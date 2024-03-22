March 22, 2024

Quick note before we get into it today: Join me and my fellow Cabot analysts Tom Hutchinson, Tyler Laundon and Carl Delfeld next Tuesday, March 26 at noon ET for a FREE special event in which we will discuss the state of the market, how to maximize profits in this bullish environment, reveal our top stocks to buy now, and answer any questions you may have. To join us, simply click here.

It’s been an encouraging week in the market—both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up in the 2% range, while broader indexes and growth-heavy measures are up more.

For much of 2022 and 2023, buying pressures weren’t able to persist—yes, there were rallies, but they usually went just three to five weeks before the bulls pulled in their horns, leading to renewed downside.

So far in this rally, we’re seeing the opposite, with the sellers doing some damage here and there—most recently via a lot of churning action since early February—but they’ve been unable to take control, leading to this week’s post-Fed upside, which includes many fresh and some extended leaders hitting higher highs.

Now, to be clear, many of the factors we’ve mentioned of late still hold true, as there are many stocks that have had big moves in time and price and haven’t had much of a pullback in months, all while near-term sentiment measures are elevated. Thus, we don’t see this week’s action as some sort of major buy signal; it’s unlikely that a five-week rest is going to lead to a return to the November/December straight-up environment.

That said, up is good, and the fact that we never saw any truly abnormal action during the recent churning (it was choppy and sloppy but few leaders truly broke), combined with the still-bullish top-down evidence (trends of the major indexes), is a good sign.

Today, we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, but let’s see how things look Monday afternoon—if this recent strength holds or continues, we could bump up our exposure. Either way, though, you should remain mostly bullish, though with a focus on fresher leadership for new buys.

POTENTIAL BUYS

NexTracker (NXT) has been sitting around for a few weeks after its big breakout at the start of February—unable to get going, but holding firm despite lots of sour action from the solar group. One idea would be to nibble here if you’re not in, use a tight stop near the 50-day line (54) in case the group drags the stock down—but also aim to buy more on any decisive breakout above 62 (the high of the recent range). Basically, it’s a good setup, but you have to be willing to cut bait quickly if the sellers show up.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

They’re not big profits, but many stocks that have been written up in the past couple of weeks have popped 5% to 10% right quick, so throwing a few shares overboard is fine by us—things like Robinhood (HOOD), Quanta (PWR), Diamondback (FANG), Light & Wonder (LNW) and the like. Again, this is just to book a little profit while holding most of the position for what ideally turns into a larger move.

Full Sells

Netflix (NFLX) – looks fine, just booking a modest profit as it’s lost a bit of strength

Shift4 (FOUR) – whacked on news this week, and overall, couldn’t get going.

SUGGESTED STOPS

AeroVironment (AVAV) near 140

American Express (AXP) near 206

Ascendis Pharmaceuticals (ASND) near 140

ASML Inc. (ASML) near 917

Axon Enterprise (AXON) near 280

Block (SQ) near 76

Cava Group (CAVA) near 52

Confluent (CFLT) near 29.5

Eli Lilly (LLY) near 719

Freshpet (FRPT) near 99

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) near 102

Natera (NTRA) near 77

Nextracker (NXT) near 54

Nvidia (NVDA) near 735

Okta (OKTA) near 100

Palantir (PLTR) near 21.9

Pure Storage (PSTG) near 48

Samsara (IOT) near 35

Taiwan Semi (TSM) near 126

Toll Brothers (TOL) near 109

United Rentals (URI) near 639

XPO Inc (XPO) near 111

