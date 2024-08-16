August 16, 2024

It’s been an outstanding recovery week for the market, with the major indexes all up very nicely, led by the Nasdaq (up around 5%), though most things are up in the 2.5% to 3.5% area coming into today.

So in the past few weeks we’ve seen a very sharp market break—13% on the Nasdaq on a closing basis over just 18 trading days—but now a very solid recovery. As of Thursday’s close, the Nasdaq had recovered 57% of its decline (using closing prices) while the S&P 500 has recouped nearly three-quarters of its drop. To be fair, broader measures aren’t as buoyant, but have still gained back 40%-plus of their moves in short order.

As we wrote last week, we’re even more impressed by the number of stocks that are flashing constructive action—because of the narrow advance, many stocks (especially growth names) had been base-building since February or March, and a recent spate of positive earnings reactions (along with the market’s rebound) has many near new high ground. To be clear, most still need to break out and run, but the big-volume snapbacks are clearly a good sign.

So is the short, sharp correction over? We’re not quite going there yet, and the reason is that, despite the rebound of late, just about every major index or sector has moved back into resistance here, and thus is at key levels. A continued push higher from here would create some green lights (whipsaw buy signals, which can be powerful), but until proven otherwise, there’s still a good chance we hit another air pocket of sorts.

As it stands now, we’re encouraged, and do think increasing exposure a bit makes sense—but in this kind of situation, it’s best to do so in a gradual fashion, and to be willing to shift if the rally runs into a wall.

With that in mind, we’ll nudge our Market Monitor up to a level 6, though as always, we’re staying flexible and just taking it day to day while focusing mostly on stocks that have shown outstanding recent strength (and relative strength).

SUGGESTED BUYS

Frankly, for new buys, our best ideas are generally ones we’ve written about over the past week or two, ideally on minor weakness—DoorDash (DASH), Clearwater Analytics (CWAN), Axon (AXON), Palantir (PLTR), SharkNinja (SN), TransMedics (TMDX) and more. Remember that our buy ranges are valid for a couple of weeks after the issue, and if you have any questions about our latest thoughts on a name, don’t hesitate to email me directly mike@cabotwealth.com.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

We still like the action very much, but if you bought Halozyme (HALO) near 50, we think selling a few shares after the past couple of big up days makes sense, while holding on tightly to the rest

Full Sells

Mohawk Industries (MHK) – OK to hold with a stop near 140, but we’ll cut bait given the lack of any bounce at all in recent days.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Agnico Eagle (AEM) near 71.5

Burlington Stores (BURL) near 243

Carpenter Tech (CRS) near 121

D.R. Horton (DHI) near 163

GE Aerospace (GE) near 158

Golar LNG (GLNG) near 31

Guidewire Software (GWRE) near 137

Howmet Aerospace (HWM) near 86

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) near 445

KKR (KKR) near 110

Neurocrine Bio (NBIX) near 140

TechnipFMC (FTI) near 25.5

United Rentals (URI) near 675

United Therapeutics (UTHR) near 309

Zeta Holdings (ZETA) near 20.5

