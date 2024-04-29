Cabot Prime Core Week Ending April 26, 2024

Latest Summary

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s encouraging bounce, which didn’t all come on “good” news -- it’s a solid sign that there is support underneath the market. That said, to this point, the intermediate-term outlook is still not positive, so Mike’s advising patience, waiting to see if this was one big shakeout or whether the correction has further to run. In the meantime, Mike goes over many names that have either reported earnings or will do so soon, potentially providing opportunities.

Stocks Discussed: GOOG, CNM, MLM, PWR, UAL, RCL, CMG, SG, SCCO, NVO,, DUOL, ONTO

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris is off on vacation so Brad is joined by returning guest Larry Cheung to talk all things China. They briefly recap the successful picks from Larry’s previous appearance and discuss his base case for Chinese names moving forward. Larry highlights the need for investors to see fundamental strength in individual Chinese stocks, his perspective on whether China is undervalued and how long that might take to turn around, and what signals we can look for to identify an improving outlook, both politically and economically as well as how U.S. investors can position themselves for the ongoing recovery in China. You can find more from Larry on his YouTube page or by subscribing to his Substack.

March 26, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Capitalizing on the Bull Market: 4 Experts & Their Top Picks for April 2024

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts from January 24, 2024 is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

PORTFOLIO UPDATES THIS WEEK

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue April 18: The market has definitively changed character, with our Cabot Tides and Two-Second Indicator now negative—when combined with breakdowns among leading growth stocks, the odds favor more short-term weakness ahead. We’ve been holding some cash for a while and have boosted that this week, with 37% on the sideline, and we could raise more if the selling continues.

That said, we’re not aiming to hide out in our bunkers--following some short-term pain, the odds favor further long-term gains given the underlying trend and the lack of big-picture abnormal action out there. Thus, having taken partial profits in many names, we’re OK giving them a chance to find support, as some are likely to have another leg up after this downturn. In tonight’s issue, we’re moving a couple more stocks to Hold, hanging onto our cash and writing about many names that are taking the selling in stride and could have upside if the market finds its footing.

Bi-weekly Update April 25: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain cautious, though remain flexible. The market’s initial bounce this week was good to see but it didn’t offset the recent weakness, and today’s Meta-inspired selloff didn’t help the cause. All told, our Cabot Tides remain negative, and most growth stocks are still in rough intermediate-term shape—though the long-term picture is still positive. After selling the rest of our Arista (ANET) position last Friday, our cash position is 44%—we’ll sit tight tonight with our remaining names and our cash and see how earnings season continues to play out.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue April 22: With weeks of churning action and complacent sentiment, the market was flirting with trouble for a while, and now it’s hit the intermediate-term tripwire. Thus, we mostly advise defense here—after a big run up and the aforementioned churning, the odds favor more short-term downside testing and/or pain ahead. That said, the odds also favor a resumption of the longer-term uptrend down the road, so it’s best not to get too holed up in your bunker, either. Tonight, we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 6 and the main message is to hold a good chunk of cash, honor stops and be very selective on the buy side.

This week’s list is another broad mix of stocks, with something for everyone in terms of stories, sectors and set-ups. Our Top Pick is a reliable grower in the infrastructure area that’s pulling back toward support. Given the market, keep new buys on the small side.

Movers & Shakers April 26: After cracking last week, the market has shown encouraging support in recent days, and what’s interesting is that it wasn’t all on “good” news—the market actually found some support yesterday after META and NOW gapped lower on earnings, and long-term rates are still marching higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield tagging six-plus-month highs and rising about 40 basis points on the week.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue April 4: After years of being either ignored or sold off, value stocks are finally having a moment on Wall Street. The Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund (VOOV) is up 25% in the last five months and is actually outpacing growth titles over the last month. Still, it’s a bull market, and growth stocks are king. How to compete as value investors in a growth-minded market? By seeking growth stocks at value prices.

Today, we do just that, adding a household name that’s been rejuvenated thanks to a shift in industry trends. The stock is up 18% year to date, and yet its shares remain dirt cheap by virtually every measure.

Weekly Update April 25: Tesla (TSLA) has had a rough start to the year. Entering Wednesday, TSLA shares were down nearly 42% year to date thanks to a bitter cocktail of sagging revenues, narrowing margins, and increased competition, especially in China. At the start of this week, TSLA shares had dipped to 142, a 52-week low, and were trading at their cheapest valuation on a price-to-earnings basis since last May and on a price-to-book-value basis since 2019.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue April 10: While the financial news obsesses over what the Fed might have vaguely implied in the latest statement, the world is morphing into a different place. The demographic of humanity is rapidly transforming in a way that will massively affect the flow of money for the rest of our lives. The world is currently undergoing a technological revolution that is transforming society and everyday life.

The aging population and the technological revolution are megatrends that will dominate the investment landscape for years to come regardless of what the Fed does, or GDP in the next few quarters, or whoever gets elected president. It’s not an accident that the best performing stocks in the Cabot Dividend Investor portfolio are in healthcare and technology. Nor will it be an accident that these same stocks continue to dominate from this point forward.

In this issue, I highlight the massive opportunity to position yourself in front of a tsunami that could provide the best investments of your lifetime.

Weekly Update April 24:Just when things were getting seriously ugly, the market started having a great week.

Interest rate disappointment is being replaced by earnings anticipation. The new earnings season came in the nick of time. After five straight up months, the S&P was having a terrible April. Last week was the worst week of the year so far and the index has fallen over 5% from the recent high.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue April 17: In the April Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities we take heed of the market’s recent volatility by digging into a wider-than-normal range of emerging opportunities.

We have gold mining, AI website development tools, healthy fast-casual dining and a few things in between!

As always, there should be something for everybody.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue April 22: The rally sputtered. And it’s all about interest rates.

Investors had been factoring in falling interest rates and a soft landing. But now, investors are increasingly expecting no landing and continued high rates. Recent strong economic numbers, along with higher-than-expected inflation, are changing the perception.

It looks like these high rates will stick around for a while. And most stocks don’t like high rates. But not all. There are some companies that actually thrive with higher interest rates. And that creates opportunity. In this issue, I highlight a stock that pays a massive dividend generated by these high interest rates. As income investors, we can reap the bounty.

Weekly Update April 16: This market has been resilient. But that resilience is being severely tested. The next couple of weeks should tell us the near-term direction of stocks.

The S&P rallied higher for five straight months. That’s long in the tooth for any rally. The market is down so far in April and the story is changing for the worse.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue April 24: In twenty years of price forecasting, the most valuable lesson I have learned is that the rate of change tells us everything we need to know about the immediate future. When it accelerates, it tends to continue accelerating. When it decelerates, it tends to continue decelerating. And surprisingly, this tends to be the case no matter what metric we choose to examine.

This month’s Buy recommendation, Barnes Group (B), is an aerospace and industrial components maker that is stepping up its efforts to become more valuable, helped by a new CEO and urged on by pressure from a credible activist investor that recently gained several board seats.

Weekly Update April 24: Xerox (XRX) reported significant year-on-year decreases in both revenue and earnings on Tuesday, showing a net loss of -$113M (versus estimates of +$49.5M) on revenue of $1.5B, down 12.4% from last year’s 1Q. Despite the disappointing results, CEO Steve Bandrowczak remains optimistic about the company’s restructuring strategy, which aims to align Xerox more closely with market demands and improve operational efficiency.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine May: Household debt is rising, and consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher interest rates everywhere, from mortgages to auto loans to credit cards. In this month’s issue we’ll share ten warning signs that signal financial trouble ahead and the ten bad financial habits you need to drop now to avoid it.

Stock of the Month April 11: It was more of the same for the markets this past month—some momentum, but ultimately, we ended up in just about the same place.

Investors are a little gun-shy as most were expecting Fed rate cuts to begin in the latter half of the year. But as the inflation beast is proving harder to tame than expected, Fed Chair Powell has indicated it may take longer before we see a rate cut.

Naturally, the markets had an issue with that.

However, they seem to have absorbed that information and gone back to business.

ASK THE EXPERTS

Prime Question for Tyler: Hi Tyler. What are your thoughts on Cadre (CDRE) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)?

Tyler: Have been watching those closely and decided to move to hold today, as you likely saw.

SLNO/biotech just isn’t liking the upturn in rates.

I’m very surprised CDRE is not doing better with the news out of Gaza, etc. Not that it’s a pure defense stock, but it’s in the general group. And Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD) and some other defense names up today (Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) is also OK). Might take a day or two for some of these smaller defense type names to shrug off today’s action and move more on their own group/story/fundamentals.

Continuing to watch ...