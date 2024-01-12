Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Earnings Trader
Collect the Biggest Option Payouts Every Quarter
January 12, 2024

I will be exiting our JPMorgan Chase (JPM) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

I will be exiting our JPMorgan Chase (JPM) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue and in our subscriber-only webinar later today.

Here is the trade:

Simultaneously:

Buy to close JPM January 19, 2024, 177.5 calls

Sell to close JPM January 19, 2024, 182.5 calls

Buy to close JPM January 19, 2024, 162.5 puts

Sell to close JPM January 19, 2024, 157.5 puts for roughly $0.55 per iron condor.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
