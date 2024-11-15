November 15, 2024

After a moonshot among most major indexes following the election and a second Fed rate cut, the market retrenched a bit this week, as the Fed hinted more rate cuts are a coin flip, as Treasury rates picked up again, and as some profit taking set in. The big-cap indexes are off a bit more than 1%, though the broad market and certain growth measures have pulled in more.

While last week brought lots of excitement, we’ve been careful to keep our feet on the ground, partly because the post-election rush higher came after a couple of very good months. So we’re monitoring this retreat carefully: Indeed, many indexes finally broke out on the upside last week after four months of being capped, so if those moves completely failed, it would be a yellow flag. Same goes for some recent earnings winners, which have wobbled after big gaps—a giveback of most or all of those moves from a bunch of names would be near-term (and possibly even intermediate-term) iffy.

Even so, we always deal with the here and now, and after such a big upmove in the market and especially in tons of leading stocks, some sort of giveback was possible (if not likely), and so far that process has unfolded normally—a bit more weakness among some areas (like small caps) and some individual stocks, but overall reasonable.

Thus, while we’re keeping our eyes open and are gradually raising stops and taking partial profits (makes sense given some of the windfall gains of late), we advise you to remain bullish and, if you do have some extra cash on the sideline (whatever that means to you), it’s probably a good time to have a shopping list put together—a bit more digestion and retrenchment followed by renewed upside could trigger some decent “resumption” entries, as we call them.

We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 8.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Rubrik (RBRK) changed character in early October and zoomed to new highs near 45, where it’s sat around for a few days before today’s little dip. Earnings aren’t out until December 5—if you can get it near 42 to 43 or so, we’re OK grabbing some shares with a stop in the 38 area, give or take.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

If you entered Netflix (NFLX) with us after earnings, we think letting a few shares go up here makes sense, with a stop for the rest back down near the post-gap area.

Full Sells

Arista Networks (ANET) – initial earnings selling morphed into continuous down action

BWX Technologies (BWXT) – going to take a profit here after the very hectic action late (straight down, straight back up, then big reversal, etc.)

Jacobs Solutions (J) – never really kicked into gear and yesterday’s action was suspicious

Maplebear (CART) – was acting great but was clonked on earnings

Mueller Industries (MLI) – we’ll stake a quick profit here

Qifu Technology (QFIN) – Chinese stocks have yet again taken on water.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Alcoa (AA) near 38

Blackstone (BX) near 163

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 156.5

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 125

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 38

Coherent (COHR) near 92.5

Duolingo (DUOL) near 289

DoorDash (DASH) near 149

Eagle Materials (EXP) near 288

Fortinet (FTNT) near 85

GE Verona (GEV) near 290

Herc Holdings (HRI) near 195

Morgan Stanley (MS) near 121

Netflix (NFLX) near 740

Powell Industries (POWL) near 272

Procept Biorobotics (PRCT) near 80

Samsara (IOT) near 45

Taiwan Semi (TSM) near 184

Trip.com (TCOM) near 58.5

Vistra (VST) near 125

Viking Holdings (VIK) near 40

