Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
October 11, 2023

After being tested on the upside and downside over the past month, we finally have an opportunity to close our October 20, 2023 iron condor in IWM for a nice profit. For those of you that wish to hold on for greater profits, please make sure you are fully aware of the risks.

Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader – Alert Russell 2000 (IWM)

Russell 2000 (IWM)

After being tested on the upside and downside over the past month, we finally have an opportunity to close our October 20, 2023 iron condor in IWM for a nice profit. For those of you that wish to hold on for greater profits, please make sure you are fully aware of the risks.

We have now locked in 35/40 winning trades over the past 16 months for a better than 165% return.

The Trade

Simultaneously:

  • Buy to Close IWM October 20, 2023, 199 call strike
  • Sell to Close IWM October 20, 2023, 204 call strike
  • Buy to Close IWM October 20, 2023, 169 put strike
  • Sell to Close IWM October 20, 2023, 164 put strike … for a total of $0.19. (As always, the price of the spread can vary from the time of the alert, so please adjust accordingly.)
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
