Income Trader
Reliable Income From Time-Tested Strategies
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Income Trader

COI Income Trader Issue: October 23, 2023

We allowed our three remaining October 20, 2023, positions to expire.

Our DraftKings (DKNG) puts closed in-the-money and as I discussed last week on our subscriber-only call, I plan to sell calls against our newly issued shares in DKNG on Monday.

Both our Wells Fargo (WFC) and Pfizer (PFE) call positions expired worthless, so we locked in all of the premium and we needed it to offset some of the losses in both stocks. I plan to sell more calls against both positions on Monday.

October 23, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

In addition to our income wheel trades, I’m going to add a few new tickers to the portfolio. I’m going to start the process early next week by selling some puts in an ETF with a conservative level of implied volatility, SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU). I’ll follow up the XLU trade with a stock or ETF (a few choices on my watch list) that has a significantly higher level of implied volatility, so while the options premium will be higher, the risk will be as well. Trade accordingly.

October expiration was definitely one of our weaker expiration cycles. In total, at expiration we brought in 1.62%. To put things into perspective, our total YTD gains going into October expiration were 75.96% with an average gain of 8.26% per expiration cycle. So, 1.62% was multiples lower than what we’ve been accustomed to over the past several months. But hey, given the current state of the market, I’ll gladly take the gains and move on to the next round of opportunities.

Current Positions

Open DateTickerStock Price (open)Stock Price (current)StrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceDelta
Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades
9/14/2023DKNG$31.40 $28.44 Short PutOctober 20, 2023 30 Put$0.98 $1.74 0.77
10/13/2023PFE$32.40 $32.11 Covered CallNovember 24, 2023 34 Call$0.62 $0.53 0.24
8/21/2023GDX$27.61 $28.95 Covered CallOctober 20, 2023 29 Call$0.86 $0.53 0.51
10/13/2023KO$53.23 $52.89 Covered CallNovember 24, 2023 55 Call$0.75 $0.70 0.3
9/18/2023WFC$43.44 $40.96 Covered CallOctober 20, 2023 44.5 Call$0.89 $0.04 0.05
10/2/2023BITO$14.24 $13.62 Covered CallNovember 17, 2023 15 Call$0.47 $0.20 0.22
Open DateClose DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen Price Closed PriceProfitReturn
Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades
6/3/20227/8/2022PFEShort PutJuly 8, 2022 50 Put$0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30%
6/10/20227/15/2022GDXShort PutJuly 15, 2022 29 Put$0.66 Assigned at $29($2.75)-9.48%
6/10/20227/15/2022BITOShort PutJuly 15, 2022 16 Put$0.82 Assigned at $16($2.09)-13.10%
6/22/20227/21/2022WFCShort PutJuly 29, 2022 35 Put$0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23%
6/30/20228/10/2022KOShort PutAugust 19, 2022 57.5 Put$0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20%
7/21/20228/10/2022WFCShort PutAugust 19, 2022 39 Put$0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08%
7/18/20228/17/2022BITOCovered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call$0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59%
7/18/20228/17/2022GDXCovered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call$0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22%
7/11/20228/23/2022PFEShort PutAugust 19, 2022 50 Put$1.00 Assigned at $50$0.21 0.43%
7/26/20228/17/2022JPMShort PutSeptember 16, 2022 100 Put$1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10%
8/17/20229/7/2022BITOCovered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call$0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00%
8/17/20229/7/2022GDXCovered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call$0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03%
8/23/20229/23/2022PFECovered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82%
8/10/20229/23/2022KOShort PutSeptember 23, 2022 60 Put$0.62 Assigned at $60($0.78)-1.30%
8/10/20229/23/2022WFCShort PutSeptember 23, 2022 41 Put$0.61 Assigned at $41$0.02 0.05%
9/7/202210/17/2022BITOCovered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call$0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60%
9/7/202210/17/2022GDXCovered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call$0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50%
9/26/202210/21/2022WFCCovered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call$1.30 Called away at $41$1.89 4.67%
9/26/202210/21/2022KOCovered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call$0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20%
9/23/20221028/2022PFECovered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call$0.56 Called away at $47$3.49 7.43%
10/17/202211/17/2022BITOCovered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call$0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60%
10/25/202211/17/2022WFCShort PutNovember 25, 2022 43 Put$0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00%
10/17/202211/25/2022GDXCovered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call$0.58 Called away at $26$1.09 3.87%
10/25/202211/25/2022KOCovered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call$0.80 Called away at $60$2.20 3.75%
11/3/202212/8/2022PFEShort PutDecember 16, 2022 45 Put$1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36%
11/17/202212/19/2022BITOCovered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call$0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42%
11/17/202212/30/2022WFCShort PutDecember 30, 2022 44 Put$1.02 Assigned at $44($1.37)-3.11%
11/29/20231/9/2023GDXShort PutJanuary 20, 2023 26 Put$0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27%
12/8/20221/13/2023PFEShort PutJanuary 13, 2023 49 Put$0.62 Assigned at $49($0.53)-1.08%
12/19/20221/20/2023BITOCovered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call$0.30 Called away at $11.5$1.49 14.70%
11/29/20221/20/2023KOShort PutJanuary 20, 2023 60 Put$0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40%
1/5/20232/17/2023WFCCovered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call$0.84 Called away at $45$4.23 10.17%
1/9/20232/17/2023GDXShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 29 Put$0.54 Assigned at $29($0.05)-0.10%
1/23/20232/17/2023KOShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 59 Put$0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05%
1/23/20232/17/2023BITOShort PutFebruary 17, 2023 13.5 Put$0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85%
1/20/20233/1/2023PFECovered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call$1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18%
2/22/20233/23/2023BITOShort PutMarch 31, 2023 31 Put$0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46%
2/22/20233/29/2023KOShort PutMarch 31, 2023 59 Put$0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42%
3/1/20233/29/2023PFECovered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call$0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43%
2/21/20233/31/2023GDXCovered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call$0.75 Called away at $29.5$1.84 6.48%
2/23/20233/31/2023WFCShort PutMarch 31, 2023 43 Put$0.53 Assigned at $43($4.87)-11.32%
3/29/20234/28/2023KOShort PutMay 19, 2023 60 Puts$0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13%
3/29/20234/28/2023PFECovered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call$0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23%
4/4/20235/8/2023GDXShort PutMay 19, 2023 32 Put$0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22%
3/23/20235/18/2023BITOShort PutMay 19, 2023 15 Put$1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13%
4/4/20235/24/2023WFCCovered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call$0.55 Called away at $40$3.94 10.76%
4/28/20236/16/2023PFECovered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call$0.63 Called away at $40$1.71 4.40%
3/29/20236/16/2023KOShort PutJune 16, 2023 62.5 Put$0.70 Assigned at $62.5($0.13)-0.21%
5/8/20236/16/2023GDXShort PutJune 16, 2023 34 Put$0.91 Assigned at $34($1.70)-5.00%
5/18/20236/30/2023BITOShort PutJune 30, 2023 14 Put$0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14%
5/24/20237/6/2023WFCShort putJuly 21, 2023 37.5 Put$1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54%
6/30/20237/24/2023DKNGShort PutAugust 18, 2023 22.5 Put$0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40%
7/6/20237/24/2023WFCShort PutAugust 25, 2023 40 Put$0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60%
6/21/20238/18/2023PFEShort PutAugust 18, 2023 37.5 Put$0.64 Assigned at $37.5($0.24)-0.64%
6/21/20238/18/2023GDXCovered CallAugust 18, 2023 33 Call$0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60%
6/21/20238/18/2023KOCovered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call$0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40%
6/30/20238/18/2023BITOShort PutAugust 18, 2023 15 Put$0.78 Assigned at $15($0.78)-5.20%
7/24/20239/14/2023DKNGShort PutSeptember 15, 2023 28 Put$1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79%
8/21/20239/14/2023PFECovered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call$0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00%
8/21/20239/14/2023KOCovered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call$0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23%
7/24/20239/15/2023WFCShort PutSeptember 15, 2023 45 Put$0.85 Assigned at $45($1.20)-2.67%
8/21/20239/29/2023BITOCoveredCallSeptember 29, 2023 14 Call$0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58%
9/14/202310/13/2023PFECoveredCallOctober 20, 2023 35 Call$0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47%
9/14/202310/13/2023KOCoveredCallOctober 27, 2023 59 Call$0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49%
9/14/202310/20/2023DKNGShort PutOctober 20, 2023 30 Put$0.98 Assigned at $30($1.95)-6.50%
8/21/202310/20/2023GDXCovered CallOctober 20, 2023 29 Call$0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11%
9/18/202310/20/2023WFCCovered CallOctober 20, 2023 44.5 Call$0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05%
75.96%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK43.532.326.9
ProShares Bitcoin ETFBITO55.81375.3
SPDR Dow JonesDIA17.240.929.8
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM20.334.426.6
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA20.449.225.9
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW30.17428.5
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ31.415.642
iShares China Large-CapFXI31.215.524.4
VanEck Gold MinersGDX36.741.871.8
SPDR Gold GLD18.565.883.1
iShares High-YieldHYG10.227.126.5
iShares Russell 2000IWM26.251.428.3
SPDR Regional BankKRE40.926.130.1
VanEck Oil ServicesOIH36.636.444.5
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ25.443.129.3
iShares Silver TrustSLV32.454.975.3
VanEck SemiconductorSMH33.941.930.3
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 21.349.927.7
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT25.368.932.1
United States Oil FundUSO43.863.762.2
ProShares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY151.291.166.8
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX121.573.971.4
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX104.684.267.5
SPDR BiotechXLB23.349.427.6
SPDR Energy Select XLE27.536.453.2
SPDR FinancialsXLF23.737.526.5
SPDR UtilitiesXLU23.557.537.5
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP33.132.157.8
SPDR Retail XRT28.634.943.3

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL31.544.929.4
Bank of AmericaBAC34.435.335.3
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY25.781.837.4
CitigroupC31.022.127.6
CaterpillarCAT40.689.921.4
ComcastCMCSA31.142.928.9
CostcoCOST23.943.631.3
Cisco SystemsCSCO30.356.230.4
ChevronCVX27.844.852.6
DisneyDIS38.146.940.5
Duke EnergyDUK28.775.636.7
FedExFDX29.631.923.4
Gilead SciencesGILD30.978.252.7
General MotorsGM46.161.736.2
IntelINTC49.663.931.5
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ21.466.929.4
JPMorganJPM25.828.430.2
Coca-ColaKO22.661.656.6
Altria GroupMO24.049.052.3
MerckMRK28.289.845.6
Morgan StanleyMS29.531.224
MicrosoftMSFT33.860.946.3
NextEra EnergyNEE41.594.034.6
NvidiaNVDA49.838.226.9
PfizerPFE33.189.124.1
PayPalPYPL57.654.522.2
StarbucksSBUX36.66262
AT&TT28.13667.9
VerizonVZ30.472.450.8
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA44.670.537.1
Wells FargoWFC32.42542.2
WalmartWMT2556.240.1
Exxon MobilXOM30.549.248.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE November 24, 2023, 34 Calls
Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 34 calls for $0.62. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 32.40.

Now, with PFE trading for 30.65, the probability of success stands at 89.85%, and the price of the 34 calls sits at $0.14. There are 33 days left in the November 24, 2023 expiration cycle. If the price of our calls dips below $0.10 over the coming days, I’ll most likely buy them back, lock in some profits and immediately sell more calls.

COI_IT_102323_PFE.png

Covered Calls: KO November 24, 2023, 55 Calls
Original trade published on 10-13-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 24, 2023, 55 calls for $0.75. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 53.23.

Now, with KO trading for 54.57, the probability of success stands at 55.05%, and the price of the 55 calls sits at $1.26. There are 33 days left in the November 24, 2023 expiration cycle. KO has rallied off fresh 52-week lows. If KO continues to rally through our 55 calls at expiration in 33 days, no worries, our shares will be called away. As a result, we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

COI_IT_102323_KO.png

Covered Calls: BITO November 17, 2023, 15 Calls
Original trade published on 10-2-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the November 17, 2023, 15 calls for $0.47. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 14.24.

Now, with BITO trading for 15.09, the probability of success stands at 46.55%, and the price of the 15 calls sits at $0.58. There are 26 days left in the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle. Similar to KO, if BITO continues to rally through our 15 calls at expiration in 26 days, no worries, our shares will be called away. As a result, we will lock in all options premium sold plus any capital gains from our held shares.

COI_IT_102323_BITO.png

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on October 30, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
