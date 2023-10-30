COI Quant Trader Issue: October 30, 2023
There was little to no value left in the SPY 452/457 bear call spread, so we thought it was best to take our profits off the table and establish another bear call spread to protect our 408/403 bull put spread. One thing is certain: We will have to be nimble as we approach the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. With only 18 days left until expiration, time decay is working in our favor. A short-term move to the upside, off oversold levels, should allow us to take our bull put spread off for a small profit. A rally should also “hopefully” lower implied volatility in SPY which should help our newly added bear call spread as well. As always, price action will be the final determinate.
Weekly Commentary
Last week, with the market pushing notably lower, we decided to take off our SPY 452/457 bear call spread for nearly a max profit. Our return on the trade: 16.6%. Our total return now stands at 182.4%.
There was little to no value left in the SPY 452/457 bear call spread, so we thought it was best to take our profits off the table and establish another bear call spread to protect our 408/403 bull put spread. One thing is certain: We will have to be nimble as we approach the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle. With only 18 days left until expiration, time decay is working in our favor. A short-term move to the upside, off oversold levels, should allow us to take our bull put spread off for a small profit. A rally should also “hopefully” lower implied volatility in SPY which should help our newly added bear call spread as well. As always, price action will be the final determinate.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.
Current Portfolio
|Open Date
|Ticker
|Strategy
|Trade
|Open Price
|Current Price
|Current Probability
|Delta
|10/27/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call
|November 17, 2023 430/435
|$0.58
|$0.59
|86.86%
|-0.07
|10/6/2023
|SPY
|Bull Put
|November 17, 2023 408/403
|$0.58
|$1.56
|58.33%
|0.09
|Open Date
|Closed Date
|Ticker
|Strategy
|Trade
|Open Price
|Closing Price
|Return
|6/2/2022
|6/13/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|July 15, 2022 440/445
|$0.70
|$0.05
|14.94%
|6/8/2022
|6/17/2022
|XOP
|Bear Call Spread
|July 15, 2022 190/195
|$0.70
|$0.04
|15.21%
|6/22/2022
|7/13/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|July 29, 2022 405/410
|$0.75
|$0.35
|8.70%
|6/30/2022
|7/25/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140
|$0.70
|$0.34
|7.76%
|7/8/2022
|7/28/2022
|GLD
|Bull Put Spread
|August 19, 2022 155/150
|$0.60
|$0.16
|9.65%
|7/14/2022
|8/11/2022
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330
|$0.70
|$4.10
|-68.00%
|8/1/2022
|8/29/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|September 16, 2022 439/444
|$0.70
|$0.07
|14.42%
|8/11/2022
|8/29/2022
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|September 23, 2022 350/325
|$0.75
|$0.08
|15.47%
|8/11/2022
|9/8/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168
|$0.77
|$0.57
|4.17%
|9/7/2022
|9/9/2022
|QQQ
|Bull Put Spread
|October 21, 2022 260/255
|$0.62
|$0.30
|6.84%
|9/9/2022
|9/15/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|October 21, 2022 430/435
|$0.75
|$0.25
|11.11%
|9/13/2022
|10/17/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158
|$0.77
|$0.30
|10.40%
|10/3/2022
|10/25/2022
|SPY
|Bull Put Spread
|November 18, 2022 325/320
|$0.54
|$0.09
|9.89%
|10/4/2022
|11/2/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138
|$0.64
|$0.32
|6.84%
|10/6/2022
|11/2/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|November 18, 2022 412/416
|$0.43
|$0.28
|3.90%
|11/16/2022
|11/28/2022
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157
|$0.75
|$0.24
|11.36%
|11/10/2022
|12/6/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|December 16, 2022 420/425
|$0.65
|$0.14
|11.36%
|12/1/2022
|12/6/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|January 20, 2023 435/440
|$0.67
|$0.18
|10.86%
|12/13/2022
|12/15/2022
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|January 20, 2023 430/435
|$0.54
|$0.17
|7.99%
|12/7/2023
|1/6/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156
|$0.70
|$0.06
|19.00%
|1/4/2023
|2/1/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149
|$0.65
|$2.00
|-27.00%
|1/6/2023
|2/2/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|February 17, 2023 415/420
|$0.60
|$2.50
|-38.00%
|2/2/2023
|2/15/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|March 17, 2023 440/445
|$0.63
|$0.15
|10.62%
|2/10/2023
|2/22/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|March 31, 2023 355/360
|$0.70
|$0.17
|11.86%
|2/2/2023
|3/1/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220
|$0.72
|$0.51
|4.38%
|3/6/2023
|3/13/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|April 21, 2023 350/355
|$0.85
|$0.17
|15.74%
|2/23/2023
|3/28/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345
|$0.80
|$0.15
|14.94%
|3/23/2023
|4/11/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|April 21, 2023 338/443
|$0.62
|$2.05
|-28.60%
|3/23/2023
|4/19/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142
|$0.83
|$0.23
|13.64%
|4/12/2023
|4/21/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|May 19, 2023 350/355
|$0.82
|$0.44
|8.23%
|4/21/2023
|5/2/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360
|$0.95
|$0.63
|6.84%
|4/24/2023
|5/10/2023
|DIA
|Bear Call Spread
|June 16, 2023 354/359
|$0.72
|$0.22
|11.11%
|5/5/2023
|5/24/023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|June 16, 2023 430/435
|$0.72
|$0.35
|7.99%
|6/15/2023
|6/22/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|August 18, 2023 465/470
|$0.70
|$0.24
|10.13%
|5/26/2023
|6/23/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151
|$0.79
|$0.50
|6.15%
|5/31/2023
|7/12/2023
|QQQ
|Bear Call Spread
|July 21, 2023 375/380
|$0.60
|$1.80
|-31.60%
|6/30/2023
|8/7/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|August 18, 2023 462/466
|$0.52
|$0.23
|7.82%
|8/4/2023
|8/11/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|September 15, 2023 470/475
|$0.65
|$0.20
|9.90%
|8/17/2023
|9/13/2023
|SPY
|Iron Condor
|October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385
|$0.72
|$0.25
|10.38%
|9/6/2023
|10/11/2023
|IWM
|Iron Condor
|October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164
|$0.62
|$0.19
|9.41%
|9/29/2023
|10/27/2023
|SPY
|Bear Call Spread
|November 17, 2023 452/457
|$0.74
|$0.03
|16.60%
|182.41%
Volatility Talk
Volatility continues to remain just above “normal” levels, but the investor’s fear gauge, otherwise known as the VIX, certainly isn’t screaming fear in the market. Does that mean the recent sell-off is just another “normal” correction? Now that we are back into oversold territory almost across the board, at key support levels with positive seasonality blowing at our backs, is another leg up in the cards? One thing is certain: The VIX isn’t overly concerned, at least not at these levels. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts over the coming week or so and should be telling as to how we wrap up the rest of 2023.
Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator
Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 30, 2023.
Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.
|Very Overbought
|a reading greater than or equal to 80.0
|Overbought
|greater than or equal to 60.0
|Neutral
|between 40 to 60
|Oversold
|less than or equal to 40.0
|Very Oversold
|less than or equal to 20.0.
Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.
ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas
|Exchange Traded Fund
|Ticker Symbol
|IV
|IV Rank
|HPMR Oversold - Overbought
|ARK Innovation ETF
|ARKK
|46.8
|39.8
|24.3
|Proshares Bitcoin ETF
|BITO
|77.4
|33.9
|74.7
|SPDR Dow Jones
|DIA
|17.5
|47.9
|21.1
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets
|EEM
|19.5
|32.1
|30.2
|iShares MSCI EAFE
|EFA
|18.7
|44.1
|24.2
|iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
|EWW
|28.3
|54.8
|50.1
|iShares MSCI Brazil
|EWZ
|32.5
|18
|44.9
|iShares China Large-Cap
|FXI
|31.8
|18.2
|45.2
|Vaneck Gold Miners
|GDX
|36.3
|38.9
|59.1
|SPDR Gold
|GLD
|17.4
|57.6
|85.7
|iShares High-Yield
|HYG
|10.3
|39.2
|46.4
|iShares Russell 2000
|IWM
|25.5
|55
|25
|SPDR Regional Bank
|KRE
|41.8
|27.5
|37.1
|Vaneck Oil Services
|OIH
|36.6
|35.9
|25.4
|Invesco Nasdaq 100
|QQQ
|25.1
|47.6
|27.6
|iShares Silver Trust
|SLV
|29.7
|45.2
|63.3
|Vaneck Semiconductor
|SMH
|35.3
|60.4
|29.9
|SPDR S&P 500
|SPY
|21.1
|56.8
|20.9
|iShares 20+ Treasury Bond
|TLT
|23.8
|74.8
|45.1
|United States Oil Fund
|USO
|46.0
|74.2
|50
|Proshares Ultra VIX Short
|UVXY
|133.8
|60.8
|65.4
|CBOE Market Volatility Index
|VIX
|104.4
|62.1
|63.1
|Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN
|VXX
|91.9
|60.5
|66
|SPDR Biotech
|XLB
|21.6
|43.1
|35.9
|SPDR Energy Select
|XLE
|27.8
|37.2
|22.3
|SPDR Financials
|XLF
|23.7
|36.4
|20.4
|SPDR Utilities
|XLU
|22.8
|58.8
|47.1
|SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer
|XOP
|33.1
|32.5
|31.6
|SPDR Retail
|XRT
|27.7
|35.3
|32.9
Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas
|Stock - Quant Trader
|Ticker Symbol
|IV
|IV Rank
|HPMR Oversold - Overbought
|Apple
|AAPL
|31.5
|44.9
|29.4
|Bank of America
|BAC
|34.4
|35.3
|35.3
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|BMY
|25.7
|81.8
|37.4
|Citigroup
|C
|31.0
|22.1
|27.6
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|40.6
|89.9
|21.4
|Comcast
|CMCSA
|31.1
|42.9
|28.9
|Costco
|COST
|23.9
|43.6
|31.3
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO
|30.3
|56.2
|30.4
|Chevron
|CVX
|27.8
|44.8
|52.6
|Disney
|DIS
|38.1
|46.9
|40.5
|Duke Energy
|DUK
|28.7
|75.6
|36.7
|Fedex
|FDX
|29.6
|31.9
|23.4
|Gilead Sciences
|GILD
|30.9
|78.2
|52.7
|General Motors
|GM
|46.1
|61.7
|36.2
|Intel
|INTC
|49.6
|63.9
|31.5
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|21.4
|66.9
|29.4
|JP Morgan
|JPM
|25.8
|28.4
|30.2
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|22.6
|61.6
|56.6
|Altria Group
|MO
|24.0
|49.0
|52.3
|Merck
|MRK
|28.2
|89.8
|45.6
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|29.5
|31.2
|24
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|33.8
|60.9
|46.3
|Nextera Energy
|NEE
|41.5
|94.0
|34.6
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|49.8
|38.2
|26.9
|Pfizer
|PFE
|33.1
|89.1
|24.1
|Paypal
|PYPL
|57.6
|54.5
|22.2
|Starbucks
|SBUX
|36.6
|62
|62
|AT&T
|T
|28.1
|36
|67.9
|Verizon
|VZ
|30.4
|72.4
|50.8
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|WBA
|44.6
|70.5
|37.1
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|32.4
|25
|42.2
|Walmart
|WMT
|25
|56.2
|40.1
|Exxon Mobil
|XOM
|30.5
|49.2
|48.1
Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions
*Portfolio updated every Monday
Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 430/435
Original trade published on 10-27-2023 (click to see original alert)
Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 410.78. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 430/435 bear call spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 396 to 426. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 86.76% and the probability of touch was 26.03%.
Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 410.78 and now it sits at 410.68. Admittedly, we are early in the trade, but our probability sits at a comfortable 86.88% on the call side. This trade was added to protect any additional downside over the next week or so.
Call Side:
Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 408/403
Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)
Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.
Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 410.68. Our probability sits at 58.22% on the put side. The current price of our bull put spread is $1.56 which is reasonably close to our stop-loss of $1.74. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to push the position back into positive territory, but given how close we are to our stop-loss we need to stay nimble just in case the current downside trend continues.
Put Side:
As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.
The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be
published on November 6, 2023.