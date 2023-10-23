COI Quant Trader Issue: October 23, 2023

Weekly Commentary

As October expiration moves into our rearview mirror, our total returns sit at an all-time high of 165.8%. For the expiration cycle we were able to lock in two iron condors (SPY and IWM) for a total return of 19.8%.

We currently have two November positions, a bear call and bull put spread, essentially legging-in to an iron condor. In total, we brought in $1.32 through legging-in to the SPY iron condor. Now the iron condor trades for just below that level for $1.10. We could lock in a small profit, but with 26 days left in the trade and time decay accelerating a move to the upside should allow us to take off the trade for some nice profits. Thankfully, with an 70% probability of success on the downside portion of the trade (bull put) we have a little wiggle room to wait and see if an upside move comes to fruition.

But I’m not done in November. I’m hoping to add at least one more November trade to the mix by the middle of this week, if Mr. Market cooperates. I also want to add a few December iron condors to the mix. With just over 50 days left until December expiration and implied volatility at near-term highs, it’s time to sell one, if not two iron condors this week.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 9/29/2023 SPY Bear Call November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.16 95.91% -0.02 10/6/2023 SPY Bull Put November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.94 70.54% 0.06 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% 165.81%

Volatility Talk

Volatility is back! The VIX finally closed above 20, IV ranks have finally pushed higher, and options premiums have increased across the board. Now it’s time to take advantage.

Some choose to use the pop in implied volatility to sell higher premiums. I choose to keep my premiums at consistent, baseline levels and use the inflated implied volatility to boost the probabilities of success on my trades. For example, an iron condor with an 85% probability of success that typically sells for $0.75, well, now one can sell an iron condor for the same price, but with a much higher probability of success, say slightly over 90%.

I plan on taking advantage of the inflated premium early this week by selling one, if not two, iron condors. I’ll be more than happy to see the VIX float around the 20 level for a while. If so, we should have plenty of opportunities ahead.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 23, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 43.5 32.3 26.9 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 55.8 13 75.3 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 17.2 40.9 29.8 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 20.3 34.4 26.6 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 20.4 49.2 25.9 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 30.1 74 28.5 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 31.4 15.6 42 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 31.2 15.5 24.4 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 36.7 41.8 71.8 SPDR Gold GLD 18.5 65.8 83.1 iShares High-Yield HYG 10.2 27.1 26.5 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 26.2 51.4 28.3 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 40.9 26.1 30.1 VanEck Oil Services OIH 36.6 36.4 44.5 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 25.4 43.1 29.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV 32.4 54.9 75.3 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 33.9 41.9 30.3 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 21.3 49.9 27.7 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 25.3 68.9 32.1 United States Oil Fund USO 43.8 63.7 62.2 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 151.2 91.1 66.8 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 121.5 73.9 71.4 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 104.6 84.2 67.5 SPDR Biotech XLB 23.3 49.4 27.6 SPDR Energy Select XLE 27.5 36.4 53.2 SPDR Financials XLF 23.7 37.5 26.5 SPDR Utilities XLU 23.5 57.5 37.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 33.1 32.1 57.8 SPDR Retail XRT 28.6 34.9 43.3

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 31.5 44.9 29.4 Bank of America BAC 34.4 35.3 35.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.7 81.8 37.4 Citigroup C 31.0 22.1 27.6 Caterpillar CAT 40.6 89.9 21.4 Comcast CMCSA 31.1 42.9 28.9 Costco COST 23.9 43.6 31.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 30.3 56.2 30.4 Chevron CVX 27.8 44.8 52.6 Disney DIS 38.1 46.9 40.5 Duke Energy DUK 28.7 75.6 36.7 FedEx FDX 29.6 31.9 23.4 Gilead Sciences GILD 30.9 78.2 52.7 General Motors GM 46.1 61.7 36.2 Intel INTC 49.6 63.9 31.5 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 21.4 66.9 29.4 JPMorgan JPM 25.8 28.4 30.2 Coca-Cola KO 22.6 61.6 56.6 Altria Group MO 24.0 49.0 52.3 Merck MRK 28.2 89.8 45.6 Morgan Stanley MS 29.5 31.2 24 Microsoft MSFT 33.8 60.9 46.3 NextEra Energy NEE 41.5 94.0 34.6 Nvidia NVDA 49.8 38.2 26.9 Pfizer PFE 33.1 89.1 24.1 PayPal PYPL 57.6 54.5 22.2 Starbucks SBUX 36.6 62 62 AT&T T 28.1 36 67.9 Verizon VZ 30.4 72.4 50.8 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 44.6 70.5 37.1 Wells Fargo WFC 32.4 25 42.2 Walmart WMT 25 56.2 40.1 Exxon Mobil XOM 30.5 49.2 48.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 421.19. Our probability sits at a comfortable 95.73% on the call side. A move to the downside has obviously helped to increase the probabilities on the trade while time decay continues to work its magic in the background, slowly eating away at the options premium of the trade. The spread is currently trading for $0.16.

Call Side:

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 421.19. Our probability sits at 71.61% on the put side. The current price of our bull put spread is $0.94.

Additionally, by adding the bull put spread to the mix we essentially have an iron condor position on when combining our previous SPY bear call spread at the 452/457 call strikes. Our total combined premium in SPY for the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle stands at $1.32 for a potential return of roughly 35%. The iron condor now trades for $1.10.

Put Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 30, 2023.