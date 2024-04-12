Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Top Ten Trader
Discover the Market’s Strongest Stocks
Premium Growth Advisories  Cabot Top Ten Trader

Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: April 15, 2024

April 12, 2024
Mike Cintolo
P

gauge8

Stock 1

ATI (ATI)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

5249-50.544.5-45

Why the Strength

Market Cap$6.41BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E22FY 20222.41
Current P/E21FY 20232.81
Annual Revenue $4.18BFY 2024e2.29
Profit Margin9.1%FY 2025e2.99
Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr1.065%0.642%
One qtr ago1.03-1%0.64-4%
Two qtrs ago1.059%0.62-7%
Three qtrs ago1.0424%0.62-7%

Weekly Chart

ATI (weekly)

Daily Chart

ATI-D

Stock 2

Axon Enterprises (AXON) ★ Top Pick ★

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

311131-134117-119

Why the Strength

Market Cap$23.8BEPS $ Annual (Mar)
Forward P/E72FY 20222.19
Current P/E79FY 20234.13
Annual Revenue $1.56BFY 2024e4.41
Profit Margin21.6%FY 2025e5.71

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr43229%1.1260%
One qtr ago41433%1.0270%
Two qtrs ago37531%1.10150%
Three qtrs ago34334%0.8896%

Weekly Chart

AXON W

Daily Chart

AXON D

Stock 3

Chord Energy (CHRD)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

187130-133.5119-121

Why the Strength

Market Cap$7.82BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E9FY 202213.58
Current P/E10FY 202318.46
Annual Revenue $3.90BFY 2024e20.12
Profit Margin30.7%FY 2025e22.25

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr965-5%5.25-1%
One qtr ago1123-6%5.04-71%
Two qtrs ago91216%3.65-50%
Three qtrs ago89737%4.49N/A

Weekly Chart

CHRD

Daily Chart

CHRD D

Stock 4

Coinbase (COIN)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

24614.2-14.712.7-13

Why the Strength

Market Cap$61.8BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E75FY 2022-11.83
Current P/E974FY 20230.37
Annual Revenue $3.11BFY 2024e3.42
Profit Margin13.9%FY 2025e3.09

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr95452%1.04N/A
One qtr ago67414%-0.01N/A
Two qtrs ago708-12%-0.42N/A
Three qtrs ago773-34%-0.34N/A

Weekly Chart

COIN W

Daily Chart

sc-6.png

Stock 5

Coupang (CPNG)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

21765-780715-725

Why the Strength

Market Cap$38.4BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E76FY 2022-0.08
Current P/E73FY 20230.26
Annual Revenue $24.4BFY 2024e0.28
Profit Margin2.6%FY 2025e0.60

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr6.5623%0.08167%
One qtr ago6.1821%0.050%
Two qtrs ago5.8416%0.08N/A
Three qtrs ago5.8013%0.05N/A

Weekly Chart

CPNG W

Daily Chart

CPNG D

Stock 6

Datadog (DDOG)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

12865-6761.5-62.5

Why the Strength

Market Cap$42.7BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E87FY 20220.93
Current P/E85FY 20231.53
Annual Revenue $2.13BFY 2024e1.47
Profit Margin33.4%FY 2025e1.85

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr59026%0.44110%
One qtr ago54825%0.4596%
Two qtrs ago51025%0.3650%
Three qtrs ago48233%0.2817%

Weekly Chart

sc-11.png

Daily Chart

DDOG D

Stock 7

Nvidia (NVDA)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

88225-2623-23.5

Why the Strength

Market Cap$2.22TEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E38FY 20233.34
Current P/E70FY 202412.96
Annual Revenue $60.9BFY 2025e23.53
Profit Margin67.8%FY 2026e28.19

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr22.1265%5.16486%
One qtr ago18.1206%4.02593%
Two qtrs ago13.5101%2.70429%
Three qtrs ago7.19-13%1.09-20%

Weekly Chart

NVDA W

Daily Chart

NVDA D

Stock 8

Trade Desk (TTD)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

86510-525460-470

Why the Strength

Market Cap$42.0BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E58FY 20221.04
Current P/E70FY 20231.26
Annual Revenue $1.95BFY 2024e1.48
Profit Margin46.6%FY 2025e1.76

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr60623%0.418%
One qtr ago49325%0.3327%
Two qtrs ago46423%0.2840%
Three qtrs ago38321%0.2310%

Weekly Chart

TTD W

Daily Chart

TDD D

Stock 9

TransMedics (TMDX)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

9217.4-18.215-15.4

Why the Strength

Market Cap$3.05BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/EN/AFY 2022-1.60
Current P/EN/AFY 2023-1.23
Annual Revenue $242MFY 2024e-0.23
Profit Margin4.8%FY 2025e0.32

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr81.2159%0.12N/A
One qtr ago66.4159%-0.78N/A
Two qtrs ago52.5156%-0.03N/A
Three qtrs ago41.6162%-0.08N/A

Weekly Chart

sc-17.png

Daily Chart

TMDX D

Stock 10

Valero Energy (VLO)

Price

Buy Range

Loss Limit

174802-810730-735

Why the Strength

Market Cap$57.3BEPS $ Annual (Dec)
Forward P/E10FY 202229.16
Current P/E6FY 202324.90
Annual Revenue $145BFY 2024e16.71
Profit Margin4.4%FY 2025e14.21

Qtrly RevQtrly Rev GrowthQtrly EPSQtrly EPS Growth
($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr)($)(vs. yr-ago-qtr)
Latest qtr35.4-15%3.55-58%
One qtr ago38.4-14%7.495%
Two qtrs ago34.5-33%5.40-52%
Three qtrs ago36.4-5%8.27258%

Weekly Chart

VLO W

Daily Chart

VLO D

Previously Recommended Stocks

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on April 22, 2024.

