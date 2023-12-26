Week of December 26, 2023

Despite an ugly day for the market on Wednesday, the buyers again bought the dip, and as of the close Friday, the S&P 500 is now approximately 1% from all-time highs. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 0.57%, and the Dow and Nasdaq rallied approximately 0.2%.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders Are Saying

This week I’m combining the Stocks on Watch and What Traders Are Saying sections together, and you will see why below:

On Friday I again raised our mental stop on our INTC January 34 calls as we have three weeks until our calls expire. And because the calls are so deep in the money, and with so little time until expiration, these calls are moving one for one with the stock. Essentially should INTC stock fall, these calls will fall at the same rate of change.

Trust me, I’m not trying to get stopped out of INTC … this is essentially a risk management move.

With that in mind, should INTC fall and we get stopped out, or even if the stock continues to move higher, but time runs out on our January calls, I may be looking to add a new semiconductor to the portfolio, which brings me to …

I like the look of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a lot, and option activity has been red hot since the company announced a competitive AI chip to Nvidia (NVDA).

However, AMD stock is nuts, as it regularly moves 3-5% a day, so a call buy would have many ups and downs and would not be for the faint of heart. And while there is risk, since the new chip announcement, Wall Street has been ramping up their forecasts for AMD, and should this stock really get in gear, it has the potential to be a monster much like NVDA was in 2023.

Next up is ARM Holding (ARM), which has been on a slow but steady move higher in the last two months, and very impressively, even on the rare days that the market or semiconductors are weak, ARM hardly flinches. And while ARM’s option liquidity may be an issue for the buying power of the Cabot Options Trader subscriber group (might be a Jacob’s Private Circle type of stock), I did want to put this under the radar semi-conductor on your radar if you are looking for stock ideas.

And finally, if/when we get taken out of INTC, it’s possible we will jump right back into a position. The stock has been under-owned by Wall Street for many years, which is part of the reason we got into a position, and even as the stock makes new highs, every single day, traders continue to pile into upside calls. This is a turnaround story that may have more room to run.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 13, which was actually “much higher” than I would have anticipated headed into back-to-back long weekends the next two weeks. What I mean is I could easily have seen the VIX at 12 or below.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 6

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 6

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

As a reminder, I am going to be at the trading desk today. Then, tomorrow through the final weekend of 2023, we will be traveling and celebrating the holidays with family and friends. And while I will be away from the trading desk later this week, as always, I will have my eye on the market and will react if we need to make moves.

Moving on …

It will be a virtual silent week for the market in terms of earnings releases as there are literally zero of any consequence this week. Also, economic data will be slow as well, with the only highlights being the release of the Chicago Fed on Tuesday, Richmond Fed on Wednesday and Chicago PMI on Friday.

In theory, this should be a quiet week, though of note, when there is a lack of liquidity there is potential for big market moves.

Open Positions

Cameco (CCJ) March 40 Calls – On Tuesday of last week we closed the last piece of our CCJ calls for a profit of 43.82%. This trade worked very well as option activity tends to be right more times than wrong in CCJ. Because of that, I will continue to keep my eye on the stock and call buying moving forward.

Intel (INTC) January 34 Call – INTC is a total stock beast, and our calls are now at a potential profit of 273%. For more on INTC see Stocks on Watch and What Traders Are Saying above.

Li Auto (LI) June 40 Call – LI has been a mess lately along with most China stock plays … though, of note, the stock is trading higher by 8% this morning. Like I’ve said, let’s see how LI trades when the calendar flips to 2024.

Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls – NTNX remains rock solid as the stock gained another 2% last week. At this point, our calls are now at a potential profit of approximately 145%.

Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call – PLTR looks mostly fine, though big picture we would prefer to see the stock regain its momentum from last month.

Equal Weight ETF (RSP) June 158 Calls – The RSP gained 0.33% last week, largely in line with the overall market. As I’ve said, this is a bull market play that should work if the market moves higher in 2024.

Snap (SNAP) August 17 Calls – SNAP is the newest addition to the portfolio following weeks of strong stock action as well as bullish option activity. Of note, the call buying didn’t stop after we bought our position, including these trades from Thursday:

Buyer of 2,000 Snap (SNAP) February 20 Call (exp. 2/2) for $0.50 – Stock at 17

Buyer of 3,400 Snap (SNAP) March 21 Calls for $1 – Stock at 17.10

TJX (TJX) April 92.5 Calls – Very quietly TJX is once again approaching our calls’ strike price as the stock gained nearly 3% last week. I would expect the company will release holiday sales data in the coming days/weeks which will be a big driver of the stock.

Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Put – At this point our XLF puts are largely a back-pocket hedge just in case something goes really sideways in the market.