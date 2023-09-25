COI Quant Trader Issue: September 25, 2023

Weekly Commentary

Volatility has, once again, made an appearance. However, as we have all seen over the past few months, sightings have been rare and, more annoyingly, fleeting. If volatility and in turn IV ranks are able to stay at current levels or potentially rise a little, we should begin to see opportunities pick up. I’ll continue to remain cautiously optimistic and patient until then. I do intend on adding at least one iron condor (November expiration cycle) to the mix this week, most likely early Monday. As always, my goal is to have three to five open trades at any given time. With IV ranks low across the board the past few months, we’ve remained patient and kept our powder dry. That could be changing soon, if volatility continues to trade around these levels, if not higher, for more than a day or two.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 9/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.69 98.97% - 77.47% 0.1 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 0.25 10.38% 156.40%

Volatility Talk

The see-saw action of the S&P 500’s volatility gauge continued last week with a return to the upside. The stark move came as the major market index lost 2.8% on the week. Volatility is back, for the moment, and it’s time to take advantage of the heightened options premium that resides across the board. I’ll be looking at a few iron condors going out to the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. The 18 handle has acted as stubborn overhead resistance over the past few months so it will be interesting to see if the VIX can push through that level over the near term. If so, more and more opportunities to sell options premium should present themselves.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of September 25, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.3 16.5 14.4 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 41.1 3.8 49.3 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 14.5 21.1 23.7 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.3 17.6 40 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 15.5 15 31.4 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 22.3 23.9 41.7 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 28.5 8 40 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 28.2 7.3 52.5 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 28.6 11.4 43.8 SPDR Gold GLD 10.8 4.1 52 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.0 5.9 30.9 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.9 21.5 19.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 32.7 14.5 22.8 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 31.0 13.5 39.8 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 22.3 22.1 22.5 iShares Silver Trust SLV 23.7 5.8 61.7 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 29.4 19.4 26.1 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.0 21.3 20.1 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 16.5 17.4 32.9 United States Oil Fund USO 30.6 15 67 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 118.2 40.5 68.7 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 94.8 53.4 73.7 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 79.7 39 69.3 SPDR Biotech XLB 17.2 18.1 19.3 SPDR Energy Select XLE 23.3 12.4 35.5 SPDR Financials XLF 19.2 19.7 22.7 SPDR Utilities XLU 16.2 11.2 40.3 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 29.0 12.1 25 SPDR Retail XRT 24.1 19.1 22.1

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 25.3 20.9 39.7 Bank of America BAC 30.9 26.1 23.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 21.1 24.7 34.7 Citigroup C 31.7 24.5 31.3 Caterpillar CAT 28.4 28.2 35.2 Comcast CMCSA 24.6 16.4 44.7 Costco COST 23.5 37.4 52.9 Cisco Systems CSCO 17.7 10.2 18.8 Chevron CVX 20.4 9.2 54.3 Disney DIS 27.6 13.5 35.4 Duke Energy DUK 20.5 19.1 53.9 Fedex FDX 23.7 9.3 64 Gilead Sciences GILD 23.6 25.8 35 General Motors GM 37.7 29.4 36.3 Intel INTC 37.2 19.3 22.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 18.9 40.6 35.9 JP Morgan JPM 25.9 28.8 35.7 Coca-Cola KO 15.4 19.4 30.2 Altria Group MO 18.6 20.3 20.4 Merck MRK 21.4 28.2 32.8 Morgan Stanley MS 28.9 29.6 30.5 Microsoft MSFT 27.8 30.9 26.2 Nextera Energy NEE 22.2 17 50.9 Nvidia NVDA 42.8 13.9 25 Pfizer PFE 23.2 23.5 18.4 Paypal PYPL 35.6 14.2 22.2 Starbucks SBUX 21.8 10.5 31.9 AT&T T 30.9 50 55.7 Verizon VZ 24.1 29.6 35.7 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 44.6 68.6 18.8 Wells Fargo WFC 31.3 23.4 33.5 Walmart WMT 15.9 12.5 44 Exxon Mobil XOM 23.9 13.5 47.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: IWM October 20, 2023, 164/169 – 199/204 calls

Original trade published on 9-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, IWM was trading for 185.75. We sold the October 20, 2023, IWM 164/169 – 199/204 iron condor for $0.62. The expected range or move was 177 to 194.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade IWM was trading for 185.75 and now it sits at 176.67. Our probabilities sit at a comfortable 98.96% on the call side and far less comfy 77.50% on the put side. We could buy back the iron condor for $0.68, slightly higher than the $0.62 we sold the spread for roughly 20 days ago. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move back into profitable territory. I’m seeking gains of at least 7% to 9%, if not more. Our max profit on the trade is 14.2%.

Call Side:

Put Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 2, 2023.