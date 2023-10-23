COI Earnings Trader Issue: October 23, 2023

Weekly Earnings Commentary

Quick reminder: If you wish to sign up for the upcoming subscriber-only call this Friday at 12 p.m. ET, please click here. If you are unable to make it live, no worries, sign up and we will send you the replay. But, if you are able to make it to the live event and have a few tickers you would like me to review, show up and we can go over all of your requests.

The first full week of earnings season arrived last week and we decided to place our second trade of the season in American Express (AXP) by using a 20-point range, with our short strikes at 140 (puts)and 160 (calls). We felt comfortable with the range as it was not only well outside of the expected range (144 – 156) for AXP, but covered, on a percentage basis, almost every earnings move going back to October 2006. These are the type of setups we prefer to trade.

As you can see from the chart below, AXP opened the day at roughly 145, well within the expected move and our chosen 20-point range. And shortly after the open the stock began to surge higher and float around the high of the day (147) for the next 20 minutes.

We sold the spread for roughly $0.75 the day prior and shortly after the opening bell our iron condor was trading for as low as $0.44. When we sent the alert the price was $0.50.

Thankfully, we were able to lock in our second winning trade this earnings season, this time for a profit of 5.2%.

As I’ve said over and over in our weekly conversations, risk management is key. If one trade stresses you out your position size is way too large. Pare it back. Position size is the only true way to manage risk using this approach. Yes, in almost every case, we will be able to get out for far less than a max loss, but stop-losses are only secondary to position size when managing risk. So please don’t overlook the importance of choosing an appropriate level of position size. Every investor will have a different level of risk tolerance, but without understanding your own risk-reward per trade, you are surely destined to create unnecessary challenges. Make it easy on yourself.

We’ve made 36 trades in total with a win ratio of 87.9% (29 out of 36 winning trades).

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Weekly Watchlist

Microsoft (MSFT)

Expected Move or Range: (278 – 375)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Expected Move or Range (127 - 144)

Visa (V)

Expected Move or Range (223 - 243)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Expected Move or Range (139 – 157)

International Business Machines (IBM)

Expected Move or Range (130 – 144)

Mastercard (MA)

Expected Move or Range (368 - 400)

Top Earnings Options Plays

Here are a few top earnings options plays for this week (10/23 to 10/27) if you are so inclined:

Images Courtesy of Slope of Hope

Trade Ideas for This Week

As a reminder, you will quickly begin to notice I tend to stick with stocks that have high liquidity as it’s far easier to get in and out of a trade. Medium liquidity offers tradable options, but sometimes the bid-ask spread is wider, which means a greater potential for more price adjustments, making entering and exiting a trade difficult from time to time. Remember, there are roughly 3,200 tradable stocks with options and 11% have medium liquidity while only 3% have what’s considered high liquidity.

Potential Trade Ideas for This Week (Not Official Trade Alerts)

Visa (V)

Visa (V) is due to announce earnings Tuesday after the closing bell.

The stock is currently trading for 233.38.



IV Rank: 53.3

Expected Move for the November 3, 2023, Expiration Cycle: 223 to 243

Knowing the expected range, I want to place the short call strike and short put strike of my iron condor outside of the expected range, in this case outside of 223 to 243.

If we look at the call side of V for the November 3, 2023, expiration, we can see that selling the 250 call strike offers a 90.08% probability of success. The call strike sits just above the expected move, or 243.

Now let us move to the put side. Same process as the call side. But now we want to find a suitable strike below the low side of our expected move, or 223. The 210 put, with a 90.55% probability of success, works.

We can create a trade with a nice probability of success if V stays within the 40-point range, or between the 250 call strike and the 210 put strike. Our probability of success on the trade is 90.08% on the upside and 90.55% on the downside.

Moreover, we have a 7.1% cushion to the upside and a 10.0% margin of error to the downside.

If we look at the earnings reactions since 2/4/2009, we can see that there have only been a few large moves of roughly 8% to the upside and 5% to the downside after an earnings announcement, so the wide margins of error of 7.1% and 10.0% seem appealing … and more importantly, opportunistic.

Quick Stats

Net Change – At the Opening Bell

Full Bar – Closing Bell

If one wanted to make a trade, below are the potential strikes that make the most sense or are at least a starting point for a trade.

Here is the potential trade (as always, if I decide to place a trade in V, I will send a trade alert with updated data):

Simultaneously:

Sell to open V October 27, 2023, 250 calls

Buy to open V October 27, 2023, 255 calls

Sell to open V October 27, 210 puts

Buy to open V October 27, 205 puts for roughly $0.60 or $60 per iron condor.

Our margin requirement would be roughly $440 per iron condor. Again, the goal of selling the V iron condor is to have the underlying stock stay below the 250 call strike and above the 210 put strike immediately after V earnings are announced.

Here are the parameters for this trade:



The probability of success – 90.08% (call side) and 90.55% (put side) The maximum return on the trade is the credit of $0.60, or $60 per iron condor Max return: 13.6% (based on $440 margin per iron condor) Break-even level: 250.60 – 209.40

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader issue will be

published on October 30, 2023.