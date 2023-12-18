Week of December 18, 2023

December 18, 2023

Weekly Update

With the Federal Reserve signaling that the interest rate hiking cycle is over, and there may even be rate cuts in 2024 the bulls cheered this news as the S&P 500 gained 2.5%, the Dow rallied 2.9%, and the Nasdaq added 2.85%.

Stocks on Watch

Having added the RSP June 158 calls to the portfolio on Thursday, which are a general bull market play, I feel like the it’s time to focus on individual stocks that are performing well and attracting bullish option activity.

The leader in terms of stocks that fit that category is Snap (SNAP), which is on a big stock run and continues to see large call buying, including these trades from last week:

Thursday - Buyer of 10,000 Snap (SNAP) February 18 Calls for $1.41 – Stock at 17 (rolled from February 15 calls)

Monday - Buyer of 5,000 Snap (SNAP) April 15 Calls for $2.68 – Stock at 15.8.

I like this stock strength and option activity a lot. The only hesitation I have is the stock has been such a disaster for so long. Though to be honest, perhaps I need to get rid of that bias in this new interest rate environment.

And finally, I continue to be somewhat intrigued by RingCentral (RNG), which looks just “OK” but has seen several large call buys recently, including this out-of-the-money call buy from Thursday.

Thursday – Buyer of 14,000 RingCentral (RNG) February 40 Calls for $1.10 – Stock at 33.5 (rolled from January calls).

RNG doesn’t have the best chart, but this call buying is something … maybe.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 12.30, having traded below 12 on Thursday, which was its lowest level since January 2020, or before Covid.

And while I think the VIX is low, ahead of a long holiday weekend, it’s certainly possible that the “fear index” will continue to drift lower, and options prices across the market will likely continue to decay.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 6

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 7

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

Ahead of the long holiday weekend economic data this week will be somewhat quiet, but will have some highlights as traders will be watching for Consumer Confidence data on Wednesday, third-quarter GDP on Thursday and November PCE Inflation data on Friday.

On the earnings front it will be a light week of announcements, though FedEx (FDX) on Tuesday, Micron (MU) on Wednesday and Nike (NKE) on Thursday will garner some attention.

What Traders are Saying

It’s the time of year for Wall Street analysts to make their predictions for how the market will perform in the coming year, as well as to highlight their top stock picks. Below is a list of many of those top picks, as well as how I might play them if I wanted to get involved.

As always, if I was looking to buy calls I would target at-the-money, or slightly out-of-the-money, calls with five to 12 months until their expiration. I am going to give some ideas on the first couple of stocks, but from there you can extrapolate how I might look to play these top stocks (though if you want to run a trade by me, never hesitate to email me).

Rosenblatt: AMD (stock at 139)

Buy the AMD June 140 calls for $18

Piper: AMZN (stock at 150), PINS (stock at 37)

Buy the AMZN July 150 calls for $16

Buy the PINS August 37 calls for $6

Citi: AAPL (stock at 197)

Buy the AAPL September 200 calls for $18

Morgan Stanley: F, GM, TSLA, LHX, TMUS, BLK

Goldman Sachs: DAL, UAL

Wells Fargo: CVX, AXP

Deutsche: WYNN, LVS

JPMorgan: AMZN, GOOGL, UBER, ARM, MU, MRVL, WYNN, LVS

Bank of America: HUM, STLA, GE

Oppenheimer: TGT

Evercore: MNST

Wells: T

KeyBanc: WMT, OLLI

Barclays: PENN, CZR, RCL, CCL

Evercore: WDAY

Bernstein: KHC, MDLZ

BMO: COST, WMT

Open Positions

Cameco (CCJ) March 40 Calls – CCJ looks great and our position is working well. That being said, because our call is decaying, we are on the verge of our stop being triggered. Let’s see how the stock trades today, and in the days to come.

Intel (INTC) January 34 Call – INTC closed just short of its 52-week high on Friday and our calls are now at a potential profit of approximately 225%.

Today our calls are worth $12.25, and because we are running out of time on our January position let’s move our mental stop on our calls from $7 all the way up to $10.

Li Auto (LI) June 40 Call – LI is largely stuck in the mud along with many of its China stock peers. Let’s see how the stock reacts to the calendar flipping to 2024, which may trigger some rotation into 2023 laggards.

Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls – NTNX closed just short of its 52-week high on Friday and looks outstanding. Our position is now at a potential profit of approximately 135%.

Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call – Ever since PLTR was not added to the S&P 500 two weeks ago the stock has mostly chopped around. And while chopping around isn’t what we are looking for, the stock still looks fairly good … though to be fair, we want PLTR to get that strong momentum and wild call buying going again.

Equal Weight ETF (RSP) June 158 Calls – On Thursday we added the RSP June 158 calls for $7.69 following a big January call buy. Big picture, this trade will likely succeed or fail depending on the market’s performance in 2024.

TJX (TJX) April 92.5 Calls – Seemingly every time TJX shows signs of life, the sellers once again step in. My patience is running out on this position and we may move this capital into a better idea soon.

Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Put – At this point our XLF puts are largely a back-pocket hedge just in case something goes really sideways in the market.