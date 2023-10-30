COI Quant Trader Issue: October 30, 2023

Weekly Commentary

Last week, with the market pushing notably lower, we decided to take off our SPY 452/457 bear call spread for nearly a max profit. Our return on the trade: 16.6%. Our total return now stands at 182.4%.

There was little to no value left in the SPY 452/457 bear call spread, so we thought it was best to take our profits off the table and establish another bear call spread to protect our 408/403 bull put spread. One thing is certain: We will have to be nimble as we approach the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. With only 18 days left until expiration, time decay is working in our favor. A short-term move to the upside, off oversold levels, should allow us to take our bull put spread off for a small profit. A rally should also “hopefully” lower implied volatility in SPY which should help our newly added bear call spread as well. As always, price action will be the final determinate.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $0.59 86.86% -0.07 10/6/2023 SPY Bull Put November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $1.56 58.33% 0.09 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% 182.41%

Volatility Talk

Volatility continues to remain just above “normal” levels, but the investor’s fear gauge, otherwise known as the VIX, certainly isn’t screaming fear in the market. Does that mean the recent sell-off is just another “normal” correction? Now that we are back into oversold territory almost across the board, at key support levels with positive seasonality blowing at our backs, is another leg up in the cards? One thing is certain: The VIX isn’t overly concerned, at least not at these levels. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts over the coming week or so and should be telling as to how we wrap up the rest of 2023.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 30, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 46.8 39.8 24.3 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 77.4 33.9 74.7 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 17.5 47.9 21.1 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 19.5 32.1 30.2 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 18.7 44.1 24.2 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 28.3 54.8 50.1 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 32.5 18 44.9 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 31.8 18.2 45.2 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 36.3 38.9 59.1 SPDR Gold GLD 17.4 57.6 85.7 iShares High-Yield HYG 10.3 39.2 46.4 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 25.5 55 25 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 41.8 27.5 37.1 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 36.6 35.9 25.4 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 25.1 47.6 27.6 iShares Silver Trust SLV 29.7 45.2 63.3 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 35.3 60.4 29.9 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 21.1 56.8 20.9 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 23.8 74.8 45.1 United States Oil Fund USO 46.0 74.2 50 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 133.8 60.8 65.4 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 104.4 62.1 63.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 91.9 60.5 66 SPDR Biotech XLB 21.6 43.1 35.9 SPDR Energy Select XLE 27.8 37.2 22.3 SPDR Financials XLF 23.7 36.4 20.4 SPDR Utilities XLU 22.8 58.8 47.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 33.1 32.5 31.6 SPDR Retail XRT 27.7 35.3 32.9

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 31.5 44.9 29.4 Bank of America BAC 34.4 35.3 35.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.7 81.8 37.4 Citigroup C 31.0 22.1 27.6 Caterpillar CAT 40.6 89.9 21.4 Comcast CMCSA 31.1 42.9 28.9 Costco COST 23.9 43.6 31.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 30.3 56.2 30.4 Chevron CVX 27.8 44.8 52.6 Disney DIS 38.1 46.9 40.5 Duke Energy DUK 28.7 75.6 36.7 Fedex FDX 29.6 31.9 23.4 Gilead Sciences GILD 30.9 78.2 52.7 General Motors GM 46.1 61.7 36.2 Intel INTC 49.6 63.9 31.5 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 21.4 66.9 29.4 JP Morgan JPM 25.8 28.4 30.2 Coca-Cola KO 22.6 61.6 56.6 Altria Group MO 24.0 49.0 52.3 Merck MRK 28.2 89.8 45.6 Morgan Stanley MS 29.5 31.2 24 Microsoft MSFT 33.8 60.9 46.3 Nextera Energy NEE 41.5 94.0 34.6 Nvidia NVDA 49.8 38.2 26.9 Pfizer PFE 33.1 89.1 24.1 Paypal PYPL 57.6 54.5 22.2 Starbucks SBUX 36.6 62 62 AT&T T 28.1 36 67.9 Verizon VZ 30.4 72.4 50.8 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 44.6 70.5 37.1 Wells Fargo WFC 32.4 25 42.2 Walmart WMT 25 56.2 40.1 Exxon Mobil XOM 30.5 49.2 48.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 430/435

Original trade published on 10-27-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 410.78. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 430/435 bear call spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 396 to 426. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 86.76% and the probability of touch was 26.03%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 410.78 and now it sits at 410.68. Admittedly, we are early in the trade, but our probability sits at a comfortable 86.88% on the call side. This trade was added to protect any additional downside over the next week or so.

Call Side:

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 408/403

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 410.68. Our probability sits at 58.22% on the put side. The current price of our bull put spread is $1.56 which is reasonably close to our stop-loss of $1.74. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to push the position back into positive territory, but given how close we are to our stop-loss we need to stay nimble just in case the current downside trend continues.

Put Side:

