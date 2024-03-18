Week of March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024

It was another slippery week for the market as the sector rotation and trader narratives seemed to swing violently day-to-day. By week’s end the S&P 500 and Dow were marginally lower, while the Nasdaq fell 0.76%.

Stocks on Watch

In terms of intriguing option activity, it was a fairly quiet week. Though I would say the leader in terms of steadiest bullish option activity was Freeport McMoRan (FCX), which attracted quite a few bullish trades nearly every day, including:

Thursday – Buyer of 4,000 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) May 45 Calls for $2.07 – Stock at 43.2.

Copper and commodity stocks have perked up recently as the interest rate narrative has transitioned from five to six interest rate cuts this year to two or less (maybe even zero).

In terms of best-looking stocks that caught my attention last week, I am always intrigued when a mega-cap stock makes a big move, and that is exactly what Oracle (ORCL) did after the company reported a blowout earnings report on Monday. Essentially, a stock like ORCL rallying 12% is a monster move which leads me to believe the big boys of the market want in.

I have my eye on option activity in ORCL to see if traders are betting this stock is going to continue to move higher, though for now I have not seen truly overwhelming bullish activity.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 14.75, or mostly unchanged on the week.

Of note, option activity was uninspiring all week. This is not terribly shocking as the S&P 500 has mostly slowly grinded higher, and the Nasdaq hasn’t really made any progress in three weeks.

Option Order Flow was mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

This week will be all about the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. While no move in terms of interest rates is expected, traders will be closely listening for hints as to what the central bank thinks about recent inflation data that has been stickier/hotter than most expected.

On the earnings front it will be a somewhat quiet week, though traders will be watching Micron (MU) on Wednesday, and Nike (NKE), Lululemon (LULU) and FedEx (FDX) on Thursday.

What Traders are Saying

I’m not sure I’ve had a more ringing endorsement of my system to follow unusual option activity, and option activity in general for market trends, than what Goldman Sachs wrote last week:

“For the first time since 2021, options volume now surpasses shares volume in U.S. single stocks. This volume is most influential in a select group of 20-30 stocks; we believe it is critical to monitor flows in the options market when trading these stocks. The options market provides rich detail on investor expectations for upcoming catalysts, expected volatility, directional skew and broad attention being paid to a stock by individual investors and hedge funds.”

That’s exactly what I’ve been preaching for the past 20 years.

With that in mind, what is the options market telling me as of late for the market?

All of a sudden, it’s gotten very quiet in the options world, especially when it comes to the big boys in tech, which isn’t terribly surprising given the big run so far this year. Essentially, a breather for the market, or at least some choppy action, wouldn’t be surprising to me.

In terms of the VIX, the days of the VIX at 12-13 seem to be a thing of the past as the “fear index” has been creeping higher lately, mostly trading in the 14-16 range. This doesn’t have me too concerned yet, though it is something I am watching.

Finally, the easiest way to get a feel for the options market, which Goldman highlighted above, is to simply look at where my Options Barometer lands each day. To refresh:

Barometer reading of 1-4 for a couple days means “Worry”

Barometer reading of 4-6 for a couple days is “Neutral”

Barometer reading of 6-10 consistently is “Bullish”.

Open Positions

Celsius (CELH) July 60 Call – After hitting a new high early on Thursday CELH gave back a couple percent of gains later that day and Friday. However, by week’s end the stock had gained 5.5% and our position is now at a potential gain of approximately 235%.

Robinhood (HOOD) January 15 Call – HOOD gained another 7.2% last week and option activity remains red hot. Our calls are now at a potential gain of approximately 125%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) September 135 Calls – On Tuesday of last week we exited our TJX and MRVL positions and moved some of that capital into NVO calls. In the days that followed NVO fell marginally, but option activity remained red hot, including this trade from Wednesday:

Buyer of 1,000 Novo Nordisk (NVO) September 140 Calls for $11 – Stock at 133.5.

Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call – PLTR, and many AI plays, finally came under some pressure last week as the stock fell 9%. The daily rotation for AI stocks and all sectors has been fierce as of late, though because we have big profits in the bank, I’m willing to be patient with these swings.

Permian Resources (PR) April 15 Covered Call – PR gained 5% last week and looks great. Our covered call is now $1 in-the-money, which is nearly perfect. Of note, we will be collecting the $0.05 dividend when it is paid in the coming weeks.

Equal Weight ETF (RSP) June 158 Calls – The RSP was unchanged last week, along with the overall market. Not much more to add as this is a way to get bullish exposure to the market without the overweighting in mega-cap technology stocks.

Snap (SNAP) August 17 Calls – Despite headlines that our friends in Washington, D.C. are going to go after SNAP’s peer/rival TikTok, SNAP stock fell 8% last week. This stock is kind of terrible and is next on the chopping block unless it can turn around.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) September 130 Calls – TSM finally came under some pressure last week along with its Semiconductor/AI peers. That being said, the stock looks terrific and option activity remains strong, including this trade from Monday:

Buyer of 5,500 Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) May 150 Calls for $9 – Stock at 142.

