October 11, 2023

Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader – Alert Russell 2000 (IWM)

After being tested on the upside and downside over the past month, we finally have an opportunity to close our October 20, 2023 iron condor in IWM for a nice profit. For those of you that wish to hold on for greater profits, please make sure you are fully aware of the risks.

We have now locked in 35/40 winning trades over the past 16 months for a better than 165% return.

The Trade

Simultaneously: