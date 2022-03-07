Cabot Prime Pro Week Ending March 11, 2022

Stock Recommendation Tracker

The Stock Recommendation Tracker is a table that features all of the current recommendations in all of our portfolios. It’s a quick way for you to see what stocks are currently in our portfolios and will highlight new additions or any changes to our recommendations over the previous week. We include this table at the bottom of the Weekly Summary, and provide a link here at the top to the Stock Recommendations Tracker.

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s stock market video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s bottoming process, which is now six weeks old and is offering some encouragement--but to go from being encouraged to being bullish, Mike actually needs to see the buyers step up, not just a few signs that the sellers. At this point, Mike sees some potential opportunities if commodity stocks pull in for a bit, but for growth, he’s building his watch list and patiently waiting for some green lights.

UPCOMING CABOT EVENTS:

3 Winning ETFs to Instantly Diversify Your Portfolio

FREE WEBINAR: March 15 2022 Sign up now.

Cabot Retirement Club Live Analyst Briefing with Q&A

FREE MEMBER BRIEFING: March 24, 2022 Sign up now.

Advisory Services

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue March 10: The market has spent the past six weeks etching a volatile, tedious bottom, with numerous secondary measures offering encouragement, the biggest of which is an ongoing positive divergence in the number of stocks hitting new lows, which tells us fewer stocks are participating in the downside. That’s good to see, but what we really need to see now is real, sustained buying pressure–so far, that hasn’t been the case, so we’re remaining generally defensive.

Alert March 8: The market continues to show some positive secondary signs, including another positive divergence in the broad market. However, today, we’re going to take partial profits in Devon Energy (DVN), partly because the group move is obvious but also because it’s a giant part of our overall portfolio. Our cash position will now be in the upper 70% range—ideally, we’ll put some of that to work soon if the market can get moving, but tonight we’ll hold onto it. SELL HALF, HOLD THE REST

Bi-weekly Update March 3: Remain defensive. The market has continued to make some positive baby steps, and believe it or not, a couple of strong up days from here could bring some green lights from an intermediate-term perspective. But at this point, the majority of evidence and our indicators remain negative—we’re as ready as anyone to hop on some fresh leaders, but tonight, we’ll once again sit on our hands and let the buyers prove that they can take control.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Movers & Shakers March 11: We think we’re at a very interesting juncture in the market. The major market top came in mid-November—that’s when most leading growth stocks keeled over, though some of the market hung in there while defensive and cyclical stocks remained in gear.

Weekly Issue March 7: We’d simply say the pieces are in place for some sort of turnaround (short-term or otherwise), but we’ll have to see it happen before taking action. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 5 today.This week’s list is again heavy in commodity-type names, though a few other areas popped up as well. For our Top Pick, we’re going with a growth-y name that’s holding well—Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the best-looking non-commodity stocks out there, with a reasonable pullback in recent days.

Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro

Note that the current week’s Weekly Update, earnings updates, position updates and stocks on watch are posted on the website in the Market Update section, which is deleted each week.

Cabot Options Trader Basic and Pro Alert: March 9: Buy the Financials ETF (XLF) January 37 Calls (exp. 1/20/2023) for $4.00 or less. The Financials, much like 90% of the stocks in the market, have gone through the ringer in the past two months … it has not been pretty, and the charts are ugly.

Cabot Options Trader Alert: March 8: Are we hedged? I would say kind of, yes … though of note, these relationships can break down very quickly if the market truly unwinds, and the commodities fall with it. If you are looking for “pure” hedging ideas, here are a couple: Buy the SPY June 415 Puts for $25 (approximately) and Buy the QQQ June 320 Puts for $23 (approximately) And finally, we have been on the sidelines from any new buying throughout this market sell-off, which has been very fortunate; patience has been key!

Cabot Options Trader Basic Weekly Review March 7: At the moment, there isn’t much value to add regarding the market’s current state, as escalating geopolitical fears have a stranglehold on the leading indexes and stocks. At some point the market will move past this story, but in reality, we are only in week two of this unfortunate war.

Cabot Options Trader Pro Weekly Review March 7: Long positions: CF, DT, FCX, F, UBER

Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor

Monthly Issue March 9: The world has clearly changed in the past two weeks. We see an exceptionally wide range of possible outcomes, which makes predictions about the future (already a low success rate endeavor) basically futile. We offer our timeless investing advice that can be readily applied in such situations.

Weekly Update February 23: Inflation is surging and the Fed is giving plenty of notice to investors that interest rates are going up. Taking the cue, financial analysts and mainstream news commentators are providing a steady stream of predictions about the size and timing of the upcoming rate hikes. Everyone has time to plan and no one should be surprised when interest rates are officially raised.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue March 7: Tim’s featured stock is Halliburton (HAL). The company has its hands in many fracking-related cookie jars, with a smorgasbord of products and (increasingly important) technology and software that help explorers evaluate and test reservoirs (including images to evaluate wellbore stability), construct wells (including optimizing production through all sorts of cementing and construction hardware), complete wells (including fracture modeling, completion fluids and reservoir monitoring) and maintain them. Its digital tools are catching on fast, too, including a cloud-based software subscription for exploration activities that allows clients to input all sorts of data and model and monitor it better than ever.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Update March 10: After a four-day losing streak, stocks surged and oil prices fell yesterday, as volatility continued. Wary investors lack conviction as they track the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine. Higher inflationary expectations and lower growth are leading to investors hedging risks and buying opportunistically.

Bi-weekly Issue March 3: Carl’s new recommendation is Old Ford, New Ford (F). Ford outlined that it expects to produce two million EVs by 2026 and Ford intends $50 billion in EV investment through 2026. The new Ford Model e unit will scale up the automaker’s EV offerings and develop software and connected-vehicle technology and services for all of the company.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Update March 10: It has felt like a horrible week, but the reality is that, despite both the Nasdaq and the Dow both falling into correction territory, all but two of our stocks have held above their previous lows. Only Avalara (AVLR) and Repligen (RGEN) broke ranks to dip a little below support. We have a few stocks – Joann (JOAN) and Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) in particular – with constructive looking charts.

Alert March 8: Procept Biorobotics (PRCT) reported official Q4 results this morning (preliminary results came out on January 11). Revenue of $10.1 million (up 216%) was at the high end of the preliminary range, as was full-year revenue (up 347% to $34.5 million).

Monthly Issue March 3: Tyler’s new recommendation Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) is a surgical robotics company specializing in solutions in urology. It invented the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue March 9: Value is back. After having been banished for nearly a decade to the mean streets of relative underperformance, a new era is emerging for value stocks. Stocks can be divided into two broad categories, growth and value. Growth stocks are those of companies that are anticipated to grow earnings at a rate significantly above the market or industry averages. These are stocks the tend to increase in value rather than pay a high income.

Weekly Update March 2: The market is bouncing around a lot on a road to nowhere. It rallies one day and then sells off again the next. The indexes fell into correction territory when Russia invaded Ukraine and have bounced around the same level since.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Alert March 11: Ratings Updates: WHD to SELL, SNOW & PTLO to BUY SECOND HALF. Cactus (WHD) moves to sell today. After a quick trip to north of 60, shares of WHD have been somewhat volatile and downside risks seems to be creeping in as investors weigh the relatively high valuation and potential for slower ramp up of onshore U.S. production even in the face of soaring oil prices.



Monthly Issue February 16: Recent data from Bank of America shows all of the bank’s clients, except for hedge funds, have been buying stocks in recent weeks.Retail buyers have been stepping up to the plate for six straight weeks while institutional buyers have been buying over the last three weeks. Tyler’s top pick is GitLab (GTLB).

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue March 8: At the moment, there isn’t much value to add regarding the market’s current state, as escalating geopolitical fears have a stranglehold on the leading indexes and stocks. At some point the market will move past this story, but in reality, we are only in week two of this unfortunate war. For the past several weeks, we have bought oils and commodity stocks. Today, I’m going to diversify our portfolio a bit, adding American semiconductor supplier, Onsemi (ON).

Cabot Micro-Cap Insider

Monthly Issue March 9: Rich’s new recommendation Zedge Inc. (ZDGE). The stock has downside protection with significant cash on its balances sheet and no debt. Further, it will grow revenue at least 25% this year and insiders are strongly aligned (they own 19% of the company) to create value. To me, Zedge’s stock price looks completely disconnected from its fundamentals.

Weekly Update March 2: The events recently in Russia re-enforced a valuable lesson: stay within your circle of competence. Last week, many were calling Russia a generational buying opportunity, as Russian shares plummeted. It looked moderately tempting given that the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) had plunged ~40% in a week.

Cabot Income Advisor

Weekly Update March 9: The market is up big today. But things have been very ugly. And we might not be out of the woods yet. As of yesterday’s close, the S&P 500 was down 12.49% YTD. The technology stock-heavy Nasdaq was about 19% lower for the year and more than 20% below the November high, officially in bear market territory. The latest down leg is because the Russia/Ukraine situation is getting worse.

Monthly Issue February 23: Things always change, especially in the market. It’s not 2020 anymore or 2021. This is 2022. It’s a different animal. Certain superstars of the pandemic recovery are dogs this year while little-known laggards of the past are soaring. When market circumstances change so do the casualties and beneficiaries. As investors, we need to forget what worked in the past and focus on what will win going forward.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Weekly Update March 11: Our comments on recommended companies that reported earnings, news on several companies and some brief thoughts about the effects of the war in Ukraine on investments.

Monthly Issue February 23: We discuss five boring companies which have traits that could help their stocks shine in a low-return market over the coming decade. We highlight six appealing stocks we found by trolling through the 13F/D filings of like-minded institutional investors. Our featured recommendation this month is an opportunistic purchase of an average company whose shares have fallen sharply out-of-favor for what look like short-term reasons.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine March 2: Have you dreamed of turning your jewelry-making hobby into profits? Do your friends and family tell you that you are so good at baking that you should have your own Food Network show? Are your photographs professional quality? Does everyone you know ask you to plan their birthday, wedding, anniversary parties? Or have you just fantasized—for years—about chucking your boring job and starting your own business?

Cabot ETF Strategist

Monthly Issue March 8: The situation with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added a fresh bout of volatility to the markets. But U.S. markets, as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), have not plunged far. The SPY fell to an intraday low of 410.64 on February 24 before rallying to finish the session with a gain. The truth is: Stocks were already toying with a correction prior to the Ukrainian situation heating up.

Alert March 3: As you are aware from the prior issue and the last update, the Undiscovered Portfolio is tactical in nature, meaning that we’ll be buying and selling funds on a fairly regular basis, as market conditions change. Today, I’m selling two positions and buying two more.

Weekly Update March 1: In my years as a financial advisor, I was always struck by clients’ perceptions that in the past, the world was calm and they could count on markets to reliably go up, up, up. In truth, geopolitical tensions and domestic economic developments have always caused market volatility. Despite the ubiquitous feeling that the world is a more unstable and dangerous place than in the past, history shows that wars, economic downturns, the Great Depression and yes, even pandemics – like the one from 1918 through 1920 – affect markets.

Ask the Experts

Cabot Options Trader

Question:Jacob, I know you modified your rules for profit taking. Would you remind me what they are?



Jacob: Sell 1/3rd at 20-30% profits, sell 1/3rd at 60-100% profits. Let the balance RUNNNN ...

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts from January 12, 2022 is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Pro member benefits.