Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader

COI Quant Trader Issue: September 25, 2023

Volatility has, once again, made an appearance. However, as we have all seen over the past few months, sightings have been rare and, more annoyingly, fleeting. If volatility and in turn IV ranks are able to stay at current levels or potentially rise a little, we should begin to see opportunities pick up. I’ll continue to remain cautiously optimistic and patient until then.

September 25, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

Volatility has, once again, made an appearance. However, as we have all seen over the past few months, sightings have been rare and, more annoyingly, fleeting. If volatility and in turn IV ranks are able to stay at current levels or potentially rise a little, we should begin to see opportunities pick up. I’ll continue to remain cautiously optimistic and patient until then. I do intend on adding at least one iron condor (November expiration cycle) to the mix this week, most likely early Monday. As always, my goal is to have three to five open trades at any given time. With IV ranks low across the board the past few months, we’ve remained patient and kept our powder dry. That could be changing soon, if volatility continues to trade around these levels, if not higher, for more than a day or two.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
9/6/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $0.69 98.97% - 77.47%0.1
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 0.2510.38%
156.40%

Volatility Talk

The see-saw action of the S&P 500’s volatility gauge continued last week with a return to the upside. The stark move came as the major market index lost 2.8% on the week. Volatility is back, for the moment, and it’s time to take advantage of the heightened options premium that resides across the board. I’ll be looking at a few iron condors going out to the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. The 18 handle has acted as stubborn overhead resistance over the past few months so it will be interesting to see if the VIX can push through that level over the near term. If so, more and more opportunities to sell options premium should present themselves.

COI_QT_092523_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of September 25, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state

Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK38.316.514.4
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO41.13.849.3
SPDR Dow JonesDIA14.521.123.7
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM17.317.640
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA15.51531.4
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW22.323.941.7
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ28.5840
iShares China Large-CapFXI28.27.352.5
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX28.611.443.8
SPDR Gold GLD10.84.152
iShares High-YieldHYG8.05.930.9
iShares Russell 2000IWM20.921.519.2
SPDR Regional BankKRE32.714.522.8
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH31.013.539.8
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ22.322.122.5
iShares Silver TrustSLV23.75.861.7
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH29.419.426.1
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.021.320.1
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT16.517.432.9
United States Oil FundUSO30.61567
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY118.240.568.7
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX94.853.473.7
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX79.73969.3
SPDR BiotechXLB17.218.119.3
SPDR Energy Select XLE23.312.435.5
SPDR FinancialsXLF19.219.722.7
SPDR UtilitiesXLU16.211.240.3
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP29.012.125
SPDR Retail XRT24.119.122.1

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL25.320.939.7
Bank of AmericaBAC30.926.123.4
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY21.124.734.7
CitigroupC31.724.531.3
CaterpillarCAT28.428.235.2
ComcastCMCSA24.616.444.7
CostcoCOST23.537.452.9
Cisco SystemsCSCO17.710.218.8
ChevronCVX20.49.254.3
DisneyDIS27.613.535.4
Duke EnergyDUK20.519.153.9
FedexFDX23.79.364
Gilead SciencesGILD23.625.835
General MotorsGM37.729.436.3
IntelINTC37.219.322.9
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ18.940.635.9
JP MorganJPM25.928.835.7
Coca-ColaKO15.419.430.2
Altria GroupMO18.620.320.4
MerckMRK21.428.232.8
Morgan StanleyMS28.929.630.5
MicrosoftMSFT27.830.926.2
Nextera EnergyNEE22.21750.9
NvidiaNVDA42.813.925
PfizerPFE23.223.518.4
PaypalPYPL35.614.222.2
StarbucksSBUX21.810.531.9
AT&TT30.95055.7
VerizonVZ24.129.635.7
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA44.668.618.8
Wells FargoWFC31.323.433.5
WalmartWMT15.912.544
Exxon MobilXOM23.913.547.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: IWM October 20, 2023, 164/169 – 199/204 calls

Original trade published on 9-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, IWM was trading for 185.75. We sold the October 20, 2023, IWM 164/169 – 199/204 iron condor for $0.62. The expected range or move was 177 to 194.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade IWM was trading for 185.75 and now it sits at 176.67. Our probabilities sit at a comfortable 98.96% on the call side and far less comfy 77.50% on the put side. We could buy back the iron condor for $0.68, slightly higher than the $0.62 we sold the spread for roughly 20 days ago. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move back into profitable territory. I’m seeking gains of at least 7% to 9%, if not more. Our max profit on the trade is 14.2%.

Call Side:

COI_QT_092523_IWM_bearcall.png

Put Side:

COI_QT_092523_IWM_bullput.png

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 2, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.