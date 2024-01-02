Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Earnings Trader
Collect the Biggest Option Payouts Every Quarter
COI Earnings Trader Issue: January 2, 2024

I hope everyone had a wonderful New Year!

As we move through another holiday-shortened week, it should be no surprise that there is little in the way of earnings announcements the first week of the year. But the action will pick up in earnest in less than two weeks.

January 2, 2024
Andy Crowder

Weekly Earnings Commentary

I hope everyone had a wonderful New Year!

As we move through another holiday-shortened week, it should be no surprise that there is little in the way of earnings announcements the first week of the year.

As stated last week, earnings season “officially” begins in less than two weeks. On January 12, several of the big banks (BAC, WFC, JPM, C) are due to kick things off. As always, we will look to take on a few trades around that time. Until then, we will patiently wait, sitting on our hands for the earnings calendar to provide us with ample opportunities.

We’ve made 39 trades in total with a win ratio of 76.9% (30 out of 39 winning trades).

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Weekly Watchlist

No stocks on the watchlist this week.

Top Earnings Options Plays

Here are a few top earnings options plays for this week (1/2-1/5) if you are so inclined:

COI_ET_010224_earningcalendar.png

Images Courtesy of Slope of Hope

Trade Ideas for This Week

As a reminder, you will quickly begin to notice I tend to stick with stocks that have high liquidity as it’s far easier to get in and out of a trade. Medium liquidity offers tradable options, but sometimes the bid-ask spread is wider, which means a greater potential for more price adjustments, making entering and exiting a trade difficult from time to time. Remember, there are roughly 3,200 tradable stocks with options and 11% have medium liquidity while only 3% have what’s considered high liquidity.

Potential Trade Ideas for This Week (Not Official Trade Alerts)

No potential trades this week.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader issue will be

published on January 8, 2024.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
