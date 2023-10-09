Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
COI Quant Trader Issue: October 9, 2023

We added a November 17, 2023, bull put spread in SPY last week, which gives us three positions. The addition of our bull put spread essentially forms another iron condor, although I will be managing the bear call spread and bull put spread in SPY separately.

Weekly Commentary

We added a November 17, 2023, bull put spread in SPY last week, which gives us three positions. The addition of our bull put spread essentially forms another iron condor, although I will be managing the bear call spread and bull put spread in SPY separately.

We also have our IWM iron condor that is due to expire in just 11 days. There is no doubt this position has tested our patience, so I’ll be more than happy to lock in some potential gains if given the opportunity. With only 11 days left until expiration, time decay is rapidly accelerating as each day passes. If IWM can manage to push slightly higher, or simply trade at current levels over the next few trading days, we should have a chance to reach our goal of a 7% to 9% return.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
9/6/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $1.17 98.63% - 71.85%0.09
9/29/2023SPYBear CallNovember 17, 2023 452/457$0.74 $0.75 84.47%-0.06
10/6/2023SPYBull PutNovember 17, 2023 408/403$0.58 $0.58 80.51%0.03
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 $0.25 10.38%
156.40%

Volatility Talk

The VIX continues to bounce between 17.5 and 20, with the 20 level acting as very strong overhead resistance. My hope is that volatility continues to trade around these levels so opportunities to sell premium are more abundant. After a rather slow summer, a return to normal levels of volatility, as seen by the VIX, is a welcome site. Let’s just hope we stay around these levels for a while.

COI_QT_100923_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 9, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK40.220.546.6
ProShares Bitcoin ETFBITO36.3464
SPDR Dow JonesDIA14.923.441.4
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM18.322.848.5
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA17.732.647.2
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW27.957.623.5
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ30.712.831.8
iShares China Large-CapFXI29.512.648.6
VanEck Gold MinersGDX34.131.944.5
SPDR Gold GLD8.530.122.8
iShares High-YieldHYG10.428.733.3
iShares Russell 2000IWM21.72536.4
SPDR Regional BankKRE36.320.446.7
VanEck Oil ServicesOIH36.229.130.3
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ21.72058.7
iShares Silver TrustSLV29.840.535.8
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH29.219.963.4
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.123.450
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT24.359.621.2
United States Oil FundUSO35.238.722.3
ProShares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY109.630.151.1
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX92.82549.6
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX74.229.652.1
SPDR BiotechXLB20.023.243.7
SPDR Energy Select XLE26.426.527.5
SPDR FinancialsXLF20.726.243
SPDR UtilitiesXLU24.445.829
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP32.72535.5
SPDR Retail XRT25.92335.6

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL28.230.964.1
Bank of AmericaBAC37.84321.3
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY24.44923.4
CitigroupC36.235.947.4
CaterpillarCAT35.257.939.5
ComcastCMCSA31.935.534.9
CostcoCOST21.328.741.7
Cisco SystemsCSCO19.21541.2
ChevronCVX26.029.731.4
DisneyDIS30.523.362.5
Duke EnergyDUK27.149.336.7
FedExFDX25.21541
Gilead SciencesGILD34.569.846.7
General MotorsGM43.546.233.5
IntelINTC46.14261.9
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ22.46047.1
JPMorganJPM27.033.350.5
Coca-ColaKO24.465.522.4
Altria GroupMO22.739.947
MerckMRK24.45345.3
Morgan StanleyMS33.04440
MicrosoftMSFT30.239.863.7
NextEra EnergyNEE42.089.815.2
NvidiaNVDA40.17.168.3
PfizerPFE30.663.445.2
PayPalPYPL52.244.440.2
StarbucksSBUX33.249.854.1
AT&TT33.16333.8
VerizonVZ29.353.820.1
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA49.486.144.2
Wells FargoWFC36.94039
WalmartWMT20.732.125.8
Exxon MobilXOM28.534.820.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Iron Condor: IWM October 20, 2023, 164/169 – 199/204 calls

Original trade published on 9-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, IWM was trading for 185.75. We sold the October 20, 2023, IWM 164/169 – 199/204 iron condor for $0.62. The expected range or move was 177 to 194.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade IWM was trading for 185.75 and now it sits at 173. Our probabilities sit at a comfortable 99.83% on the call side and a far less comfortable 68.10% on the put side. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move further into profitable territory. I’m seeking gains of at least 7% to 9%, if not more. Our max profit on the trade is 14.2%. There is no doubt this position has tested our patience, so I’ll be more than happy to lock in some potential gains if given the opportunity. With only 11 days left until expiration, time decay is rapidly accelerating as each day passes. If IWM can manage to push higher over the next few trading days we should have a chance to reach our goal of a 7% to 9% return.

Call Side:

COI_QT_100923_IWM_bearcall.png

Put Side:

COI_QT_100923_IWM_bullput.png

Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 429.54. Our probability sits at a comfortable 85.90% on the call side. A move to the downside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move into profitable territory. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.35, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity.

Call Side:

COI_QT_100923_SPY_bearcall.png

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 429.54. Our probability sits at 79.00% on the put side. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.25, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity.

Additionally, by adding the bull put spread to the mix we essentially have an iron condor position on when combining our previous SPY bear call spread at the 452/457 call strikes. Our total combined premium in SPY for the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle stands at $1.32 for a potential return of roughly 35%.

Call Side:

COI_QT_100923_SPY_bullput.png

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 16, 2023.
