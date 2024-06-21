June 21, 2024

It started as a relatively quiet week as summer gets going and Wednesday was off. But the past two days have brought a good-sized rotation, with a lot of elevated, strong names deflating in a hurry even as the major indexes don’t move too much.

From a top-down perspective, not much has changed with the evidence—the intermediate-term trend for most stocks, sectors and indexes is neutral; essentially, the correction/consolidation that started in March is still in place for most of the market. Meanwhile, the big-cap indexes are in firm uptrends, creating a good-sized near-term divergence.

As we’ve written before, that divergence raises risk of a change in character, with some violent rotation or a general selloff—and it’s possible we’re starting to see that now among individual names, many of which have been hit very hard the past two days (Thursday and today).

Now, to be fair, some sort of air pocket was increasingly likely given how extended most strong stocks were, and at this point we haven’t seen a ton of abnormal action, with few 50-day line breaks of huge, outsized declines on big volume. So it’s certainly possible this is another shakeout that will lead to some support.

Right now, we’re leaving our Market Monitor at a level 7, but it’s really a stock-by-stock situation—trimming names that are weak, holding names that are retreating normally and even doing some buying near support (with stops, of course). If this rotation runs wild, we’ll change our tune, but we think individual stocks will tell the tale in the days ahead.

SUGGESTED BUYS

It hasn’t moved since we recommended it near the start of the month, but Freshpet (FRPT) remains cool, calm and collected as its 50-day line (now near 120) catches up. You could start a position here and consider adding on a thrust above 133—using a stop near 120, making for a good risk-reward situation.

Robinhood (HOOD) is very volatile, but it’s pulled back five straight days on very low trade and is finding some support at its 25-day line. We’re game for starting a position here with a stop near the 50-day line (call it 19.5 or so).

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Impinj (PI) – bad gap earlier this month and no real bounce

Itron (ITRI) – tight setup failed on big volume this week

PDD Holdings (PDD) – tripped stop; not awful, near prior lows, but just languishing since late May

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) – tripped stop. Overall, the very strong to very weak pattern doesn’t likely bode well

SUGGESTED STOPS

Analog Devices (ADI) near 220

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 95

Carvana (CVNA) near 101

Dutch Bros. (BROS) near 34.5

Fabrinet (FN) near 227

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) near 29.5

Freshpet (FRPT) near 119

GE Verona (GEV) near 161

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 76

Johnson Controls (JCI) near 67.5

Natera (NTRA) near 98.5

Onto Innovation (ONTO) near 207

Pulte Group (PHM) near 108

Robinhood (HOOD) near 19.5

Sweetgreen (SG) near 28

Taiwan Semi (TSM) near 153

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.