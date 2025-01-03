January 3, 2025

Happy New Year! The market’s stance didn’t change much during the past couple weeks of 2024—big-cap indexes are trying to hang in there, but the vast majority of the market and growth stocks had a rough December. The equal-weight S&P 500, for instance, fell a whopping 6.6% on the month, and many growth measures were down about the same (if not a bit more).

All in all, the market’s intermediate-term path is down, or at least not up—most every index or measure is at or south of their 50-day lines, and the same goes for the vast majority of stocks (80% of the S&P 500!). Throw in the fact that this comes after a big run from August through November and the odds favor more tricky trading, if not outright corrective activity, going forward. We’re keeping our Market Monitor at level 5.

Now, with that said, we remain flexible for a couple of reasons. First, the sour December did put a dent in what was fairly exuberant sentiment—the number of stocks hitting new highs has declined to very low levels, while some surveys (like the AAII) have come back down nicely. It’s all secondary evidence, but it’s a start.

Second and more important, the month-long rough patch has created some interesting potential buy points in many leading stocks. Granted, these aren’t initial breakouts, but a lot of stocks have chopped or pulled back for three to four weeks, allowing moving averages to catch up. A good few days from here would be intriguing.

Now, we will say that early January is one of the trickiest times of the year as big investors reposition their portfolios, creating lots of volatility in the market and especially individual stocks. Thus, it may be tough to read much into the first few days of action.

All in all, though, we think we’re positioned right—cautious given the intermediate-term evidence, but also flexible should December prove to be a pause that refreshes.

SUGGESTED BUYS

Credo Tech (CRDO) gapped up at the end of November and effectively spent all of last month consolidating—before bouncing off its 25-day line yesterday. We’re OK with a small buy here if you’re not yet in, with a stop near 60 or so.

Lumentum (LITE) is in the same general group and has danced just above our stop and the 50-day line for a couple of weeks. If you’re OK with a tight stop, you could nibble here with a stop at 81.

Wix.com (WIX) has traded relatively tightly since its big earnings move in November, consolidating while the market pulled in. It’s aggressive, but we’re OK with a small buy here and a stop down toward 200.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Carvana (CVNA) – tripped stop last week

Guardant Health (GH) – tripped the loss limit; it has held the 50-day line but the giveback of its entire post-earnings move isn’t a good look

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) – group is losing ground and the stock is flat since our recommendation near Thanksgiving

Sofi Tech (SOFI) – tripped stock yesterday on huge New Year’s selling

Trip.com (TCOM) – very solid setup and overall action to intermediate-term breakdown in a few days.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Alaska Air (ALK) near 59.5

Ciena (CIEN) near 77

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 59.5

DoorDash (DASH) near 161

Fortinet (FTNT) near 92

GE Vernova (GEV) near 318

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 108

KKR (KRR) near 142.5

Lumentum (LITE) near 81

Marvel Technology (MRVL) near 105

MasTec (MTZ) near 132

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) near 24.5

Procore Tech (PCOR) near 73

Reddit (RDDT) near 141

Rubrik (RBRK) near 59.5

Shopify (SHOP) near 101

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 51

Viking Holdings (VIK) near 42.5

Wix.com (WIX) near 203

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

