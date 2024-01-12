January 12, 2024

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

I will be exiting our JPMorgan Chase (JPM) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue and in our subscriber-only webinar later today.

Here is the trade:

Simultaneously:

Buy to close JPM January 19, 2024, 177.5 calls

Sell to close JPM January 19, 2024, 182.5 calls

Buy to close JPM January 19, 2024, 162.5 puts

Sell to close JPM January 19, 2024, 157.5 puts for roughly $0.55 per iron condor.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.