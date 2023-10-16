COI Income Trader Issue: October 16, 2023

Weekly Commentary

Expiration is upon us, and three of our six positions are due to expire this week.

I plan to buy back our calls in WFC, as they are essentially worthless, lock in some profits and immediately sell more call premium.

As for our GDX covered call position, the current probability is basically 50%, so we are in coin toss territory. I’ll update my thoughts on the position, with any necessary alerts, as the week progresses.

And to wrap it up, DKNG is currently trading below our DKNG 30 puts. If DKNG closes below the 30 put strike at expiration, no worries, we will simply be put shares (100 shares per put contract sold) of DKNG and immediately begin to sell calls against our newly acquired shares.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 9/14/2023 DKNG $31.40 $28.44 Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 $1.74 0.77 10/13/2023 PFE $32.40 $32.11 Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.53 0.24 8/21/2023 GDX $27.61 $28.95 Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.53 0.51 10/13/2023 KO $53.23 $52.89 Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 $0.70 0.3 9/18/2023 WFC $43.44 $40.96 Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.04 0.05 10/2/2023 BITO $14.24 $13.62 Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 $0.20 0.22 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/3/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 108.76%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 41.9 22.7 31.5 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 40.8 5.8 41.2 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 15.8 32 51.5 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 19.6 25.5 47.1 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 18.1 36.3 42.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 29.0 66.7 35.4 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 31.0 12.1 50.2 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.2 17.1 49.9 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 35.6 35.5 68.9 SPDR Gold GLD 14.7 68.6 76.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 10.4 23.9 36.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 23.0 38.8 30.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 37.6 22.1 35.8 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 37.7 30.4 58.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 23.2 29.2 50.9 iShares Silver Trust SLV 30.8 49 64.9 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 31.3 29.5 52.2 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 18.4 36 49.3 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 25.3 56.2 50.4 United States Oil Fund USO 38.1 66.5 58.6 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 116.4 80.6 66.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 102.1 57.4 67.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 80.0 78.3 39.7 SPDR Biotech XLB 20.9 24.6 39.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 27.9 31.8 58.1 SPDR Financials XLF 21.9 29.8 48.9 SPDR Utilities XLU 25.1 49.9 53.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 34.6 28.7 64.9 SPDR Retail XRT 25.7 27.4 36.9

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 29.1 37.2 59.4 Bank of America BAC 38.8 42.8 45.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.3 60.6 32.6 Citigroup C 36.8 23.5 60.6 Caterpillar CAT 36.9 69.8 42.4 Comcast CMCSA 29.4 33.2 42.3 Costco COST 22.7 26.8 56.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 19.8 28.6 47.5 Chevron CVX 26.8 36.2 47.6 Disney DIS 35.0 41.2 64.3 Duke Energy DUK 28.7 65.1 50.4 Fedex FDX 26.7 25.3 16.2 Gilead Sciences GILD 31.2 63.9 75.3 General Motors GM 44.6 49.6 25.5 Intel INTC 45.6 54.4 47.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 22.0 76.1 43.3 JP Morgan JPM 28.4 23.9 67.7 Coca-Cola KO 25.9 67.1 31.1 Altria Group MO 23.7 48.2 58.1 Merck MRK 24.9 65.8 49.7 Morgan Stanley MS 33.8 48.2 26.2 Microsoft MSFT 31.5 65.8 55.6 Nextera Energy NEE 43.4 96.6 49.1 Nvidia NVDA 42.1 13.7 53.4 Pfizer PFE 32.7 88.6 25.9 Paypal PYPL 54.1 48.1 27.4 Starbucks SBUX 34.8 59.1 40.8 AT&T T 33 62.1 35.6 Verizon VZ 31.4 70.6 28.4 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 50.3 57.8 60.4 Wells Fargo WFC 38.1 23.9 64.9 Walmart WMT 22.2 35.1 53.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 29.8 42.1 45.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Selling Puts: DKNG October 20, 2023, 30 Puts

Original trade published on 9-14-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 30 puts for $0.98. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 31.04.

Now, with DKNG trading for 28.55, the probability of success stands at 21.50%, and the price of the 30 puts sits at $1.74. There are still 5 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. If DKNG closes below the 30 put strike at expiration, no worries, we will simply be put shares (100 shares per put contract sold) of DKNG and immediately begin to sell calls against our newly acquired shares.

Covered Calls: PFE November 24, 2023, 34 Calls

Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 34 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 32.40. We are extremely early in the trade so there is not much to discuss at the moment.

Covered Calls: GDX October 20, 2023, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 8-21-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 29 calls for $0.86. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.61.

Now, with GDX trading for 28.95, the probability of success stands at 50.80%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at $0.53. There are 5 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. If GDX closes above our short call strike of 29 at expiration in five days, no worries, our shares will be called away, we in turn lock in profits and immediately look for an opportunity to sell more puts on GDX early next week.

Covered Calls: KO November 24, 2023, 55 Calls

Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 55 calls for $0.75. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 53.23. We are extremely early in the trade so there is not much to discuss at the moment.

Covered Calls: WFC October 20, 2023, 44.5 Calls

Original trade published on 9-18-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 44.5 calls for $0.89. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 43.44.

Now, with WFC trading for 40.96, the probability of success stands at 95.66%, and the price of the 44.5 calls sits at $0.05. There are 5 days left in the October 20, 2023, expiration cycle. I plan to buy back our calls early this week, lock in profits and immediately sell more call premium.

Covered Calls: BITO November 17, 2023, 15 Calls

Original trade published on 10-2-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 15 calls for $0.47. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 14.24.

Now, with BITO trading for 13.62, the probability of success stands at 80.86%, and the price of the 15 calls sits at $0.20. There are 33 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle, so there isn’t much to do at the moment other than to be patient and allow time decay to work its magic. If the price of our calls dips below $0.10, I’ll most likely buy them back, lock in some profits and immediately sell more calls.

