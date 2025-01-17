January 17, 2025

After a tedious five-plus weeks in the market that saw most everything hit the skids, this week has been very encouraging, thanks in large part to the market’s reaction to Wednesday’s inflation report. On the week, the big-cap indexes are up 2% to 3% while the broader measures (which got hit hardest in the past month) are up 4.5% or so.

From a big-picture perspective, nothing has officially changed yet, but it’s getting interesting—the intermediate-term trend of the major indexes still isn’t up, but most things have rallied back into resistance (50-day lines, etc.). It’s a similar story for growth measures, which have perked up nicely, but it’s fair to say the trend is mostly neutral, which is an improvement.

As for individual stocks, they’ve also perked up, though it’s early—not many have pushed out to new highs (in fact, the number of new highs across the market remains relatively low), and we’re still seeing a good amount of selling/stalling on strength in many stocks that approach resistance (such as 50-day lines or prior highs, etc.).

We’d also mention two other things: First, Treasury rates, which have been a big headwind in recent weeks, have backed off nicely this week, with the 10-year yield down about 16 basis points and taking back all of last week’s gains (a good thing). Second, near-term sentiment readings have dipped nicely, which is another secondary positive.

Like we said above, we’re encouraged by the action and will bump up our Market Monitor to a level 6 to respect the fact that the trends have turned neutral. That said, the key will be what happens from here—after five tough weeks, we’ve essentially seen one good day (Wednesday) and a decent morning (today), which is nice, but not enough to conclude the longer-term uptrend is resuming.

Translation: If we start to see indexes and (more important) individual stocks lift on big volume from here, it would be highly bullish; until then, we’re OK with extending your line a bit while we look for further confirmation the buyers are retaking control.

SUGGESTED BUYS

They’re not early stage, per se, but many aerospace stocks spent at least a few weeks correcting and consolidating and are now showing some great action, moving to new highs on solid volume. Howmet (HWM) looks like one of the (if not the) leaders—we’re OK starting a position here with a stop about 10% down from your entry (stop in the 110 to 112 area).

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Not a huge gain, but after surviving a December slump, we’d consider shaving off some shares from MasTec (MTZ), which has rallied nicely and is up double digits from our entry.

Similar story with Antero Resources (AR)—ideally, this is the start of a longer-term move in natural gas stocks, but selling a small portion on the quick gain in just two weeks makes sense, with a loose stop for the rest.

Celestica (CLS) is another partial profit candidate—it’s been less than a month since our latest recommendation and it’s up in the 17% to 20% range. Consider shaving off a few shares with a stop near your cost.

Full Sells

American Airlines (AAL) – looks fine but taking a decent profit on the rally.

Fortinet (FTNT) – doesn’t look awful but has been slipping some and tripped our stop on Tuesday.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Alaska Air (ALK) near 61

Antero Resources (AR) near 34.5

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 116

Broadcom (AVGO) near 211

Celestica (CLS) near 95

Ciena (CIEN) near 79

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 62.5

DoorDash (DASH) near 163

GE Vernova (GEV) near 339

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 111

Marvell Technology (MRVL) near 107

MasTec (MTZ) near 140

Reddit (RDDT) near 149

Rubrik (RBRK) near 58

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 52

Warby Parker (WRBY) near 23

Wix.com (WIX) near 212

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

