Buy Call SNAP

December 20, 2023

Buy the Snap (SNAP) August 17 Calls (exp. 8/16/2024) for $3.85 or less.

Snap (SNAP) has been on my radar for the past two weeks as the stock has broken out in a big way, Wall Street has upgraded the stock many times this week, and option activity has been very strong. First here are the bullish options trades from last week, followed by some of the upgrades:

Thursday - Buyer of 10,000 Snap (SNAP) February 18 Calls for $1.41 – Stock at 17 (rolled from February 15 calls)

Monday - Buyer of 5,000 Snap (SNAP) April 15 Calls for $2.68 – Stock at 15.8

Today, Citigroup – Price target raised $7

Tuesday, Loop Capital – Price target to 21, up from 15

Tuesday, Raymond James – Resumed with Outperform rating

Monday, Guggenheim – Price target to 23, up from 9

And while there are risks in chasing SNAP after a big stock run, I like this set-up a lot and am going to add the stock to the portfolio today.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the SNAP August 17 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is $385 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are the following:

We aren’t early to SNAP as the stock has been on a monster run.

Potentially the reason for the strong stock performance is the market is now pricing in aggressive interest rate cuts next year … and if the Fed talks down those expectations, stocks like SNAP could fall very quickly.

That being said, the price of these calls is pretty inexpensive, and should a stock like SNAP really get in gear in 2024, this trade has the potential to be a home run.