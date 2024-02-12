COI Quant Trader Issue: February 12, 2024

Weekly Commentary

Before I get started I wanted everyone to be aware that the next Quant Trader issue will go out next Tuesday (February 20) due to the upcoming market holiday on Monday.

Volatility continues to remain low as a result of the seemingly never-ending market rally. While all of our bullish positions in our other Cabot Options Institute services (Fundamentals, Income Trader, Earnings Trader) continue to thrive in this environment, anything with a bearish-leaning or hedge-based trade has struggled. But as I’ve stated numerous times in the past, that’s why we always want to diversify our strategies when approaching the market.

The plan remains simple. I continue to focus on balancing out the overall deltas of our current positions by adding a trade, most likely a bull put spread. I’ll be concentrating on sector ETFs and individual stocks as the major indices continue to see low levels of volatility.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 1/16/2024 SPY Iron Condor March 15, 2024 510/505 - 440/435 $0.66 $2.15 55.53% - 96.94% -0.12 1/23/2024 QQQ Bear Call March 1, 2024 445/450 $0.60 $1.36 67.31% -0.11 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00% 12/1/2023 1/10/2024 SPY Bear Call Spread January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.75 -40.00% 26.97%

Volatility Talk

We continue to be mired in the depths of low volatility. In fact, we are getting close to reaching two and a half months, or 72 days, of volatility readings, as seen through the VIX, where the investors fear gauge hasn’t pushed above 15. You have to go back to mid-October 2018 to witness such a stretch (66 days).

Now that we have reached 72 days below 15, the next area of focus is to see if the VIX can break its next longest streak of 115 days set back in early February 2018. The next notable level to watch would be a 115-day streak below 15 that ended on Feb. 1, 2018. Some of you may remember, a market-worrying episode known as “Volmageddon” took place a few days later, in February 2018. The event was created by the implosion of several short-volatility ETFs, triggering a more than 1,175-point drop in the Dow. At the time, this was the biggest daily point drop on record for the blue-chip gauge.

Now, while I don’t expect a similar near-term market-shaking event to occur, I do expect to see the VIX begin to rise over the next month or so, if not sooner.

As I’ve stated over the past few weeks and will state again, I do think implied volatility will increase going forward. In fact, we could be seeing some of the lowest levels of volatility for 2024. Since 1992, there have only been four years where the VIX has not pushed above 20. The long-term average, according to the CBOE, is 20. As I’ve written in the past few issues, I’m still looking at a variety of different volatility plays to take advantage of a potential pop in implied volatility over the next three to six months.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of February 12, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.6 23.5 68.5 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 64.8 33.4 77.5 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.5 9.8 64.7 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 15.5 11.8 66.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.6 12.6 56.9 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 22.8 35.9 52.6 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.5 30.7 46.2 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.8 39.2 51.9 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 30.6 29 33.6 SPDR Gold GLD 11.1 6.4 43.6 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.3 20.2 53.3 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 22.2 34.9 65.5 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 33.4 22.6 38 VanEck Oil Services OIH 29.0 9.9 42.2 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.1 11.1 75.6 iShares Silver Trust SLV 22.1 0.1 47.8 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 30.0 54.6 80.7 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.9 8.8 77.1 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 15.2 13.6 39.4 United States Oil Fund USO 31.5 27.7 63 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 93.2 15.1 35.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 82.2 36.7 41.2 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 64.3 16.1 34.9 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.3 12.8 54.4 SPDR Energy Select XLE 20.3 3.1 48.4 SPDR Financials XLF 14.5 3.3 64.5 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.9 28.4 38.2 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 25.8 7.1 53.2 SPDR Retail XRT 24.2 34.4 71.5

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 20.2 17.1 50.5 Bank of America BAC 25.9 13.8 44.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.1 45.1 58.6 Citigroup C 25.7 9.3 44.1 Caterpillar CAT 25.4 21.7 63.7 Comcast CMCSA 27.3 33.2 31 Costco COST 23.6 56.6 81.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 29.0 76.6 43.2 Chevron CVX 20.8 14.7 54.4 Disney DIS 25.1 20.9 79.2 Duke Energy DUK 18.9 24.1 23.6 FedEx FDX 22.6 12.7 44.9 Gilead Sciences GILD 29.7 23.0 19.3 General Motors GM 28.5 2.5 66.3 Intel INTC 35.3 19.8 41.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 15.2 17.2 38.4 JPMorgan JPM 18.5 6.4 62 Coca-Cola KO 17.9 42.2 42.2 Altria Group MO 16.7 16.1 40 Merck MRK 16.8 0.9 62.1 Morgan Stanley MS 23.7 14.5 36.8 Microsoft MSFT 20.0 2.1 74.6 NextEra Energy NEE 29.7 47.8 38.2 Nvidia NVDA 57.0 67.0 84 Pfizer PFE 25.3 39.2 51.5 PayPal PYPL 37.0 28.2 41.1 Starbucks SBUX 20.5 19.6 75.1 AT&T T 23.3 23.6 34.8 Verizon VZ 19.3 15.7 29.5 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 40.3 49 39.8 Wells Fargo WFC 26.4 12.1 36.3 Walmart WMT 23.7 67 71.8 Exxon Mobil XOM 22.4 11.1 48.6

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: SPY March 15, 2024, 510/505 – 440/435

Original trade published on 1-16-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 474. We sold the March 15, 2024, SPY 510/505 – 440/435 iron condor for $0.66. The expected range or move was 455 to 494. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 91.07% on the call side and 86.77% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: The SPY now sits at 501.20. With just over a month left until the March 15 expiration, SPY sits uncomfortably close to our short call strike of 505.

Next week will be the telltale sign as to whether we need to adjust our position or not. Admittedly, I might adjust regardless of which direction the market decides to move early next week. If an adjustment does occur I will most likely buy back the put side of my iron condor and sell another bull put spread at higher strikes to bring in more premium and lower the risk on the trade. That being said, with so much time left until expiration, we have the benefit of taking several different avenues with the aforementioned adjustment being our preference.

Call Side:

Put Side:

Bear Call: QQQ March 1, 2024, 445/450

Original trade published on 1-23-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, QQQ was trading for roughly 422.16. We sold the March 1, 2024, QQQ 445/450 iron condor for $0.60. The expected range or move was 405 to 440. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 85.41% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: QQQ now sits slightly higher at 437.05. Our probability sits at 67.34% on the call side. There are 20 days left until our position is due to expire. If we see a move to the downside over the next week or so, we should be able to take off our trade for a nice return. If not, and QQQ continues to head higher, much like our SPY iron condor, we will need to make an adjustment.

Call Side:

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on February 20, 2024.

