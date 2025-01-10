January 10, 2025

The year started out pretty well over the first two days (last week), but this week has been more of a downer, with the major indexes down a bit and with some leading growth stocks again coming under pressure. Going into Friday, most major indexes reversed early-week gains and are down 0.5% to 1% on the week and that doesn’t include what looks like a morning gap down following this morning’s jobs report.

Stepping back, not much changed with the top-down evidence—the intermediate-term trend of the market remains neutral-to-down, with broader indexes (think small and mid-caps, as well as equal-weighted big-cap measures) actually testing their correction lows on Wednesday and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gyrating wildly near their 50-day lines.

More important, the action of many leading growth titles remains volatile at best, with many getting tossed around and more names sagging and testing (or cracking) intermediate-term support.

Now, we will say a couple of positive things. First off, this corrective phase for leading titles (which is essentially what Top Ten focuses on) is now a month old, which has separated the wheat from the chaff; while many names have cracked, many are showing relative strength, with most of the names on our list holding well so far—indeed, we have no new sells this week despite the volatility (though there are many just above their stops).

Second, the month of tedious action has dented sentiment, which had become jubilant (a good thing). And third, we’d note that there’s been no rush into defensive areas of the market lately, which is a sign that big investors aren’t eager for risk-off investments.

Throw in the fact that early January is known for fakeouts, shakeouts and volatility as big investors reposition their portfolios, and you should remain flexible—a few good days (for the indexes, yes, but especially among resilient stocks) could change the outlook.

Still, we always deal with the here and now, and the fact is that the trends aren’t up for the major indexes and the vast majority of stocks (73% of S&P 1500 stocks—small, mid and large caps—are south of their 50-day lines). Given the selling on strength seen this week, we will pull our Market Monitor back down to a level 5, but our stance remains largely the same: We advise playing some defense for now, holding plenty of cash and keeping new positions small, while we patiently wait for the buyers to re-take control.

SUGGESTED BUYS

We continue to see choppiness but resilience among many networking-related AI plays. Broadcom (AVGO) staged a monstrous gap up last month and, not surprisingly, has chopped around since—but it hasn’t done anything wrong and the 25-day line (above 215 on Friday) is catching up. If you don’t own any, we’re OK starting small here with a stop around 210.

DoorDash (DASH) does have overhead in the 180 area that could present issues for the stock, but the bottom line is that shares have been mostly holding the 50-day line and, after Wednesday, are 4.4% off their highs—very resilient compared to most growth titles. We’re OK with a nibble here and a tight stop under the recent lows, near 161.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

Granted, it’s not a huge profit, but if you scored a 10%-plus gain on Kyndryl (KD) since our late-December recommendation, we’d consider selling some and holding the rest given the environment.

Full Sells

None today, though we’ll see what the world looks like come Monday evening’s issue.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Alaska Air (ALK) near 60

American Airlines (AAL) near 16

Astera Labs (ALAB) near 113

Broadcom (AVGO) near 211

Ciena (CIEN) near 78

Credo Tech (CRDO) near 60

DoorDash (DASH) near 162

Fortinet (FTNT) near 92

GE Vernova (GEV) near 330

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 109

Lumentum (LITE) near 81

Marvel Technology (MRVL) near 107

MasTec (MTZ) near 135

Procore Tech (PCOR) near 73

Reddit (RDDT) near 146

Rubrik (RBRK) near 57.5

Shopify (SHOP) near 102

Urban Outfitters (URBN) near 52

Wix.com (WIX) near 203

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

