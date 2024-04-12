Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: April 15, 2024

P

Stock 1

ATI (ATI)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 52 49-50.5 44.5-45

Why the Strength

Market Cap $6.41B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 22 FY 2022 2.41 Current P/E 21 FY 2023 2.81 Annual Revenue $4.18B FY 2024e 2.29 Profit Margin 9.1% FY 2025e 2.99

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 1.06 5% 0.64 2% One qtr ago 1.03 -1% 0.64 -4% Two qtrs ago 1.05 9% 0.62 -7% Three qtrs ago 1.04 24% 0.62 -7%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 2

Axon Enterprises (AXON) ★ Top Pick ★

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 311 131-134 117-119

Why the Strength

Market Cap $23.8B EPS $ Annual (Mar) Forward P/E 72 FY 2022 2.19 Current P/E 79 FY 2023 4.13 Annual Revenue $1.56B FY 2024e 4.41 Profit Margin 21.6% FY 2025e 5.71

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 432 29% 1.12 60% One qtr ago 414 33% 1.02 70% Two qtrs ago 375 31% 1.10 150% Three qtrs ago 343 34% 0.88 96%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 3

Chord Energy (CHRD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 187 130-133.5 119-121

Why the Strength

Market Cap $7.82B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 9 FY 2022 13.58 Current P/E 10 FY 2023 18.46 Annual Revenue $3.90B FY 2024e 20.12 Profit Margin 30.7% FY 2025e 22.25

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 965 -5% 5.25 -1% One qtr ago 1123 -6% 5.04 -71% Two qtrs ago 912 16% 3.65 -50% Three qtrs ago 897 37% 4.49 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 4

Coinbase (COIN)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 246 14.2-14.7 12.7-13

Why the Strength

Market Cap $61.8B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 75 FY 2022 -11.83 Current P/E 974 FY 2023 0.37 Annual Revenue $3.11B FY 2024e 3.42 Profit Margin 13.9% FY 2025e 3.09

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 954 52% 1.04 N/A One qtr ago 674 14% -0.01 N/A Two qtrs ago 708 -12% -0.42 N/A Three qtrs ago 773 -34% -0.34 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 5

Coupang (CPNG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 21 765-780 715-725

Why the Strength

Market Cap $38.4B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 76 FY 2022 -0.08 Current P/E 73 FY 2023 0.26 Annual Revenue $24.4B FY 2024e 0.28 Profit Margin 2.6% FY 2025e 0.60

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 6.56 23% 0.08 167% One qtr ago 6.18 21% 0.05 0% Two qtrs ago 5.84 16% 0.08 N/A Three qtrs ago 5.80 13% 0.05 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 6

Datadog (DDOG)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 128 65-67 61.5-62.5

Why the Strength

Market Cap $42.7B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 87 FY 2022 0.93 Current P/E 85 FY 2023 1.53 Annual Revenue $2.13B FY 2024e 1.47 Profit Margin 33.4% FY 2025e 1.85

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 590 26% 0.44 110% One qtr ago 548 25% 0.45 96% Two qtrs ago 510 25% 0.36 50% Three qtrs ago 482 33% 0.28 17%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 7

Nvidia (NVDA)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 882 25-26 23-23.5

Why the Strength

Market Cap $2.22T EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 38 FY 2023 3.34 Current P/E 70 FY 2024 12.96 Annual Revenue $60.9B FY 2025e 23.53 Profit Margin 67.8% FY 2026e 28.19

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 22.1 265% 5.16 486% One qtr ago 18.1 206% 4.02 593% Two qtrs ago 13.5 101% 2.70 429% Three qtrs ago 7.19 -13% 1.09 -20%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 8

Trade Desk (TTD)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 86 510-525 460-470

Why the Strength

Market Cap $42.0B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 58 FY 2022 1.04 Current P/E 70 FY 2023 1.26 Annual Revenue $1.95B FY 2024e 1.48 Profit Margin 46.6% FY 2025e 1.76

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 606 23% 0.41 8% One qtr ago 493 25% 0.33 27% Two qtrs ago 464 23% 0.28 40% Three qtrs ago 383 21% 0.23 10%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 9

TransMedics (TMDX)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 92 17.4-18.2 15-15.4

Why the Strength

Market Cap $3.05B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E N/A FY 2022 -1.60 Current P/E N/A FY 2023 -1.23 Annual Revenue $242M FY 2024e -0.23 Profit Margin 4.8% FY 2025e 0.32

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($M) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 81.2 159% 0.12 N/A One qtr ago 66.4 159% -0.78 N/A Two qtrs ago 52.5 156% -0.03 N/A Three qtrs ago 41.6 162% -0.08 N/A

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Stock 10

Valero Energy (VLO)

Price Buy Range Loss Limit 174 802-810 730-735

Why the Strength

Market Cap $57.3B EPS $ Annual (Dec) Forward P/E 10 FY 2022 29.16 Current P/E 6 FY 2023 24.90 Annual Revenue $145B FY 2024e 16.71 Profit Margin 4.4% FY 2025e 14.21

Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth ($B) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs. yr-ago-qtr) Latest qtr 35.4 -15% 3.55 -58% One qtr ago 38.4 -14% 7.49 5% Two qtrs ago 34.5 -33% 5.40 -52% Three qtrs ago 36.4 -5% 8.27 258%

Weekly Chart Daily Chart

Previously Recommended Stocks

The next Cabot Top Ten Trader issue will be published on April 22, 2024.

