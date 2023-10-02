Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
COI Earnings Trader Issue: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Earnings Commentary

I’m going to keep it short today, with just a quick update.

The earnings calendar is somewhat bare as we finally reach the end of the earnings doldrums. Next week, however, earnings season finally returns with several of the big banks due to report, including Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and several others. I expect to be a part of one, if not two, of those earnings announcements. Of course, I will go over a preliminary, detailed look at a trade or two in next week’s issue. However, until then, we should expect to stay on the sidelines as there just aren’t any opportunities that meet our strict criteria.

Our overall return as we head into earnings season sits at 78.4%. We’ve made 34 trades in total with a win ratio of 79.4% (27 out of 34 winning trades.) Certainly no complaints here as we thankfully sit in positive territory during what has been an incredibly challenging market for all participants since we started the Earnings Trader service roughly 16 months ago.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader issue will be

published on October 9, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
