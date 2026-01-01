Michael Proffe and Greg Early

Michael Proffe is the founder of Proffe Invest. Before becoming a world-renowned professional investor, he was a successful German industrial engineer and certified pilot. He began his stock-picking career in 1987. After buying a couple of stocks in a particular industry, he wondered how one stock in an industry significantly outperforms while others underperform. Answering this simple question was the genesis of his investing strategy.

Mr. Proffe began to dedicate much of his spare time to look at the markets in order to answer one simple question that we all ask: “How do you find stocks that are rising steadily, and what makes them different from those that are doomed, or will simply tread water?”

By 1991, he had a pretty good idea of the answer. He left his engineering profession and became a full-time market analyst. By 2005, using a proprietary set of fundamental, technical, and sentimental indicators, he ‘German-engineered’ a portfolio strategy known as the Trendsetter Strategy that works in all markets using accessible, liquid stocks and is elegantly simple to use.

Since then, he has become one of the most influential European investors and a financial expert worldwide. With clients across the continent, he believes that investing shouldn’t be a full-time job for his subscribers. Instead, Mr. Proffe and Proffe Invest’s researchers do the heavy lifting and provide easy-to-follow instructions on building your nest egg, regardless of economic conditions.

Gregg Early has been in the financial publishing sector for more than 30 years. Working with one of the largest financial newsletter publishers, first as Managing Editor and then as the youngest Editorial Director ever, he led the development of scores of award-winning publications, including the industry’s largest circulation products in his nearly two-decade tenure. He was Chief Talent Scout, finding and building products with Wall Street’s top names in a variety of industries and investing styles. He also was crucial in combining editorial content with marketing content to build the synergies between the two without sacrificing one for the other.