Week of August 5, 2024

August 5, 2024

Weekly Update

Please note, S&P 500 futures are indicated lower by approximately 4.5% this morning, while the Nasdaq is looking down 5.5%. I go into some of the reasons why below.

Regardless of the reasons, I do not expect to buy or sell many positions today. Instead, as I’ve said for weeks as the trading action had become murkier, I continue to preach patience.

Moving on to our Week in Review …

Well, that was a roller coaster of a week filled with worries, then jubilation, and finally concern yet again. By week’s end the S&P 500 had fallen 2.44%, the Dow had lost 2.43%, and the Nasdaq had pulled back another 2.37%. And if those numbers weren’t enough, the Russell 2000 lost a somewhat staggering 7.16% on the week.

Stocks on Watch and What Traders are Saying

After surging higher on Wednesday, the market completely fell apart Thursday and Friday. So what caused this roller coaster action?

Wednesday following earnings from AMD, ANET, and other AI-related plays it felt like the AI story that had been under pressure of late was back on solid ground as the Nasdaq, led by the semiconductors, rallied approximately 3%. The good times were back!

Unfortunately, the bears absolutely obliterated that hope Thursday and Friday as the indexes fell hard, led by the Russell 2000 (IWM), which fell 9% from its Wednesday highs.

So what triggered such an ugly sell-off?

To be honest, it could be a number of things, led by:

Middle East tensions are flaring up again.

The polling data for the presidential election might be tightening up (I don’t think the market truly cares who is president, but it hates uncertainty).

Recession fears ramped higher following weak economic data late last week. This sent the bond market into a tizzy of sorts as the odds of a 50-bps interest rate cut spiked … and when the bond market moves quickly, it sends reverberations through the equity markets.

The stock market in Japan completely melting down.

Or maybe, the market was just due to cool off after a torrid start to the year.

So where does that leave us with potential buy candidates for the portfolio?

As I’ve been preaching for two and now three weeks, be patient! The market is moving WAY too fast to be adding exposure. Could you imagine buying on Wednesday when the market was surging higher, only to watch the indexes and most stocks get slammed on Thursday and Friday? No thank you!

In fact, even the best-looking stocks headed into last week came under pressure. Take, for example, General Electric (GE), which I wrote about the previous week following a big earnings beat and strong stock reaction. The stock broke out to a new high on Wednesday … and then fell $10 to close the week, and traders started buying puts on the stock on Friday, including this trade:

Buyer of 5,000 General Electric (GE) October 150 Puts for $6 – Stock at 160.

My point is, now is not the time to be a hero. Instead, I will continue to build my watch list and when the conditions improve, and I mean for more than one day, then we will get back in the buying game.

Volatility

The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) closed the week at 23.5, which was a rise of 40% on the week and the highest daily close this year (and is bid above 50 this Monday morning!).

And while that rise in the VIX sounds big, 23.5 was actually a big drop for the fear index, which traded as high as 29.5 at one point Friday. Essentially, there was an hour stretch on Friday when the VIX was surging higher at a rate of change that felt like panic buying … though as the trading action on Friday calmed down, so did the VIX.

Finally, on the VIX, the move on Friday above 28 was the highest level the fear index has traded since the Regional Banking Crisis of March 2023.

Option Order Flow was fairly mixed this past week as my Options Barometer came in at:

Monday – 5

Tuesday – 5

Wednesday – 5

Thursday - 5

Friday – 5

Events for the Week to Come

The same macro worries from last week (recession/politics/Middle East/Japan) will almost surely continue to dominate traders’ attention this week, though of note, major economic data points are much quieter this week.

On the earnings front it is another very busy week, led by PLTR on Monday, SMCI and UBER on Tuesday, DIS and SHOP on Wednesday and so many more throughout the end of the week.

Open Positions

With the market “crashing” this morning there isn’t much of a reason to break down our bullish and bearish positions. Essentially, anything I write could be proven to be “stale” by the time you read this.

Instead, here is my general plan for today …

As noted above, I am unlikely to buy or sell much today. Perhaps if things truly worsen, we might sell a position or two. Though I somewhat doubt that will be the case as the options markets will be VERY wide.

Stepping back … today may be “scary” and our bullish positions will get hit, while our QQQ puts explode in value.

Finally, as we have seen several times in the over 10 years I’ve been running Cabot Options Trader/Cabot Options Trader Pro, our biggest winning positions have come in the aftermath of market crashes.

It’s going to be interesting!!!

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

