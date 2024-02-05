COI Income Trader Issue: February 5, 2024

Weekly Commentary

We were able to sell some call premium in PFE and put premium in BITO. As a result, we now have 6 positions in the portfolio with the hope to add a few more sources of income over the next week or two.

January offered us another good month as we brought in over 12% worth of premium. Let’s continue to keep it simple, stay mechanical and allow the strategy to do the heavy lifting. Our total returns now sit at all-time highs of 124.9%. We introduced the portfolio in June 2022 and continue to be impressed by the resilient and consistent nature of the income wheel strategy during all market environments.

Current Positions

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of February 5, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 37.8 22.1 48.6 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 58.6 30.5 49 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 12.0 13.4 71.9 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 15.7 13.5 48.8 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 15.3 19.8 54.6 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 23.5 41.6 71.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.1 31.8 37.5 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 32.2 50.8 32.6 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 32.6 33 44.7 SPDR Gold GLD 12.4 16.9 52.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.2 22.2 40.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 23.1 41.2 46.9 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 33.8 22.8 28.5 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 29.7 12.3 30.2 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.7 14.8 65.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 23.4 5.4 43.5 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 27.4 37.3 66.7 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 13.7 13.5 69.8 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 16.7 24.9 53.1 United States Oil Fund USO 33.6 38.4 33.4 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 96.3 28.9 51.9 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 84.2 47.2 55.3 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 66.8 20.8 53.6 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.2 10.1 52.2 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.2 7.7 55.7 SPDR Financials XLF 15.3 7.6 69 SPDR Utilities XLU 19.3 23.6 46.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 27.0 10.8 40.1 SPDR Retail XRT 25.6 0.2 59.6

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 22.0 28.8 37.8 Bank of America BAC 26.0 14.1 51 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.9 55.4 25.3 Citigroup C 25.8 10.8 63.5 Caterpillar CAT 32.3 56.6 78.9 Comcast CMCSA 22.0 13.6 48.8 Costco COST 20.1 33.6 74.5 Cisco Systems CSCO 27.4 61.6 33 Chevron CVX 21.5 18.3 71 Disney DIS 33.9 71.5 67.2 Duke Energy DUK 19.4 25.0 49.2 FedEx FDX 21.0 7.8 34 Gilead Sciences GILD 29.1 58.7 23 General Motors GM 29.2 7.5 83.3 Intel INTC 34.4 17.9 25.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 16.0 27.6 22.9 JPMorgan JPM 18.5 7.2 64.2 Coca-Cola KO 16.9 36.3 60.7 Altria Group MO 17.2 16.9 61.5 Merck MRK 16.7 0.1 86.3 Morgan Stanley MS 22.9 11.0 46.3 Microsoft MSFT 20.1 3.9 68.7 NextEra Energy NEE 28.9 44.0 42.9 Nvidia NVDA 49.2 44.9 84.8 Pfizer PFE 25.0 38.5 25.9 PayPal PYPL 49.2 70.3 50.7 Starbucks SBUX 19.7 19.7 47.2 AT&T T 21.7 15.3 67.7 Verizon VZ 20.3 16.3 62.4 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 38.5 45 43.2 Wells Fargo WFC 25.5 10.2 47.4 Walmart WMT 23.3 65.7 82.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 22.5 13.8 54.5

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions



Selling Puts: XLU February 23, 2024, 61 Puts

Original trade published on 1-11-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 23, 2024, 61 puts for $0.65. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 62.92.

Now, with XLU trading for 61.49, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 57.76%, and the price of the 61 puts sits at roughly $0.75. There are 19 days left in the February 23, 2024, expiration cycle. So far, so good.

Selling Puts: KO February 23, 2024, 59 Puts

Original trade published on 1-11-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 23, 2024, 59 puts for $0.70. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 59.73.

Now, with KO trading for 60.36, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 73.49%, and the price of the 59 puts sits at roughly $0.39. There are 19 days left in the February 23, 2024, expiration cycle. Like the trades mentioned before, so far, so good.

Covered Calls: DKNG February 16, 2024, 41 Calls

Original trade published on 1-23-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 16, 2024, 41 calls for $1.14. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 37.80.

Now, with DKNG trading for 41.59, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 48.53%, and the price of the 41 calls sits at roughly $2.70. There are 12 days left in the February 16, 2024, expiration cycle.

If DKNG closes above our 41 calls at expiration in 12 days, we will lock in some nice capital gains, and of course options premium. Moreover, we will start the income wheel process over and begin selling puts shortly after expiration. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. DKNG is due to announce earnings within the next two weeks, so the current situation could change quickly.

Covered Calls: GDX February 16, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 1-23-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 16, 2024, 29 calls for $0.45. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.84.

Now, with GDX trading for 28.02, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 72.35%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.30. There are 12 days left in the February 16, 2024, expiration cycle.

Covered Calls: PFE March 22, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 1-30-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 22, 2024, 29 calls for $0.37. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 27.38.

Now, with PFE trading for 26.93, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 80.50%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.30. There are 47 days left in the March 22, 2024, expiration cycle.

Selling Puts: BITO March 15, 2024, 19 Puts

Original trade published on 2-2-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 15, 2024, 19 puts for $0.87. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 20.33.

Now, with BITO trading for 20.35, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 59.57%, and the price of the 19 puts sits at roughly $0.84. There are 40 days left in the March 15, 2024, expiration cycle.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on February 12, 2024.

