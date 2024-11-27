November 27, 2024

As we wrote on Monday, our offices will be closed on Friday for the long Thanksgiving weekend, but we wanted to shoot out a barebones Movers & Shakers today with some updated stops on our positions. There will be no issue of Top Ten next week (one of our two weeks off all year), but we will be back at it on Monday if you have any questions and will send out the normal Movers & Shakers next Friday (December 6). Have a great Thanksgiving!

SUGGESTED BUYS

None today—focus on the stocks in this week’s issue for new buying.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Carpenter Tech (CRS) looks great but is extended and running up toward round-number resistance near 200—if you haven’t yet, we’re OK taking some off the table up here and trailing a stop for the rest.

Full Sells

Morgan Stanley (MS) – looks OK, but taking a profit after some minor distribution of late.

Vulcan Materials (VMC) – quick turnaround on this one, but we’ll get out around breakeven and look for peppier situations.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Alcoa (AA) near 41.5

Blackstone (BX) near 172

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 165

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 128

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) near 49.5

Coherent (COHR) near 94.5

Dayforce (DAY) near 73

Duolingo (DUOL) near 304

DoorDash (DASH) near 155

Eagle Materials (EXP) near 295

Emcor (EME) near 475

Fortinet (FTNT) near 85

GE Venova (GEV) near 300

Herc Holdings (HRI) near 205

Insulet (PODD) near 252

Lumentum (LITE) near 76

Procept Biorobotics (PRCT) near 88

Samsara (IOT) near 46

Trip.com (TCOM) near 59.5

Viking Holdings (VIK) near 41.5

XPO (XPO) near 141

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

