 Covered CallNovember 24, 2023 34 Call$0.62 $0.53 0.24
8/21/2023GDX$27.61 $28.95 Covered CallOctober 20, 2023 29 Call$0.86 $0.53 0.51
10/13/2023KO$53.23 $52.89 Covered CallNovember 24, 2023 55 Call$0.75 $0.70 0.3
9/18/2023WFC$43.44 $40.96 Covered CallOctober 20, 2023 44.5 Call$0.89 $0.04 0.05
10/2/2023BITO$14.24 $13.62 Covered CallNovember 17, 2023 15 Call$0.47 $0.20 0.22
Open DateClose DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen Price Closed PriceProfitReturn
Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades
6/3/20227/8/2022PFEShort PutJuly 8, 2022 50 Put$0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30%
6/10/20227/15/2022GDXShort PutJuly 15, 2022 29 Put$0.66 Assigned at $29($2.75)-9.48%
6/10/20227/15/2022BITOShort PutJuly 15, 2022 16 Put$0.82 Assigned at $16($2.09)-13.10%
6/22/20227/21/2022WFCShort PutJuly 29, 2022 35 Put$0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23%
6/30/20228/10/2022KOShort PutAugust 19, 2022 57.5 Put$0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20%
7/21/20228/10/2022WFCShort PutAugust 19, 2022 39 Put$0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08%
7/18/20228/17/2022BITOCovered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call$0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59%
7/18/20228/17/2022GDXCovered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call$0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22%
7/11/20228/23/2022PFEShort PutAugust 19, 2022 50 Put$1.00 Assigned at $50$0.21 0.43%
7/26/20228/17/2022JPMShort PutSeptember 16, 2022 100 Put$1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10%
8/17/20229/7/2022BITOCovered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call$0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00%
8/17/20229/7/2022GDXCovered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call$0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03%
8/23/20229/23/2022PFECovered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82%
8/10/20229/23/2022KOShort PutSeptember 23, 2022 60 Put$0.62 Assigned at $60($0.78)-1.30%
8/10/20229/23/2022WFCShort PutSeptember 23, 2022 41 Put$0.61 Assigned at $41$0.02 0.05%
9/7/202210/17/2022BITOCovered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call$0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60%
9/7/202210/17/2022GDXCovered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call$0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50%
9/26/202210/21/2022WFCCovered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call$1.30 Called away at $41$1.89 4.67%
9/26/202210/21/2022KOCovered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call$0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20%
9/23/20221028/2022PFECovered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call$0.56 Called away at $47$3.49 7.43%
10/17/202211/17/2022BITOCovered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call$0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60%
10/25/202211/17/2022WFCShort PutNovember 25, 2022 43 Put$0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00%
10/17/202211/25/2022GDXCovered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call$0.58 Called away at $26$1.09 3.87%
10/25/202211/25/2022KOCovered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call$0.80 Called away at $60$2.20 3.75%
11/3/202212/8/2022PFEShort PutDecember 16, 2022 45 Put$1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36%
11/17/202212/19/2022BITOCovered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call$0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42%
11/17/202212/30/2022WFCShort PutDecember 30, 2022 44 Put$1.02 Assigned at $44($1.37)-3.11%
11/29/20231/9/2023GDXShort PutJanuary 20, 2023 26 Put$0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27%
12/8/20221/13/2023PFEShort PutJanuary 13, 2023 49 Put$0.62 Assigned at $49($0.53)-1.08%
12/19/20221/20/2023BITOCovered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call$0.30 Called away at $11.5$1.49 14.70%
11/29/20221/20/2023KOShort PutJanuary 20, 2023 60 Put$0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40%
1/5/20232/17/2023WFCCovered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call$0.84 Called away at $45$4.23 10.17%
1/9/20232/17/2023GDXShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 29 Put$0.54 Assigned at $29($0.05)-0.10%
1/23/20232/17/2023KOShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 59 Put$0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05%
1/23/20232/17/2023BITOShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 13.5 Put$0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85%
1/20/20233/1/2023PFECovered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call$1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18%
2/22/20233/23/2023BITOShort PutMarch 31, 2023 31 Put$0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46%
2/22/20233/29/2023KOShort PutMarch 31, 2023 59 Put$0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42%
3/1/20233/29/2023PFECovered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call$0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43%
2/21/20233/31/2023GDXCovered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call$0.75 Called away at $29.5$1.84 6.48%
2/23/20233/31/2023WFCShort PutMarch 31, 2023 43 Put$0.53 Assigned at $43($4.87)-11.32%
3/29/20234/28/2023KOShort PutMay 19, 2023 60 Puts$0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13%
3/29/20234/28/2023PFECovered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call$0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23%
4/4/20235/8/2023GDXShort PutMay 19, 2023 32 Put$0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22%
3/23/20235/18/2023BITOShort PutMay 19, 2023 15 Put$1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13%
4/4/20235/24/2023WFCCovered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call$0.55 Called away at $40$3.94 10.76%
4/28/20236/16/2023PFECovered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call$0.63 Called away at $40$1.71 4.40%
3/29/20236/16/2023KOShort PutJune 16, 2023 62.5 Put$0.70 Assigned at $62.5($0.13)-0.21%
5/8/20236/16/2023GDXShort PutJune 16, 2023 34 Put$0.91 Assigned at $34($1.70)-5.00%
5/18/20236/30/2023BITOShort PutJune 30, 2023 14 Put$0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14%
5/24/20237/6/2023WFCShort putJuly 21, 2023 37.5 Put$1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54%
6/30/20237/24/2023DKNGShort PutAugust 18, 2023 22.5 Put$0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40%
7/6/20237/24/2023WFCShort PutAugust 25, 2023 40 Put$0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60%
6/21/20238/18/2023PFEShort PutAugust 18, 2023 37.5 Put$0.64 Assigned at $37.5($0.24)-0.64%
6/21/20238/18/2023GDXCovered CallAugust 18, 2023 33 Call$0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60%
6/21/20238/18/2023KOCovered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call$0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40%
6/30/20238/18/2023BITOShort PutAugust 18, 2023 15 Put$0.78 Assigned at $15($0.78)-5.20%
7/24/20239/14/2023DKNGShort PutSeptember 15, 2023 28 Put$1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79%
8/21/20239/14/2023PFECovered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call$0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00%
8/21/20239/14/2023KOCovered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call$0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23%
7/24/20239/15/2023WFCShort PutSeptember 15, 2023 45 Put$0.85 Assigned at $45($1.20)-2.67%
8/21/20239/29/2023BITOCoveredCallSeptember 29, 2023 14 Call$0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58%
9/14/202310/13/2023PFECoveredCallOctober 20, 2023 35 Call$0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47%
9/14/202310/13/2023KOCoveredCallOctober 27, 2023 59 Call$0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49%
108.76%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK41.922.731.5
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO40.85.841.2
SPDR Dow JonesDIA15.83251.5
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM19.625.547.1
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA18.136.342.5
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW29.066.735.4
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ31.012.150.2
iShares China Large-CapFXI30.217.149.9
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX35.635.568.9
SPDR Gold GLD14.768.676.2
iShares High-YieldHYG10.423.936.8
iShares Russell 2000IWM23.038.830.2
SPDR Regional BankKRE37.622.135.8
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH37.730.458.1
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ23.229.250.9
iShares Silver TrustSLV30.84964.9
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH31.329.552.2
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 18.43649.3
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT25.356.250.4
United States Oil FundUSO38.166.558.6
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY116.480.666.3
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX102.157.467.1
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX80.078.339.7
SPDR BiotechXLB20.924.639.7
SPDR Energy Select XLE27.931.858.1
SPDR FinancialsXLF21.929.848.9
SPDR UtilitiesXLU25.149.953.5
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP34.628.764.9
SPDR Retail XRT25.727.436.9

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL29.137.259.4
Bank of AmericaBAC38.842.845.8
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY25.360.632.6
CitigroupC36.823.560.6
CaterpillarCAT36.969.842.4
ComcastCMCSA29.433.242.3
CostcoCOST22.726.856.3
Cisco SystemsCSCO19.828.647.5
ChevronCVX26.836.247.6
DisneyDIS35.041.264.3
Duke EnergyDUK28.765.150.4
FedexFDX26.725.316.2
Gilead SciencesGILD31.263.975.3
General MotorsGM44.649.625.5
IntelINTC45.654.447.4
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ22.076.143.3
JP MorganJPM28.423.967.7
Coca-ColaKO25.967.131.1
Altria GroupMO23.748.258.1
MerckMRK24.965.849.7
Morgan StanleyMS33.848.226.2
MicrosoftMSFT31.565.855.6
Nextera EnergyNEE43.496.649.1
NvidiaNVDA42.113.753.4
PfizerPFE32.788.625.9
PaypalPYPL54.148.127.4
StarbucksSBUX34.859.140.8
AT&TT3362.135.6
VerizonVZ31.470.628.4
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA50.357.860.4
Wells FargoWFC38.123.964.9
WalmartWMT22.235.153.6
Exxon MobilXOM29.842.145.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Selling Puts: DKNG October 20, 2023, 30 Puts

Original trade published on 9-14-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 30 puts for $0.98. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 31.04.

Now, with DKNG trading for 28.55, the probability of success stands at 21.50%, and the price of the 30 puts sits at $1.74. There are still 5 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. If DKNG closes below the 30 put strike at expiration, no worries, we will simply be put shares (100 shares per put contract sold) of DKNG and immediately begin to sell calls against our newly acquired shares.

COI_IT_101623_DKNG.png

Covered Calls: PFE November 24, 2023, 34 Calls
Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 34 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 32.40. We are extremely early in the trade so there is not much to discuss at the moment.

COI_IT_101623_PFE.png

Covered Calls: GDX October 20, 2023, 29 Calls
Original trade published on 8-21-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 29 calls for $0.86. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.61.

Now, with GDX trading for 28.95, the probability of success stands at 50.80%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at $0.53. There are 5 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. If GDX closes above our short call strike of 29 at expiration in five days, no worries, our shares will be called away, we in turn lock in profits and immediately look for an opportunity to sell more puts on GDX early next week.

COI_IT_101623_GDX.png

Covered Calls: KO November 24, 2023, 55 Calls
Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 55 calls for $0.75. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 53.23. We are extremely early in the trade so there is not much to discuss at the moment.

COI_IT_101623_KO.png

Covered Calls: WFC October 20, 2023, 44.5 Calls
Original trade published on 9-18-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 44.5 calls for $0.89. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 43.44.

Now, with WFC trading for 40.96, the probability of success stands at 95.66%, and the price of the 44.5 calls sits at $0.05. There are 5 days left in the October 20, 2023, expiration cycle. I plan to buy back our calls early this week, lock in profits and immediately sell more call premium.

COI_IT_101623_WFC.png

Covered Calls: BITO November 17, 2023, 15 Calls
Original trade published on 10-2-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 15 calls for $0.47. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 14.24.

Now, with BITO trading for 13.62, the probability of success stands at 80.86%, and the price of the 15 calls sits at $0.20. There are 33 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle, so there isn’t much to do at the moment other than to be patient and allow time decay to work its magic. If the price of our calls dips below $0.10, I’ll most likely buy them back, lock in some profits and immediately sell more calls.

COI_IT_101623_BITO.png

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on October 23, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.