August 30, 2024

Reminder: Due to the Labor Day holiday, you will receive your next issue of Cabot Top Ten Trader on Tuesday, September 3.

After three positive weeks, the sellers finally put up a fight, with most major indexes down on the week. The retrenchment, though, has been limited overall, with most stuff down less than 1% while some growth measures (including the Nasdaq) are down in the 1.5% to 2% range.

Overall, the action of the market remains constructive—at this point most indexes and areas have seen their intermediate-term trend turn back up, and of course we’ve repeatedly written about the buoyant action in individual stocks, both of which are encouraging.

There are a couple of things worth noting, though. First, from a top-down perspective, growth (or, if you prefer, risk-on) measures are more sluggish—the intermediate-term trends of the Nasdaq and things like the IBD 50 Index, for instance, are still basically neutral for now. We’d also note defensive sectors are mostly outperforming these growth measures overall.

Second, from a bottoms-up view, many individual stocks look a lot like the market—a beautiful rebound and a modest recent decline (all to the good), but still sitting just south of resistance, having yet to break out.

None of that is bearish or overly worrisome—in fact, we think the odds strongly favor the next big move being up. But, near-term, there’s still a decent chance that growth and other Top Ten-type names could see more backsliding (or bottom building, if you prefer) before breaking out.

That means we favor stepping into the market slowly for now, though we’re willing to adjust that if things ramp and breakouts proliferate. We’re likely to nudge up our Market Monitor to a level 7 come Tuesday (Monday is Labor Day, and a market holiday), though as always, we’ll see what the world looks like then.

SUGGESTED BUYS

CBRE Group (CBRE) has acted just fine since its earnings breakout, holding and even building on its gains. Now the 25-day line (nearing 112) is approaching. If you don’t own any, we’re OK grabbing some around here with a stop near 104.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

None this week

Full Sells

Burlington Stores (BURL) –not broken but after some distribution following earnings, we’ll take the modest gain and move on.

Granite Construction (GVA) – looks fine, but we’ll take the quick, modest profit here.

KB Home (KBH) – looks fine but a bit weaker than other homebuilders during the past few weeks.

Neurocrine Bio (NBIX) – melted down this week on some drug trial results.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Agnico Eagle (AEM) near 73.5

Alnylam Pharm (ALNY) near 249

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 124.5

Carvana (CVNA) near 138

CBRE Group (CBRE) near 104

Coupang (CPNG) near 21

D.R. Horton (DHI) near 168

GE Aerospace (GE) near 163

GoDaddy (GDDY) near 150

Green Brick (GRBK) near 65.5

Guidewire Software (GWRE) near 139

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 87

Insmed (INSM) near 69

Shake Shack (SHAK) near 98

Spotify (SPOT) near 319

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 328

Zeta Holdings (ZETA) near 21.5

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

