Buy Call MRVL

January 18, 2024

Buy the Marvell (MRVL) August 70 Calls (exp. 8/16) for $10.50 or less.

Option activity remains red hot in Marvell (MRVL) as the stock breaks out to a new high this morning. Here are those trades from today, and in the last week:

Today – Buyer of 2,000 Marvell (MRVL) March 70 and 80 Calls – Stock at 68.5

Yesterday – Buyer of 3,500 Marvell (MRVL) March 70 Calls for $2.60 – Stock at 64

Thursday – Buyer of 12,000 Marvell (MRVL) February 70 Calls for $1.20 – Stock at 64.5

Thursday – Buyer of 18,000 Marvell (MRVL) April 65 Calls for $6.20 – Stock at 64.75

Let’s get involved with a call buy targeting the August expiration cycle.

To execute this trade, you need to:

Buy to Open the MRVL August 70 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,050 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are general market and sector risks, which are always present.

And while there is risk, especially as the market was weak yesterday, this stock strength and option activity are too strong for me to pass up, and I am going to add MRVL to the portfolio today.