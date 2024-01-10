January 10, 2024

S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

With just over one week left until expiration, and some potential short-term market-moving info ahead of us (CPI, earnings) I’m going to go ahead and do the prudent thing by taking our SPY bear call spread off the table.

I will be adding several additional trades prior to week’s end, including an iron condor. Stay tuned!

The Trade

Simultaneously:

Buy to Close SPY January 19, 2024, 475 call strike

Sell to Close SPY January 19, 2024, 480 call strike for a total of $2.75. (As always, the price of the spread will vary, so please adjust accordingly.)

