Top Ten Trader
Discover the Market’s Strongest Stocks
Premium Growth Advisories  Cabot Top Ten Trader

November 27, 2024

As we wrote on Monday, our offices will be closed on Friday for the long Thanksgiving weekend, but we wanted to shoot out a barebones Movers & Shakers today with some updated stops on our positions. There will be no issue of Top Ten next week (one of our two weeks off all year), but we will be back at it on Monday if you have any questions and will send out the normal Movers & Shakers next Friday (December 6). Have a great Thanksgiving!

November 27, 2024
Mike Cintolo

SUGGESTED BUYS

None today—focus on the stocks in this week’s issue for new buying.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Carpenter Tech (CRS) looks great but is extended and running up toward round-number resistance near 200—if you haven’t yet, we’re OK taking some off the table up here and trailing a stop for the rest.

Full Sells

Morgan Stanley (MS) – looks OK, but taking a profit after some minor distribution of late.
Vulcan Materials (VMC) – quick turnaround on this one, but we’ll get out around breakeven and look for peppier situations.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Alcoa (AA) near 41.5
Blackstone (BX) near 172
Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 165
CBRE Group (CBRE) near 128
Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) near 49.5
Coherent (COHR) near 94.5
Dayforce (DAY) near 73
Duolingo (DUOL) near 304
DoorDash (DASH) near 155
Eagle Materials (EXP) near 295
Emcor (EME) near 475
Fortinet (FTNT) near 85
GE Venova (GEV) near 300
Herc Holdings (HRI) near 205
Insulet (PODD) near 252
Lumentum (LITE) near 76
Procept Biorobotics (PRCT) near 88
Samsara (IOT) near 46
Trip.com (TCOM) near 59.5
Viking Holdings (VIK) near 41.5
XPO (XPO) near 141

