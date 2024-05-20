Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending May 17, 2024

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market has put together its third straight constructive week, causing the intermediate-term trend to technically turn up; along with a strong broad market and a still-bullish big picture, Mike put some money to work this week. To be fair, growth has been tricky and old world and defensive stocks have been leading, so he advises going slow for now, but he reviews a broad list of stocks that are set up well for higher prices if the buyers keep at it.

Stocks Discussed: PINS, NVDA, AVGO, ONTO, WWD, KKR, GS, PSTG, CROX, SN, BOOT, CNM, IOT

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad welcome on a slate of Cabot analysts to discuss their perspectives on the market heading into summer. Jacob Mintz of Cabot Options Trader opens up the episode with options trading and institutional buying signals in commodities and financials as well as how he’s positioning his portfolio. Then, Chief Investment Strategist Mike Cintolo joins to offer his insights into growth stocks and what’s happening under the surface. To close out the episode, Michael Brush of Cabot Cannabis Investor gives an update on marijuana stocks, rescheduling, SAFER Banking, and the why the sector is once again a buy.

Cabot Webinar

May 2, 2024 2:00 PM ET

2 High-Potential Little-Known Stocks Every Investor Should Own

Watch Now

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts from January 24, 2024 is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue May 2: The market has hung in there during the past couple of weeks, which is good to see, but there hasn’t been enough strength — from the major indexes or from growth stocks — to tell us the buyers have retaken control. At the same time, nothing has changed with the big picture, either, which leaves us with the same thoughts we had two weeks ago: Right now, it’s best to be cautious as the correction plays out and as earnings season goes along, but you want to be prepared to move when the tide turns back up.

For our part, we’re holding a good chunk of cash and standing pat tonight, but we have an expanded watch list as we monitor earnings season for signs of future leadership.

Bi-weekly Update May 9: WHAT TO DO NOW: Do a little buying. The market’s evidence has improved over the past couple of weeks, with our Cabot Tides on the verge of a green light and our Two-Second Indicator having flashed an all-clear. Even so, growth measures (Aggression Index, Growth Tides) are still broadly neutral, while earnings season has been tricky for individual stocks. Put it together and we’re doing a little buying tonight but starting slow: In the Model Portfolio, we’re adding a half-sized stake (5% position) in TransMedics (TMDX) and adding a 3% position in Cava Group (CAVA), leaving us with around 36% in cash. We’re also placing Pulte (PHM) back on Buy. Details below.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue May 6: Last week was another constructive week, with the major indexes surviving some early volatility to finish the week higher—and with more leading (and potential leading) stocks perking up as they round out multi-week launching pads. It’s pretty obvious the intermediate-term evidence has improved during the past couple of weeks, though we wouldn’t say it’s all clear out there, as the major indexes and growth measures are moving into the thick of resistance, and this week brings an avalanche of earnings reports from key stocks, so it’s still very much a day-by-day process here. Even so, we always go with what’s in front of us—we’ll nudge our Market Monitor up to a level 7 and could go higher if more individual names kick into gear.

This week’s list has a bunch of recent earnings winners, some of which are out to new highs, while others are setting up. Our Top Pick is one of the former that has a great near- and longer-term outlook in the aerospace and defense area.

Movers & Shakers May 10: It’s been yet another constructive week in the market, with prices rising and some key levels being overcome—after this morning’s open, most major indexes are up 2% or more and are now beginning to “live” above their 50-day lines. By the letter of the law, in fact, the intermediate-term trend has turned back up, joining the longer-term trend (which never came close to turning down).

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Update

Cabot Options Trader Weekly Update

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue May 2: The dark clouds of persistent inflation and high interest rates continue to hover over the market. But with a record amount of capital on the sidelines and little to no movement in most stocks over the last two-plus years, I’m optimistic that better days are ahead, assuming the inflation/Fed clouds eventually part. Thus, I continue to seek out companies that are essentially growth stocks at value prices. And today, we add another one to our portfolio in the form of a big-name company that’s benefitting greatly from a return to normalcy in a post-Covid world … but whose shares are trading at barely half their pre-pandemic peak.

Enjoy!

Weekly Update May 9: Warren Buffett doesn’t see any great values in this market. At least that was the gist of the message he delivered in Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha last weekend. When asked why Berkshire’s cash hoard had swelled to $189 billion in the first quarter – up from $167.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 – the Oracle of Omaha replied, “We only swing at pitches we like.”

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue May 6: The choppy market waters of April have given way to much calmer seas through the first week of May. In the grand scheme of things, the damage (4% drawdown in the S&P 500) was limited, and the bull market remains very much intact. It pays to be an optimist, especially in bull markets. So today, we add another growth-y name (with an AI twist, of course) that has become rejuvenated and recently caught the eye of Cabot Early Opportunities Chief Analyst Tyler Laundon.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue May 9: As many analysts focus on inflation and the job market, they miss that earnings per share for companies in the S&P 500 for the first quarter now look to be up 5.2% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Since profits and profit growth are the lifeblood of an economy and stock market, it pays to watch them closely.

Bi-weekly Update May 2: “The whole world is under-followed relative to the Magnificent Seven…Whether you’re looking at a place like Japan… emerging markets… commodity sectors… there’s really a ton of opportunities that people just refuse to look at.”

-Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO, RBAdvisors

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue May 2: The digital marketing world has been turned upside down as new privacy measures make it more challenging to track consumers across online and in-app activities.

But one company has been building out a unique opt-in data set and the backend technology to do just that. It sells this information to the biggest companies in the world so they can reach consumers with personalized marketing messages. With the new privacy measures, business is strong.

All the details are inside the May Issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential.

Weekly Update May 9: Earnings reports have been on the menu this week. Some have gone our way, with Zeta (ZETA) and EverQuote (EVER) having fantastic reactions. We’ve taken a few punches too, and Talkspace (TALK) was cut on weakness while Alphatec (ATEC) is down but not yet out of the portfolio.

I’ve upgraded Intapp (INTA) this week as that stock looks like it could move significantly higher. We also add to our Weave (WEAV) position today in anticipation of a rebound in the share price.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue May 8: The market has rallied for more than a year in the happy space between inflation and recession. But that dynamic is unlikely to persist. Amid persistent inflation, it is likely that the market will have to contend with high interest rates or a faltering economy. Each one is problematic.

In a flatter or faltering market, dividends provide a bigger part of total returns. Let’s get ahead of the curve and get a big fat yield.

In this issue, I highlight a stock with a massive dividend yield that has shown good price stability for several years. The company can also thrive amidst inflation and high or rising interest rates and can provide a high income return even if the market struggles through an inflation/recession catch-22.

Weekly Update May 1: What had been a tug-o-war between the souring interest rate narrative and earnings excitement is showing signs of veering in yet another direction.

The news on both inflation and the economy has been worse. The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE), came in higher than expected at 3.7% last week. Inflation continues to creep higher this year. And that’s with interest rates already at the highest level in decades.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue April 17: In the April Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities we take heed of the market’s recent volatility by digging into a wider-than-normal range of emerging opportunities.

We have gold mining, AI website development tools, healthy fast-casual dining and a few things in between!

As always, there should be something for everybody.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue May 7 : Last week was full of ups and downs for the market, as the inflation/economic story continues to swing with every data point. And while there was volatility, by week’s end the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had risen marginally, while the Dow had gained 1%.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue April 22: The rally sputtered. And it’s all about interest rates.

Investors had been factoring in falling interest rates and a soft landing. But now, investors are increasingly expecting no landing and continued high rates. Recent strong economic numbers, along with higher-than-expected inflation, are changing the perception.

It looks like these high rates will stick around for a while. And most stocks don’t like high rates. But not all. There are some companies that actually thrive with higher interest rates. And that creates opportunity. In this issue, I highlight a stock that pays a massive dividend generated by these high interest rates. As income investors, we can reap the bounty.

Weekly Update May 7: The market has shown some renewed strength over the past several days, particularly among interest rate-sensitive stocks. The Fed met last week, and the market dug this month’s vague insinuations.

The rally sputtered in April after sticky inflation soured the falling interest rate narrative. But last week the Fed Chairman indicated that the next Fed Funds rate move would most likely be a cut and not a raise. Although a hike wasn’t expected, investors like hearing the Fed say it. The statement also combines with recent news of weaker economic growth and a slowing job market.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue April 24: In twenty years of price forecasting, the most valuable lesson I have learned is that the rate of change tells us everything we need to know about the immediate future. When it accelerates, it tends to continue accelerating. When it decelerates, it tends to continue decelerating. And surprisingly, this tends to be the case no matter what metric we choose to examine.

This month’s Buy recommendation, Barnes Group (B), is an aerospace and industrial components maker that is stepping up its efforts to become more valuable, helped by a new CEO and urged on by pressure from a credible activist investor that recently gained several board seats.

Weekly Update May 10: Viatris (VTRS) reported 1Q 2024 results yesterday, narrowly missing on revenue but coming in line with earnings expectations at 67 cents per share. Sales of older drugs Lipitor and Norvasc declined, with the branded drugs unit’s revenue dropping 4.5% to $2.31 billion. The company has completed its women’s healthcare business divestiture and expects its API unit sale to close soon. Despite the challenges, Viatris reaffirmed its financial guidance for the year, projecting total revenue between $15.5 billion and $16.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA estimated at $5.0 billion to $5.4 billion. The company remains focused on debt reduction, having paid down $546 million during the quarter.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue April 24: Cannabis stocks have fallen sharply since the beginning of April. The AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS) is down 15.4% since April 1. There are two reasons.

First, investor enthusiasm for stocks overall has waned, creating significant declines across indices. Because cannabis is perceived as a riskier sector, cannabis stocks decline more than most stocks when investors move into risk-off mode.

Second, many analysts and investors had hoped for visible progress on key catalysts by now – chiefly rescheduling and cannabis banking reform. They have been disappointed.

Monthly Update April 10: Cannabis stocks are generally flat since I sent you the March 27 issue of Cabot Cannabis Investor.

Given the potential magnitude of near-term catalysts, I suggest continuing to hold exposure to the group, and accumulating on weakness. If you have zero exposure, consider buying some now. If you have full exposure, consider adding on any substantial weakness of 2%-4% or more in this highly volatile group.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine May: Household debt is rising, and consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher interest rates everywhere, from mortgages to auto loans to credit cards. In this month’s issue we’ll share ten warning signs that signal financial trouble ahead and the ten bad financial habits you need to drop now to avoid it.

Stock of the Month May 9: It was more of the same for the markets this past month—some momentum, but ultimately, we ended up in just about the same place.

Investors are a little gun-shy as most were expecting Fed rate cuts to begin in the latter half of the year. But as the inflation beast is proving harder to tame than expected, Fed Chair Powell has indicated it may take longer before we see a rate cut.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Mike, you recommended Nvidia (NVDA) in Top 10 Trader some time ago. I bought on your recommendation. Thank you!

You suggested to sell when the price tripped your stop. I held my stock. NVDA is a big position in my portfolio. Any thoughts on NVDA heading into an earnings report coming out on 5/22? Thanks again for all your help.

Mike: Thanks for writing – and glad you own some.

So, I really don’t do earnings predictions – each one is a roll of the dice. I would simply say the stock looks good and is clearly a big leader … but it’s not in the first inning of its run, so to speak, and expectations are high.

Overall, it’s really your call – I don’t think it’s done anything super abnormal here, so it’s fine holding some or all, but I wouldn’t be opposed to partial profits, especially if this market rally falters.