COI Quant Trader Issue: December 11, 2023

Given our recent string of losses I thought it would be appropriate to discuss sequencing risk and how important it is to understand how it impacts a high-probability strategy. Sequencing risk is a major component in the world of statistically based, high-probability options strategies – which is why I always emphasize why position size is so important.

Position size allows us to calculate how many consecutive losses would need to occur to lose a specific amount of capital in our overall trading account. Sequence of returns is the inherent risk that a trader could experience several losses in a row. Knowing that the sequence of returns is a math-based reality, our chosen position size helps to lessen the impact of a string of potential losing trades.

The following table demonstrates the statistics of experiencing consecutive losses based on your chosen probability of success at the time of entering a trade. As you will quickly notice, as the probability of success increases, the likelihood of consecutive losses diminishes exponentially.

So, for example, if I were to consistently use a risk-defined options strategy like an iron condor with a delta of 0.20 or a probability of success of 80%, there is a 4% chance of losing two trades in a row and 0.03% chance of losing five trades in a row. So, knowing this info, we have the ability to plan accordingly by choosing a realistic position size based on the probability of success of our trade.

I can’t emphasize enough just how important position size is when trading, especially when using a high-probability approach. We ALL should think of ourselves as risk managers first and traders second. If you are able to follow this mindset, you will have a much better chance of being successful over the long term.

Remember, statistically based trading is simply a game of math. We are trading high-probability strategies here, so we know we have an advantage over the long term, but we must have a sound understanding of how to manage sequence risk accordingly. Position size is probably the most important factor, so don’t ignore it.

I realize the prior exercise is fairly simplistic. Again, it only begins the important discussion of risk management. Without some form of risk management, emotions take over.

And emotions are the enemy. Hindsight never exists in the present. We must realize that we will be wrong on occasion.

Being privy to this allows us to prepare accordingly. We know over the long term that having a defined stop-loss will only serve to benefit the performance of our respective portfolios. More importantly, we always know when to sell. Of course, all of the above assumes that we prefer the straight percentage stop-loss.

If you want to be a successful trader/investor over the long term, then taking the time to figure out an appropriate position-sizing plan is imperative. Please, please, please do not overlook this important concept.

You will not regret it.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 12/1/2023 SPY Bear Call January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $0.89 79.63% -0.07 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00%

Volatility Talk

Volatility continues to wallow around lows not seen since late 2019. Of course, we could see volatility push even lower going forward, but we are getting ever closer to what have been strong levels of support in the investor’s fear gauge over the past two decades. If complacency continues, bull spreads will prevail and if the bears return, well, bear calls will once again lead the way. We hope that the market settles down here with some “normal” returns going forward so we have the ability to profit from both sides. But volatility is low so premiums in many of the stalwart index funds are hard to come by at the moment. So, we must remain patient on that end, but we still have numerous highly liquid stocks with some surprisingly nice levels of premium to sell. Moreover, as I spoke about last week, with volatility so low, a volatility play is certainly a priority.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of December 11, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 37.7 18.3 77.5 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 66.2 41.6 78.1 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.2 6.6 81.5 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 18.0 16 42 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.6 12.3 70.7 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 21.2 20 67.5 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 33.2 20.4 56.2 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.1 13.6 19 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 31.0 33.2 40 SPDR Gold GLD 13.7 27.9 42.4 iShares High-Yield HYG 6.8 13.7 66.1 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.6 25.6 72.9 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 30.3 18 82 VanEck Oil Services OIH 29.6 14.5 30 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 16.3 3.2 67.2 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.0 22.1 27.9 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 22.9 10.4 63.4 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.6 4.7 72.9 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 18.1 33.7 64.3 United States Oil Fund USO 35.9 41.7 36.7 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 85.5 0.3 20.4 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 80.6 44.7 31 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 59.8 3.7 19.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.0 9 59.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.5 11.6 35.8 SPDR Financials XLF 14.1 0.1 73.7 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.3 27.1 61.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 27.5 13.5 32.1 SPDR Retail XRT 25.2 37.2 68.4

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 18.1 0.3 73.8 Bank of America BAC 24.6 10.3 74.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.3 58.7 56.4 Citigroup C 26.3 10.3 83.3 Caterpillar CAT 22.7 8.5 76.6 Comcast CMCSA 22.6 14.5 49.8 Costco COST 19.8 32.4 79.5 Cisco Systems CSCO 16.1 5.9 46.8 Chevron CVX 22.0 19.1 52.5 Disney DIS 23.2 10.4 56.1 Duke Energy DUK 14.7 0.5 81.1 FedEx FDX 31.3 40.8 87.6 Gilead Sciences GILD 26.9 14.1 65 General Motors GM 29.4 7.4 84.5 Intel INTC 32.6 12.2 51.7 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 16.6 23.9 49.2 JPMorgan JPM 17.2 3.1 77.5 Coca-Cola KO 12.8 7.8 63.6 Altria Group MO 17.0 17.7 41.1 Merck MRK 17.9 1.9 52 Morgan Stanley MS 21.4 5.4 70.5 Microsoft MSFT 19.9 0.1 54.1 NextEra Energy NEE 24.7 29.5 64.1 Nvidia NVDA 33.1 0.1 54.3 Pfizer PFE 24.4 34.9 35.7 PayPal PYPL 34.4 20.1 56.9 Starbucks SBUX 19.6 17.3 30.1 AT&T T 20.2 10.3 63.7 Verizon VZ 18.5 10.2 61.7 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 54.9 90.8 79.9 Wells Fargo WFC 23 2.6 82.6 Walmart WMT 17.3 24.9 24.9 Exxon Mobil XOM 23.4 16.2 31.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call Spread: SPY January 19, 2024, 475/480

Original trade published on 12-1-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 458.50. We sold the January 19, 2024, SPY 475/480 bear call spread for $0.75. The expected range or move was 442 to 472. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 82.51% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: SPY continues to push further and further into short-term oversold territory. And this should be no surprise given SPY’s historic November, which has bled into December. Our probability still stands at a healthy 79.65% and the price of our spread sits at $0.83, slightly above where we sold the spread. Obviously a push of any sort and we will be in profitable territory and it sure would be nice to lock in a decent profit after a challenging six weeks of market action.

Call Side:

