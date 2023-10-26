October 26, 2023

Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader – Alert (MA)

Mastercard (MA)

I will be exiting the Mastercard (MA) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue.

Here is the trade:

Simultaneously:

Buy to close MA November 3, 2023, 407.5 calls

Sell to close MA November 3, 2023, 412.5 calls

Buy to close MA November 3, 2023, 360 puts

Sell to close MA November 3, 2023, 355 puts for roughly $0.50 per iron condor.

If you are having issues exiting the trade, you can always exit the tested side of the iron condor first, followed by the untested side. Also, if you choose to hold the trade to seek a greater profit, please be aware of the risks.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.