September 20, 2024

The big news of the week was the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates by a full half point, and that was certainly part of the reason stocks had another solid week—coming into today, the big-cap indexes were up 1.5% to 2%, while broader indexes put in an even stronger performance.

From a top-down perspective, the evidence continues to improve: Yesterday saw the S&P 500, NYSE Composite and S&P 400 MidCap hit new closing highs, while the S&P 600 SmallCap came close, and even the Nasdaq Composite is above its key moving averages. While volatility remains high, that’s enough to call the intermediate-term trend up.

To be fair, there are still flies in the ointment. The fact that the Nasdaq is lagging most everything else (including the Dow Industrials and, while they’ve taken on a little water this week, defensive sectors) isn’t usually the best situation, and growth measures themselves are still mostly rangebound.

As for individual stocks, they remain in good shape and are probably the best part of the overall evidence out there—most of the names that rebounded well after the August mini-crash (often with the help of earnings) did pull back earlier this month, but they’ve popped back toward or out to new high ground soon after, with further gains this week.

Now, short term, we would say that despite the hoopla of the Fed, we have seen many names show some stalling action, often near key resistance. It’s not a red flag, but after a good couple of weeks and with the good news out (and with a seasonally weak period coming up), we wouldn’t be surprised to see some wobbles in the days ahead.

All in all, we like what we see as the evidence continues to improve, though we still favor stepping into the market (not cannonballing into the pool), holding some cash and aiming for decent risk-reward entries. We’ll likely leave our Market Monitor at a level 7 come Monday.

SUGGESTED BUYS

None this week among our previous recommendations because so many names have shown great strength—but we’ll be monitoring many that showed great power for potential opportunities if they shake out a bit in the next week or two.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

If you haven’t yet, we think ringing the register on a few Zeta Holdings (ZETA) shares makes sense here, while ratcheting up the trailing stop, too.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is a fast mover and is showing us a quick double-digit profit as it approaches round-number resistance near 20—if you bought some, sell a few shares and use a stop near the recent low.

Similar story with Zillow (Z), which went wild before and after the Fed meeting. Taking a few shares off the table is advised, with a trailing stop just above our cost.

Full Sells

CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) – looks fine but no progress in about a month even as many stocks (including many Bull Market stocks) spiked.

PayPal (PYPL) – going to take the modest profit into strength.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) – looks OK but seen selling all strength repeatedly of late and we have no profit after a month.

TransUnion (TRU) – going to take the quick profit into strength.

SUGGESTED STOPS

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) near 16.5

Agnico Eagle (AEM) near 77.5

Barrick Gold (GOLD) near 19

Best Buy (BBY) near 94

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 135

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 111

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) near 23

Coupang (CPNG) near 22.5

D.R. Horton (DHI) near 179

Guidewire Software (GWRE) near 159

Halozyme (HALO) near 57

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 90.5

Insmed (INSM) near 70

Monday.com (MNDY) near 248

Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) near 72

Rocket Cos. (RKT) near 17.9

Ryan Specialty (RYAN) near 62

ServiceNow (NOW) near 825

Toll Brothers (TOL) near 136

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 336

Virtu Financial (VIRT) near 29

Zeta Holdings (ZETA) near 24.9

Zillow (Z) near 58.5

