COI Quant Trader Issue: October 9, 2023

We added a November 17, 2023, bull put spread in SPY last week, which gives us three positions. The addition of our bull put spread essentially forms another iron condor, although I will be managing the bear call spread and bull put spread in SPY separately.

We also have our IWM iron condor that is due to expire in just 11 days. There is no doubt this position has tested our patience, so I’ll be more than happy to lock in some potential gains if given the opportunity. With only 11 days left until expiration, time decay is rapidly accelerating as each day passes. If IWM can manage to push slightly higher, or simply trade at current levels over the next few trading days, we should have a chance to reach our goal of a 7% to 9% return.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 9/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $1.17 98.63% - 71.85% 0.09 9/29/2023 SPY Bear Call November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.75 84.47% -0.06 10/6/2023 SPY Bull Put November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.58 80.51% 0.03 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 156.40%

Volatility Talk

The VIX continues to bounce between 17.5 and 20, with the 20 level acting as very strong overhead resistance. My hope is that volatility continues to trade around these levels so opportunities to sell premium are more abundant. After a rather slow summer, a return to normal levels of volatility, as seen by the VIX, is a welcome site. Let’s just hope we stay around these levels for a while.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 9, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 40.2 20.5 46.6 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 36.3 4 64 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 14.9 23.4 41.4 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 18.3 22.8 48.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 17.7 32.6 47.2 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 27.9 57.6 23.5 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 30.7 12.8 31.8 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.5 12.6 48.6 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 34.1 31.9 44.5 SPDR Gold GLD 8.5 30.1 22.8 iShares High-Yield HYG 10.4 28.7 33.3 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.7 25 36.4 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 36.3 20.4 46.7 VanEck Oil Services OIH 36.2 29.1 30.3 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 21.7 20 58.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 29.8 40.5 35.8 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 29.2 19.9 63.4 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.1 23.4 50 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 24.3 59.6 21.2 United States Oil Fund USO 35.2 38.7 22.3 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 109.6 30.1 51.1 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 92.8 25 49.6 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 74.2 29.6 52.1 SPDR Biotech XLB 20.0 23.2 43.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 26.4 26.5 27.5 SPDR Financials XLF 20.7 26.2 43 SPDR Utilities XLU 24.4 45.8 29 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 32.7 25 35.5 SPDR Retail XRT 25.9 23 35.6

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 28.2 30.9 64.1 Bank of America BAC 37.8 43 21.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 24.4 49 23.4 Citigroup C 36.2 35.9 47.4 Caterpillar CAT 35.2 57.9 39.5 Comcast CMCSA 31.9 35.5 34.9 Costco COST 21.3 28.7 41.7 Cisco Systems CSCO 19.2 15 41.2 Chevron CVX 26.0 29.7 31.4 Disney DIS 30.5 23.3 62.5 Duke Energy DUK 27.1 49.3 36.7 FedEx FDX 25.2 15 41 Gilead Sciences GILD 34.5 69.8 46.7 General Motors GM 43.5 46.2 33.5 Intel INTC 46.1 42 61.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 22.4 60 47.1 JPMorgan JPM 27.0 33.3 50.5 Coca-Cola KO 24.4 65.5 22.4 Altria Group MO 22.7 39.9 47 Merck MRK 24.4 53 45.3 Morgan Stanley MS 33.0 44 40 Microsoft MSFT 30.2 39.8 63.7 NextEra Energy NEE 42.0 89.8 15.2 Nvidia NVDA 40.1 7.1 68.3 Pfizer PFE 30.6 63.4 45.2 PayPal PYPL 52.2 44.4 40.2 Starbucks SBUX 33.2 49.8 54.1 AT&T T 33.1 63 33.8 Verizon VZ 29.3 53.8 20.1 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 49.4 86.1 44.2 Wells Fargo WFC 36.9 40 39 Walmart WMT 20.7 32.1 25.8 Exxon Mobil XOM 28.5 34.8 20.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: IWM October 20, 2023, 164/169 – 199/204 calls

Original trade published on 9-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, IWM was trading for 185.75. We sold the October 20, 2023, IWM 164/169 – 199/204 iron condor for $0.62. The expected range or move was 177 to 194.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade IWM was trading for 185.75 and now it sits at 173. Our probabilities sit at a comfortable 99.83% on the call side and a far less comfortable 68.10% on the put side. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move further into profitable territory. I’m seeking gains of at least 7% to 9%, if not more. Our max profit on the trade is 14.2%. There is no doubt this position has tested our patience, so I’ll be more than happy to lock in some potential gains if given the opportunity. With only 11 days left until expiration, time decay is rapidly accelerating as each day passes. If IWM can manage to push higher over the next few trading days we should have a chance to reach our goal of a 7% to 9% return.

Call Side:

Put Side:

Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 429.54. Our probability sits at a comfortable 85.90% on the call side. A move to the downside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move into profitable territory. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.35, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity.

Call Side:

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 429.54. Our probability sits at 79.00% on the put side. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.25, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity.

Additionally, by adding the bull put spread to the mix we essentially have an iron condor position on when combining our previous SPY bear call spread at the 452/457 call strikes. Our total combined premium in SPY for the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle stands at $1.32 for a potential return of roughly 35%.

Call Side:

