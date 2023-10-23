Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
COI Quant Trader Issue: October 23, 2023

As October expiration moves into our rearview mirror, our total returns sit at an all-time high of 165.8%. For the expiration cycle we were able to lock in two iron condors (SPY and IWM) for a total return of 19.8%.

October 23, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

We currently have two November positions, a bear call and bull put spread, essentially legging-in to an iron condor. In total, we brought in $1.32 through legging-in to the SPY iron condor. Now the iron condor trades for just below that level for $1.10. We could lock in a small profit, but with 26 days left in the trade and time decay accelerating a move to the upside should allow us to take off the trade for some nice profits. Thankfully, with an 70% probability of success on the downside portion of the trade (bull put) we have a little wiggle room to wait and see if an upside move comes to fruition.

But I’m not done in November. I’m hoping to add at least one more November trade to the mix by the middle of this week, if Mr. Market cooperates. I also want to add a few December iron condors to the mix. With just over 50 days left until December expiration and implied volatility at near-term highs, it’s time to sell one, if not two iron condors this week.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
9/29/2023SPYBear CallNovember 17, 2023 452/457$0.74 $0.16 95.91%-0.02
10/6/2023SPYBull PutNovember 17, 2023 408/403$0.58 $0.94 70.54%0.06
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 $0.25 10.38%
9/6/202310/11/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $0.19 9.41%
165.81%

Volatility Talk

Volatility is back! The VIX finally closed above 20, IV ranks have finally pushed higher, and options premiums have increased across the board. Now it’s time to take advantage.

Some choose to use the pop in implied volatility to sell higher premiums. I choose to keep my premiums at consistent, baseline levels and use the inflated implied volatility to boost the probabilities of success on my trades. For example, an iron condor with an 85% probability of success that typically sells for $0.75, well, now one can sell an iron condor for the same price, but with a much higher probability of success, say slightly over 90%.

I plan on taking advantage of the inflated premium early this week by selling one, if not two, iron condors. I’ll be more than happy to see the VIX float around the 20 level for a while. If so, we should have plenty of opportunities ahead.

COI_QT_102323_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 23, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK43.532.326.9
ProShares Bitcoin ETFBITO55.81375.3
SPDR Dow JonesDIA17.240.929.8
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM20.334.426.6
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA20.449.225.9
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW30.17428.5
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ31.415.642
iShares China Large-CapFXI31.215.524.4
VanEck Gold MinersGDX36.741.871.8
SPDR Gold GLD18.565.883.1
iShares High-YieldHYG10.227.126.5
iShares Russell 2000IWM26.251.428.3
SPDR Regional BankKRE40.926.130.1
VanEck Oil ServicesOIH36.636.444.5
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ25.443.129.3
iShares Silver TrustSLV32.454.975.3
VanEck SemiconductorSMH33.941.930.3
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 21.349.927.7
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT25.368.932.1
United States Oil FundUSO43.863.762.2
ProShares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY151.291.166.8
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX121.573.971.4
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX104.684.267.5
SPDR BiotechXLB23.349.427.6
SPDR Energy Select XLE27.536.453.2
SPDR FinancialsXLF23.737.526.5
SPDR UtilitiesXLU23.557.537.5
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP33.132.157.8
SPDR Retail XRT28.634.943.3

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL31.544.929.4
Bank of AmericaBAC34.435.335.3
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY25.781.837.4
CitigroupC31.022.127.6
CaterpillarCAT40.689.921.4
ComcastCMCSA31.142.928.9
CostcoCOST23.943.631.3
Cisco SystemsCSCO30.356.230.4
ChevronCVX27.844.852.6
DisneyDIS38.146.940.5
Duke EnergyDUK28.775.636.7
FedExFDX29.631.923.4
Gilead SciencesGILD30.978.252.7
General MotorsGM46.161.736.2
IntelINTC49.663.931.5
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ21.466.929.4
JPMorganJPM25.828.430.2
Coca-ColaKO22.661.656.6
Altria GroupMO24.049.052.3
MerckMRK28.289.845.6
Morgan StanleyMS29.531.224
MicrosoftMSFT33.860.946.3
NextEra EnergyNEE41.594.034.6
NvidiaNVDA49.838.226.9
PfizerPFE33.189.124.1
PayPalPYPL57.654.522.2
StarbucksSBUX36.66262
AT&TT28.13667.9
VerizonVZ30.472.450.8
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA44.670.537.1
Wells FargoWFC32.42542.2
WalmartWMT2556.240.1
Exxon MobilXOM30.549.248.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday
Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 421.19. Our probability sits at a comfortable 95.73% on the call side. A move to the downside has obviously helped to increase the probabilities on the trade while time decay continues to work its magic in the background, slowly eating away at the options premium of the trade. The spread is currently trading for $0.16.

Call Side:

COI_QT_102323_SPY_bearcall.png

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 421.19. Our probability sits at 71.61% on the put side. The current price of our bull put spread is $0.94.

Additionally, by adding the bull put spread to the mix we essentially have an iron condor position on when combining our previous SPY bear call spread at the 452/457 call strikes. Our total combined premium in SPY for the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle stands at $1.32 for a potential return of roughly 35%. The iron condor now trades for $1.10.

Put Side:

COI_QT_102323_SPY_bullput.png

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 30, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
