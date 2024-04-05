April 5, 2024

It’s been a poor week for the market, with the big-cap indexes down in the 2% range coming into today, and broader indexes like small and mid-caps are off more, with growth stocks also lagging.

After a lot of churning from early/mid-February into late March, the market enjoyed a nice post-Fed rally that looked ready to kick many names higher—but from today’s perspective, that rally looks to be failing, with many leaders that poked their heads up smacked right back down.

When looking at the negatives (or at least, the not-positives), many growth leaders have now been basically chopping sideways for a month or two after big runs, with more and more testing key intermediate-term levels after repeatedly being rejected on rally attempts. (We see this in the Nasdaq itself, which is flat over the past two months and is close to its 50-day line.) When you combine that with the recent extended run and elevated sentiment by many measures, the risk of a change in the market’s character is real.

That said, on the more encouraging side of things, we’re still not seeing any rash of breakdowns (below 50-day lines, etc.) among leaders or indexes for that matter. Moreover, most of what we’re talking about here concerns the technology and other stocks that got going late last year.

To be fair, we’re still not seeing a rash of breakdowns (below 50-day lines), and the sour action mostly surrounds stocks and sectors that got going last November; fresher situations are in better shape for now (coming down, but nothing abnormal), and many Old World areas (commodities, industrials, etc.) look fine thanks to the rotation we wrote about last week.

Put it together and we’re still taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, honoring our stops and holding a little cash—while focusing any new buying on strong situations. We’re going to pull our Market Monitor down to a level 7 and will remain flexible: Much selling from here could have us turning intermediate-term cautious, though we would say that a sharp upturn that actually followed through (possibly brought on by a renewed dip in rates) would still be enticing.

For now, pull in your horns a bit and make sure you have a plan in place for all your stocks—we’re thinking the market and many names are at or approaching key junctures.

POTENTIAL BUYS

Axon Enterprises (AXON) has taken all the ups and downs of the market and leading stocks in stride, with a calm and relatively tight five-week range since earnings. Yes, the stock can move in a hurry, but with the 50-day line approaching, a nibble here or on dips and a stop in the 285-290 range is a decent risk/reward.

Robinhood (HOOD) has pulled in sharply this week, but this comes after a huge run—it’s only down to its 25-day line this morning. It’s aggressive, but a small position here or on a bit more weakness and a loose stop (15.5 to 16) near the 50-day line is an idea.

SUGGESTED SELLS

Partial Sells

It’s not a giant profit, but if you bought Diamondback Energy (FANG) with us, we think shaving off a few shares after this very persistent run makes sense, while giving the rest of your position room to breathe.

Full Sells

Block (SQ) – like so many things of late, the breakout failed and shares have sunk back into their base

Nextracker (NXT) – tripped stop and key support

On Holding (ONON) – breakout attempt failed; there is some support near here but the overall pattern looks weak

Palantir (PLTR) – tripped stop earlier this week

Samsara (IOT) – yet another failed earnings pop

Tapestry (TPR) – very nice, tight setup quickly went up in smoke on big volume with the market. We’ll cut the loss quickly.

SUGGESTED STOPS

Apollo Group (APO) near 107

Ascendis Pharmaceuticals (ASND) near 142

ASML Inc. (ASML) near 924

Axon Enterprise (AXON) near 286

AZEK (AZEK) near 45

Cava Group (CAVA) near 54.5

Celsius (CELH) near 76

Eli Lilly (LLY) near 727

Freshpet (FRPT) near 104

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) near 13.4

Hyatt (H) near 150

Light & Wonder (LNW) near 95

Natera (NTRA) near 81

Novo Nordisk (NVO) near 121.5

Nvidia (NVDA) near 765

Pure Storage (PSTG) near 49.5

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) near 100

Taiwan Semi (TSM) near 130

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) near 141

Toll Brothers (TOL) near 113

United Rentals (URI) near 654

XPO Inc (XPO) near 113

